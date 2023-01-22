Everything You Need to Know About Starting a Wig Business and Maximizing Your Sales Potential

The hair business, especially wigs, remains popular, and you can position yourself to enter an industry valued at $359 million with a good growth forecast of 43% over the next three years. Wigs are not only worn by people who are unhappy with their hair or suffer hair loss. In addition, many people, including celebrities, wear them to enhance their looks or make a fashion statement.

If you love the hair industry and want to start a business, you can quickly start selling wigs from home. Follow the steps within this article to ensure the success of your wig business.

What does a Home Based Wig Business do?

A home-based wig business is an enterprise that specializes in selling wigs from a physical or online store. It offers various types of wigs, such as human hair, synthetic, and custom-made ones. Your business can also provide people with other services like hairstyling, hair treatments, and coloration.

SWOT Analysis of a Home-Based Wig Business

Before you start a business, it’s essential to understand its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This is known as SWOT analysis. A home-based wig business will have unique advantages and disadvantages compared to a larger business in a traditional retail outlet.

The Strengths of Your Home Business:

• Low overhead expenses – You won’t need to pay rent or utilities for an expensive commercial space since you’ll be working from home.

• Flexibility – With less overhead costs, you’re free to experiment more with different products and marketing tactics since the financial risks are lower than those of a brick-and-mortar store.

• Personalization – Working at home allows you to provide better customer service and personalized attention to each customer.

The Weaknesses of Your Home Business:

• Limited exposure – As a home-based business, you’ll need to rely on word-of-mouth and online platforms for marketing, so it will be harder to reach a wider audience.

• Not taken seriously – Many potential customers may not take your business as seriously as they would with a physical presence.

• Harder to scale – It can be tricky to scale your operations when most of the work is done from home instead of in a larger space with dedicated employees.

The Opportunities of Your Home Business:

• Lower costs – Starting a business from home often requires less money than starting a business in a commercial space. You don’t need to outsource tasks like accounting or inventory management, which can save you money.

• Easier access to customers – With online platforms such as social media and e-commerce websites, you can easily reach customers without needing expensive advertising campaigns.

• More control – Working from home gives you more control over your operations by allowing you to make decisions on the fly and adjust quickly if needed.

The Threats to Your Home Business:

• Low visibility – Since most people won’t be able to find your business quickly just through walking by it in a shopping mall, gaining exposure is more challenging than with larger businesses that advertise more extensively.

• Competitors – Many people are starting home-based businesses, so the competition is often fierce as people try to establish themselves and gain customers.

• Limited resources – Working from home means having fewer resources at your disposal, such as access to professional advice or support from mentors.

Franchise Opportunities as a Home-Based Wig Business

One way to gain a foothold in the business is to become part of an existing brand or system. Franchising can give you access to a larger audience and help you establish yourself more quickly than if you were starting from scratch.

• Hair Care USA: Hair Care USA is a franchising system that provides high-quality, affordable wigs and hair care products. They offer a range of options, from clip-in extensions to full lace wigs.

• Great Lengths Wig Boutique: Great Lengths provides an extensive selection of human hair and synthetic wigs for men and women. Franchisees receive training on wig selection, styling, maintenance, and more.

• Divatress: The Divatress franchise offers customers various styles, including human and synthetic wigs, weaves, extensions, and more. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training in product knowledge and customer service skills.

Starting a Wig Business from Home

Besides an interest in the wig business and a startup amount, the best way to create a wig business from home is to create an online store. Follow the steps below to ensure you give your business the best possible start:

1. Create a Detailed Business Plan

As you sit down to create your wig business plan, it’s good to know the trends and challenges faced by the industry. You must understand what types of wig styles are most popular at any given time, for example, bangs, long straight hair, accessorized wigs, or clip-on extensions. You must also know that imported wigs, especially from China, sometimes take a long time to arrive. Also, keep yourself informed about the unethical sourcing of natural hair.

Streamline the creation of your business plan with software tools that can help you every step of the way. BizPlan Builder assists users in creating a comprehensive blueprint, complete with financial forecasting and custom options to fit individual needs. Meanwhile, LivePlan and Enloop provide templates for those who don’t have coding knowledge but still want an excellent final product — all within minutes!

Startup costs: Since you won’t need a brick-and-mortar store, starting an online wig business or selling from home is much cheaper. Whether you plan to make the wigs yourself or have an inventory of wigs, the minimum startup costs should be close to $4,000. Next, consider how to fund your business. Since you need a small amount, perhaps you can fund it from your savings or ask family and friends for a business loan. You might also be suitable for a government grant or SBA-guaranteed loan. Research your options.

Running Costs: Running an online or at-home wig business means lower running costs. At this stage, your marketing will be your most considerable expense. As your business grows, you may want to expand to more centrally located business premises, which will mean looking for a property to rent.

Earnings: Depending on whether you create and sell custom designs, synthetic or human hair wigs, your prices can range from $80 to anything over $400. Online stores usually work with a 50% profit margin.

Identifying your target market: The broader your target market, the more wigs you can sell. Find the most popular products in your market and your target market price points. Then, you could target that niche if you find a market gap, e.g., custom wigs, lace wigs, or medical wigs.

How to reach your target market: Consider the most effective marketing strategy to reach your target market.

When creating a business plan, it is essential to determine the niche or specialty that your wig business will focus on. Choosing a specialized market can help you establish your company’s unique place in the industry and make it easier to focus on specific products and services. It also enables you to create more effective marketing strategies tailored to a specific demographic. Additionally, by focusing on one particular market, you can better understand your customers’ needs and provide them with a higher-quality product or service. This can be especially useful when selling wigs since so many types are available for different needs and interests. By choosing one niche, you can build up expertise in that area and offer superior customer service compared to generic wig retailers.

1. Custom Wigs: These are designed according to the customer’s specifications, such as hair length and texture. Advantages include a higher profit margin due to the custom nature of the product. Disadvantages include a longer lead time for production and higher overhead costs.

2. Human Hair Extensions: These are natural human hair pieces that can enhance the volume and length of the wearer’s hair. Advantages include lower overhead costs since they do not require any customization or special processing. Disadvantages include a lower profit margin due to their more affordable prices than custom wigs.

3. Synthetic Hairpieces: This category includes synthetic wigs and extensions that require less maintenance than human hair counterparts. Advantages include lower overhead costs due to the lower price point of these products. Disadvantages include a shorter lifespan than human hair pieces, as they are more likely to fade or tangle over time.

4. Medical Wigs: These types of wigs are designed for individuals with medical conditions that cause hair loss, such as alopecia or cancer treatments. Advantages include higher profit margins due to the specialized nature of these products. Disadvantages include a longer lead time for production and higher overhead costs due to the unique materials required.

5. Fashion Wigs: These wigs are designed to meet current fashion trends and styles, such as vintage-inspired looks or brightly colored pieces. Advantages include staying updated with popular trends and a larger selection of products available for customers. Disadvantages include higher overhead costs due to the more specialized materials needed for production and lower profit margins due to the competition in this niche.

6. Costume Wigs: These are designed for special occasions, such as Halloween costumes or cosplay events. Advantages include higher profit margins due to the specialty nature of these products and a larger target market than other wig niches. Disadvantages include higher overhead costs due to the specialized materials needed to create these pieces.

7. African American Wigs: This category includes wigs specifically designed for African American women. Advantages include higher profit margins due to the unique nature of these products and a larger target market than other wig niches. Disadvantages include higher overhead costs due to the specialized materials needed to create these pieces.

8. Lace Wigs: These wigs feature a lace base, which gives the illusion of natural hair growth from beneath the wig cap. Advantages include more realistic-looking results than traditional synthetic or human hair pieces and a larger selection of styles available for customers. Disadvantages include higher overhead costs due to the more specialized materials required for production and lower profit margins due to competition within this niche.

2. Name Your Wig Business

Generating a business name can prove challenging since you must ensure it matches the wig industry. A suitable name must be short, memorable, and easy to spell. Every business needs a unique name that’s not offensive. Check your name against your state’s database and run a trademark check before registering it. Also, secure its domain name.

If you can’t decide on a suitable name, see our long list of potential wig business names and their taglines. You can even use these to brainstorm an original idea.

3. Choose a Business Structure

Your business registration requirements, taxes, and personal liability depend on your chosen business structure.

If you prefer not to have a legal business structure, you can either run your business as a sole proprietor or a partnership (if you have a partner). With these structures, your business income goes to your personal tax return, but you will be liable for any lawsuits or debts the business faces.

Most business owners prefer the protection of one of the two legal business structures. You have two choices – a limited liability company (LLC) or a corporation. However, unless you plan to expand your business in the future, a corporation will not suit your current business status because of its complicated legal structure. An LLC at this early stage provides all the characteristics of corporations and sole proprietorships, giving you the necessary personal liability protection.

The choice of business structure is yours to make. However, if you are unsure of the implications of each, get advice from an attorney or accountant.

4. Register Your Wig Business and for Taxes

Now that you have completed all the above steps, you are ready to register your wig business with the state by submitting the required paperwork and paying the fee to the Secretary of State. Once your registration is approved, you can start your wig business from home.

Completing your wig business registration will require you to register it to enroll to pay taxes. In addition, if you have formed an LLC, you need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS.

5. Obtain Licenses and Permits

The type of wig business (online sale of ready wigs, making wigs at home, etc.) will determine your licensing and permit requirements. The best way to know the proper licenses and permits required for your city and state is to get information from your state’s licensing body or SBA office.

6. Open Your Wig Business Bank Account

Your wig business will need a bank account to receive customer payments and for you to pay your suppliers. You can also request a business credit card to help build a credit history for future financing needs.

7. Insure Your Business

Even if you run your wig business from home, consider insurance necessary to protect yourself from liability and loss of stock. If you run your business online, you must consider the possibility of an expensive wig never reaching your customer.

8. Prepare Your Marketing Strategy

With the wig business, digital marketing is essential. First, create a website with all the right pages, including your order page. Next, you must link your website to your socials to help promote your business. Once that is complete, start working on which marketing strategies make the most sense to you and continuously reevaluate.

Marketing Strategies

Several marketing methods can help you reach potential customers and generate sales depending on your target market. Here are some of the most effective strategies:

1. Social Media: Utilizing social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube can be an excellent way to connect with potential customers. You can post regular content related to wigs and hairpieces, feature customer testimonials, or offer special discounts for followers.

2. Paid Advertising: Investing in paid advertising campaigns on online platforms such as Google Ads or Facebook Ads can be a great way to get your business in front of potential customers.

3. Influencer Marketing: This strategy involves partnering with influencers or celebrities who can help you promote your products to their followers and network.

4. Email Lists: Building an email list of client contacts is an invaluable tool for marketing your business. You can use the list to send out product updates, special offers, and other announcements about your company.

5. Events: Participating in local events such as hair shows or fashion expos can effectively introduce people to your products and services.

6. Word-of-Mouth: Getting existing customers to recommend your business to others is one of the most powerful forms of marketing. Offering incentives such as discounts or free products for referrals is a great way to motivate your customers to spread the word about your business.

By combining these marketing strategies, you can get the word out about your new wig business and generate sales.

Finding Vendors

One of the most important aspects of running a successful wig business is finding reliable vendors to provide you with quality wigs. Here are some reputable wig vendors to consider for your at-home wig business:

1. Wigsis – Wigsis offers a wide selection of human hair and synthetic wigs for all styles, lengths, and colors. They guarantee their products are made from high-quality materials and offer competitive prices.

2. Glamourtress – Glamourtress produces affordable wigs in both human hair and synthetic options. Their selection includes lace fronts, bob cuts, short pixie cuts, long curls, and more.

3. Hairvivi – Hairvivi specializes in wigs made from 100% human hair. They offer both pre-made and custom-made wigs and ship worldwide.

4. Uniwigs – Uniwigs offers a wide selection of synthetic and real human hair wigs for all occasions. They also provide free international shipping for orders over $99!

5. Divaswigs – Divaswigs produces quality wigs made from 100% Remy human hair. From short pixies to long bobs, their selection sure has something for everyone!

6. Alibaba is a vast marketplace and one of the best sources for wig vendors. Hundreds of suppliers offer quality and affordable wigs, extensions, accessories, and more.

These are some great wig vendors available when starting an at-home business. With the right research and careful selection, you’ll be able to find reliable vendors who provide excellent products and services!

What We Like and Dislike About a Home-Based Wig Business

One of the advantages of running a home-based wig business is that it’s relatively inexpensive to start. You don’t need to rent a retail space or invest in expensive equipment, so you can keep your overhead costs low and focus on making a profit. Additionally, it allows you to set your hours and be your own boss.

On the other hand, there are some disadvantages as well. For instance, since you won’t have a physical store location, it may be more difficult for customers to find you since they will likely have to search online for businesses like yours. Additionally, depending on where you live, local regulations may not allow home-based businesses, and this could make it difficult for you to operate legally.

Overall, there are both pros and cons to running a home-based wig business, but with some careful planning and dedication, it can be a great way to start your own business.

FAQs

What type of business structure should I use?

This depends on your current and future business plans. If you plan to expand in the future, then a corporation may be your best option. However, if you are starting and don’t plan to expand any time soon, an LLC is usually the better choice due to its more straightforward legal structure.

Do I need any special licenses or permits?

Yes, depending on the type of wig business you are running (i.e., online sale vs making wigs at home). The best way to know what licenses and permits are required for your state is to get information from your local licensing body or SBA office.

Do I need insurance for my wig business?

Yes, it is essential to have insurance even if you are running your wig business from home. This will protect you from any liability and loss of stock in case of an accident or theft. It is also recommended to purchase extra coverage if you are selling online, as there can be a risk of expensive items never reaching the customer.

How do I promote my wig business?

Digital marketing is essential in promoting your wig business, so create a website with all the right pages, including your order page, and link it to your social media accounts. Consider focusing on social media platforms where your target demographics spend the most time and ramp up their presence. Using influencers or micro-influencers can also be a great way to promote your business. Additionally, don’t forget about networking and asking for advice from other industry professionals.

Can I make money with a wig business?

Yes, the wig industry still has great potential, and you can make an income running your wig business from home. You have all the chances of success with the right strategies and effort. Make sure to thoroughly research the market and industry trends, implement a marketing plan, get all necessary licenses and permits, insure your business, and be ready to adapt.

Social Meda Marketing

Social media is an integral part of any successful business these days, and that’s especially true for a home-based wig business. Facebook and Instagram are two great platforms to reach potential customers in your local area as they allow you to target people by zip code, age group, interests, and more. Properly crafted ads can be highly effective in driving sales for your business. Here are five tips on how to create powerful Facebook Ads:

1. Research Your Target Audience – Take the time to research who your target audience is so you can tailor your ads accordingly. Knowing who you’re trying to reach will help you craft better messages and choose visuals that resonate with them.

2. Use Powerful Images – Choose relevant and eye-catching visuals to draw people in. Bright colors, exciting design elements, and attractive models wearing your wigs will help attract attention and get people to click on your ads.

3. Incorporate a Call To Action – Be sure to include a clear call-to-action in the body of your ad so customers know what step you want them to take next. Whether it’s visiting your website or signing up for an email list, make sure they have no doubt on what action you want them to take.

4. Leverage A/B Testing – A/B testing is an excellent way to determine what works and doesn’t. Try testing different versions of your ads to see which ones perform the best. This will help you create more effective ads in the future.

5. Track Your Results – Finally, track your ad results to get an idea of what campaigns are working and where you need to improve. Tracking your ad performance will help you maximize your spending and increase the ROI from each campaign.

By following these tips, you should be able to craft effective Facebook Ads for your home-based wig business that will help drive sales and promote brand awareness in no time! Good luck!

Sample Facebook ads

1. Need a new look? Check out our selection of stylish wigs at ABC Wig Business!

2. Get ready for summer with the perfect wig from ABC Wig Business!

3. Transform your look in minutes with a high-quality wig from ABC Wig Business!

4. Find the perfect wig for any occasion at ABC Wig Business!

5. Change up your style this season with a stunning wig from ABC Wig Business!

These ads should capture people’s attention and encourage them to click through to learn more about your products or services. Make sure to track the performance of each ad so you can get an idea of what works best and make improvements as needed. With the right strategies and effort, you’ll be well on your way to a successful home-based wig business!

Do I need any special equipment for a wig business?

You may need special equipment to get your home-based wig business off the ground. You will likely need a quality hair dryer and styling tools like curling irons, flat irons, and brushes to create the styles customers desire. You may also need to invest in a pair of professional shears or clippers if you plan on cutting your wigs.

You will also need reliable storage solutions such as cabinets or shelves to keep your wigs organized and easy to access when customers come by to shop. Finally, a proper lighting system is essential for displaying each wig correctly. Investing in this equipment can help ensure your business runs smoothly and efficiently.

Strategy for Increasing Profits

If you want to take your wig business one step further, consider offering specialized services such as hair extensions or custom cuts and styling. Hair extensions can add volume and length to wigs and make them look even more natural. You can also offer custom cuts, trims, and styling so customers can get the exact hairstyle they want. Offering these additional services may set you apart from competitors in your area and help you stand out in the marketplace.

Additionally, to maximize sales, consider selling professional products like shampoos, conditioners, hairspray, and other styling products. Providing these items along with your wigs will give customers an all-in-one experience and make them more likely to return. With extra effort and planning, you can take your home-based wig business to the next level!

1. ABC Wig Business: “Transform Your Look in Minutes!”

2. The Wig House: “A Unique Style for Every Occasion!”

3. Dream Hair Company: “Style and Quality Without Compromise!”

4. Fancy Hair Boutique: “Where Style Meets Sophistication!”

5. Flawless Locks Salon: “Luxurious Hair Solutions at Home!”

6. Hair Kingdom: “Where Creativity Reigns Supreme!”

7. Perfect Wig Emporium: “Creating Perfection One Wig at a Time!”

8. Luxe Hair Salon: “From Everyday to Extraordinary, We Have You Covered!”

9. Style It Up Boutique: “Be the Envy of Every Occasion!”

10. The Mane Place: “Unleash Your Inner Beauty With Our Wigs!”

11. Hair Haven: “Your Destination for the Perfect Look!”

12. Fabulous Locks Studio: “Where Quality and Class Go Hand-in-hand!”

13. Hair Illusion Boutique: “Style Reimagined, Unbelievably Real!”

14. Wigs & Whispers: “Make a Bold Statement Without Saying a Word!”

15. Style Me Up Salon: “Look Good, Feel Great With Our Selection of Wigs!”

16. Wigtopia: “Unlock Your Creativity and Change Your Look!”

17. Hairtastic Salon: “Dream It, Style It, Love It!”

18. Dreamweaver Hair Boutique: “The Finest Quality Wigs at Home!”

19. Elegance Beauty Bar: “Modern Styles with Timeless Appeal!”

20. Mane Masters Salon: “The Best in Hair Design at Great Prices!”

21. Beauty’s Best Wigs: “Styling You to Perfection!”

22. Hair Care Haven: “Your One-Stop Shop for Hair Solutions!”

23. The Hair House: “Bringing Luxury and Elegance Home!”

24. Crown & Glories Boutique: “Where Beauty Meets Quality!”

25. Style Secrets Salon: “Unlock Your Inner Beauty With Our Selection of Wigs!”

26. Wigtastic: “The Ultimate in Style and Comfort!”

27. Hair Magic Boutique: “Creating Magic with Every Look!”

28. Hair Trends Salon: “Where Trendy Becomes Timeless!”

29. Curl Up & Dye Studio: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

30. Uniquely You Beauty Bar: “Make a Statement Without Saying a Word!”

31. Hair Designers Unlimited: “Unlock Your Style with Our Selection of Wigs!”

32. Tress Perfection Salon: “The Perfect Look for Any Occasion!”

33. Heads Up Beauty Bar: “The Best Quality Wigs at Home!”

34. Cut & Color Studio: “A New Look Every Time!”

35. FabFringe Boutique: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

36. The Locksmiths Salon: “Creating Unique Styles You Can Flaunt!”

37. Hair Magician Salon: “Create Magic with Our Wigs!”

38. Hair By Design: “The Perfect Look, Every Time!”

39. Hair Artists Unlimited: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist With Our Selection of Wigs!”

40. Crowns & Curls Boutique: “Style Reimagined at Home!”

41. Glamour Haven Salon: “Look Good, Feel Great!”

42. Uniquely You Beauty Studio: “Create Your Own Style Story!”

43. Flaunt It Salon: “Fashionable and Fabulous Styles All Day Long!”

44. Mane Masters Studio: “Making Style Simple and Affordable!”

45. Hair Innovations Salon: “Think Out of the Box and Transform Your Look!”

46. Styles & Smiles Boutique: “The Perfect Style for Every Occasion!”

47. Style Secrets Beauty Bar: “Unlock Your Inner Beauty With Our Wigs!”

48. Trendy Tresses Studio: “Elevate Your Look with Our Selection of Wigs!”

49. Hair Illusionists Salon: “Creating Unreal Looks That Are Believably Real!”

50. Hair Rage Boutique: “Modern Styles with Timeless Appeal!”

51. Mane Attraction Boutique: “Where Style, Comfort and Quality Come Together!”

52. Hair Creators Studio: “Unlock Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

53. Tress Innovations Salon: “The Perfect Look for Any Occasion!”

54. FabuHair Boutique: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

55. Unique Designs Beauty Bar: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

56. Flawless Finish Salon: “Where Quality and Class Go Hand in Hand!”

57. Shear Beauty Boutique: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

58. Mane Masters Beauty Bar: “Create Beautiful Styles at Home!”

59. Hair Style Haven: “Bringing Luxury and Elegance Home!”

60. Hair Innovators Salon: “The Best in Hair Design at Great Prices!”

61. Crown & Glory Beauty Studio: “Where Beauty Meets Quality!”

62. The Tress Room Salon: “Make a Statement Without Saying a Word!”

63. Wigtopia Boutique: “Unlock Your Creativity and Change Your Look!”

64. Shear Perfection Studio: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

65. Hair Designers Beauty Bar: “Make Every Day a Runway!”

66. Glam Goddesses Salon: “Feel Like Royalty with Our Selection of Wigs!”

67. Hair Artisan Boutique: “Bringing Creative and Unique Styles Home!”

68. Style Perfection Studio: “Where Trendy Becomes Timeless!”

69. The Mane Crafters Salon: “Styling You to Perfection!”

70. Curls & Crowns Boutique: “Our Wigs Make Every Look Shine!”

71. Tress Extravaganza Salon: “The Ultimate in Style and Comfort at Home!”

72. Hair Couture Beauty Bar: “Elevate Your Style with Our Selection of Wigs!”

73. Uniquely You Salon: “Creating Magic with Every Look!”

74. The Locksmiths Boutique: “Making Style Simple and Affordable!”

75. Mane Masters Studio: “Create Unique Styles You Can Flaunt!”

76. Crown & Curls Beauty Bar: “The Best Quality Wigs at Home!”

77. Hair Trends Beauty Studio: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

78. Headrush Boutique: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

79. Hair Artisans Salon: “Think Out of the Box and Transform Your Look!”

80. Mane Attraction Studio: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

81. Style Secrets Boutique: “Unlock Your Inner Beauty With Our Wigs!”

82. Glamour Haven Beauty Bar: “Creating Unreal Looks That Are Believably Real!”

83. Hair By Design Salon: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist With Our Selection of Wigs!”

84. Styles & Smiles Studio: “Look Good, Feel Great!”

85. Trendy Tresses Salon: “Where Quality and Class Go Hand in Hand!”

86. The Perfect Look Boutique: “The Perfect Style for Every Occasion!”

87. Flaunt It Beauty Bar: “Fashionable and Fabulous Styles All Day Long!”

88. Hair Illusionists Studio: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

89. Hair Rage Salon: “Modern Styles with Timeless Appeal!”

90. Mane Masters Beauty Studio: “Make a Statement Without Saying a Word!”

91. Hair Creators Boutique: “Where Style, Comfort and Quality Come Together!”

92. Tress Innovations Beauty Bar: “Make Every Day a Runway With Our Wigs!”

93. FabuHair Salon: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

94. Unique Designs Studio: “Bring Luxury and Elegance Home!”

95. Shear Beauty Beauty Bar: “Unlock Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

96. Flawless Finish Boutique: “The Best in Hair Design at Great Prices!”

97. Hair Style Haven Salon: “Create Beautiful Styles at Home!”

98. Crown & Glory Studio: “Where Beauty Meets Quality!”

99. The Tress Room Boutique: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

100. Wigtopia Beauty Bar: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

101. Mane Masters Salon: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

102. Hair Innovators Studio: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

103. Shear Perfection Beauty Bar: “Transform Your Look with High-Quality Wigs!”

104. Hair Designers Salon: “Feel Like Royalty with Our Selection of Wigs!”

105. Glam Goddesses Boutique: “The Ultimate in Style and Comfort at Home!”

106. Hair Artisan Studio: “Make Every Day a Runway With Our Wigs!”

107. Style Perfection Beauty Bar: “Where Trendy Becomes Timeless!”

108. The Mane Crafters Boutique: “Bringing Creative and Unique Styles Home!”

109. Curls & Crowns Studio: “Our Wigs Make Every Look Shine!”

110. Tress Extravaganza Beauty Bar: “Create Magic with Every Look!”

111. Hair Couture Salon: “Elevate Your Style with Our Selection of Wigs!”

112. Uniquely You Boutique: “Making Style Simple and Affordable!”

113. Mane Masters Beauty Bar: “Create Unique Styles You Can Flaunt!”

114. Crown & Curls Studio: “The Best Quality Wigs at Home!”

115. Hair Trends Salon: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

116. Headrush Beauty Bar: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

117. Hair Artisans Studio: “Think Out of the Box and Transform Your Look!”

118. Mane Attraction Boutique: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

119. Style Secrets Beauty Bar: “Unlock Your Inner Beauty With Our Wigs!”

120. Glamour Haven Studio: “Creating Unreal Looks That Are Believably Real!”

121. Hair By Design Beauty Bar: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist With Our Selection of Wigs!”

122. Styles & Smiles Salon: “Look Good, Feel Great!”

123. Trendy Tresses Boutique: “Where Quality and Class Go Hand in Hand!”

124. The Perfect Look Studio: “The Perfect Style for Every Occasion!”

125. Flaunt It Salon: “Fashionable and Fabulous Styles All Day Long!”

126. Hair Illusionists Beauty Bar: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

127. Hair Rage Boutique: “Modern Styles with Timeless Appeal!”

128. Mane Masters Studio: “Make a Statement Without Saying a Word!”

129. Hair Creators Beauty Bar: “Where Style, Comfort and Quality Come Together!”

130. Tress Innovations Salon: “Make Every Day a Runway With Our Wigs!”

131. FabuHair Boutique: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

132. Unique Designs Beauty Bar: “Bring Luxury and Elegance Home!”

133. Shear Beauty Studio: “Unlock Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

134. Flawless Finish Salon: “The Best in Hair Design at Great Prices!”

135. Hair Style Haven Boutique: “Create Beautiful Styles at Home!”

136. Crown & Glory Beauty Bar: “Where Beauty Meets Quality!”

137. The Tress Room Studio: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

138. Wigtopia Salon: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

139. Mane Masters Boutique: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

140. Hair Innovators Beauty Bar: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

141. Shear Perfection Salon: “Transform Your Look with High-Quality Wigs!”

142. Hair Designers Boutique: “Feel Like Royalty with Our Selection of Wigs!”

143. Glam Goddesses Beauty Bar: “The Ultimate in Style and Comfort at Home!”

144. Hair Artisan Salon: “Make Every Day a Runway With Our Wigs!”

145. Style Perfection Studio: “Where Trendy Becomes Timeless!”

146. The Mane Crafters Beauty Bar: “Bringing Creative and Unique Styles Home!”

147. Curls & Crowns Salon: “Our Wigs Make Every Look Shine!”

148. Tress Extravaganza Studio: “Create Magic with Every Look!”

149. Hair Couture Beauty Bar: “Elevate Your Style With Our Selection of Wigs!”

150. Uniquely You Salon: “Making Style Simple and Affordable!”

151. Mane Masters Studio: “Create Unique Styles You Can Flaunt!”

152. Crown & Curls Beauty Bar: “The Best Quality Wigs at Home!”

153. Hair Trends Salon: “Transform Your Look with High-Quality Wigs!”

154. Headrush Boutique: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

155. Hair Artisans Beauty Bar: “Think Out of the Box and Transform Your Look!”

156. Mane Attraction Studio: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

157. Style Secrets Salon: “Unlock Your Inner Beauty With Our Wigs!”

158. Glamour Haven Beauty Bar: “Creating Unreal Looks that are Believably Real!”

159. Hair By Design Studio: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist With Our Selection of Wigs!”

160. Styles & Smiles Boutique: “Look Good, Feel Great!”

161. Trendy Tresses Beauty Bar: “Where Quality and Class Go Hand in Hand!”

162. The Perfect Look Salon: “The Perfect Style for Every Occasion!”

163. Flaunt It Studio: “Fashionable and Fabulous Styles All Day Long!”

164. Hair Illusionists Boutique: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

165. Hair Rage Beauty Bar: “Modern Styles with Timeless Appeal!”

166. Mane Masters Salon: “Make a Statement Without Saying a Word!”

167. Hair Creators Studio: “Where Style, Comfort and Quality Come Together!”

168. Tress Innovations Boutique: “Make Every Day a Runway With Our Wigs!”

169. FabuHair Beauty Bar: “Transform Your Look with Our High-Quality Wigs!”

170. Unique Designs Salon: “Bring Luxury and Elegance Home!”

171. Shear Beauty Boutique: “Unlock Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

172. Flawless Finish Beauty Bar: “The Best in Hair Design at Great Prices!”

173. Hair Style Haven Studio: “Create Beautiful Styles at Home!”

174. Crown & Glory Salon: “Where Beauty Meets Quality!”

175. The Tress Room Boutique: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs!”

176. Wigtopia Beauty Bar: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

177. Mane Masters Studio: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist with Our Selection of Wigs!”

178. Hair Innovators Salon: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

179. Shear Perfection Boutique: “Transform Your Look with High-Quality Wigs!”

180. Hair Designers Beauty Bar: “Feel Like Royalty with Our Selection of Wigs!”

181. Glam Goddesses Salon: “The Ultimate in Style and Comfort at Home!”

182. Hair Artisan Studio: “Make Every Day a Runway With Our Wigs!”

183. Style Perfection Boutique: “Where Trendy Becomes Timeless!”

184. The Mane Crafters Salon: “Bringing Creative and Unique Styles Home!”

185. Curls & Crowns Beauty Bar: “Our Wigs Make Every Look Shine!”

186. Tress Extravaganza Studio: “Create Magic with Every Look!”

187. Hair Couture Salon: “Elevate Your Style With Our Selection of Wigs!”

188. Uniquely You Beauty Bar: “Making Style Simple and Affordable!”

189. Mane Masters Boutique: “Create Unique Styles You Can Flaunt!”

190. Crown & Curls Salon: “The Best Quality Wigs at Home!”

191. Hair Trends Beauty Bar: “Transform Your Look with High-Quality Wigs!”

192. Headrush Studio: “Make a Bold Statement With Our Selection of Wigs!”

193. Hair Artisans Salon: “Think Out of the Box and Transform Your Look!”

194. Mane Attraction Boutique: “Reinvent Your Look for Any Occasion!”

195. Style Secrets Beauty Bar: “Unlock Your Inner Beauty With Our Wigs!”

196. Glamour Haven Studio: “Creating Unreal Looks that are Believably Real!”

197. Hair By Design Salon: “Bring Out Your Inner Artist With Our Selection of Wigs!”

198. Styles & Smiles Beauty Bar: “Look Good, Feel Great!”

199. Trendy Tresses Studio: “Where Quality and Class Go Hand in Hand!”

200. The Perfect Look Boutique: “The Perfect Style for Every Occasion!”

201. Flaunt It Salon: “Fashionable and Fabulous Styles All Day Long!”

202. Hair Illusionists Beauty Bar: “Enhance Every Look With Our Selection of Wigs

203. Hair Rage Studio: “Modern Styles with Timeless Appeal!”

These catchy and creative names will help make your business stand out from the competition and draw potential customers in. With the right taglines, you can showcase what makes your home-based wig business unique and remind people why they should come to you for their wigs! Good luck!