Opportunities Abound: Starting Your Own Janitorial Business

• Low startup costs

• Significant market demand

• Variety of services to offer

• Opportunity for niche specialization

The demand for cleaning services for commercial and residential properties remains strong. Thanks to the low startup costs, starting your entrepreneurial journey in the janitorial business is easy. Thanks to market demand for this essential service, you can create a niche cleaning business using specific cleaning services or environmentally friendly cleaning materials.

Janitorial Industry Overview

The janitorial industry provides cleaning services for commercial and residential properties and services like carpet and floor cleaning. Janitorial services can range from general maintenance and repairs to detailed security checks. The demand for janitorial services has grown significantly over the past few years as businesses have sought out cost-effective ways of maintaining their property while keeping it safe and clean.

Essential Business Skills

To enter the janitorial industry, you’ll need specific skills, such as communication and customer service. You’ll also need some knowledge of basic building maintenance tasks, such as changing light bulbs or fixing plumbing problems. In addition, you should understand how to use specific tools commonly used in the janitorial industry, such as vacuums, mops, and cleaning chemicals.

National and Regional Competitors

Understanding the national and regional competitors in the janitorial industry is essential. Knowing who your competition is can help you develop strategies for pricing, customer service, and marketing that differentiate you from other businesses.

The major national competitors in the janitorial industry include ServiceMaster Clean, ABM Janitorial Services, GCA Services Group Inc., Pritchard Industries, Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Jan-Pro International Inc., Stanley Steemer International Inc., and Sears Commercial Services Inc. Each company offers a wide range of services, including carpet cleaning, floor maintenance, window washing, and more.

Additionally, several smaller regional players in the janitorial space offer specialized services or cater to specific types of clients. Examples of regional competitors include Everclean Janitorial Services, which specializes in green cleaning products and techniques; Cleanmasters Inc., which focuses on high-end luxury residential properties; and Golden Eagle Cleaners, which serves commercial clients in the hospitality industry.

SWOT Analysis of a Janitorial Business

As you plan to start your janitorial business, conducting an in-depth SWOT analysis is essential. A SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis helps you understand the internal and external factors that can affect your business. This exercise will help you identify potential opportunities for growth and areas where there may be challenges.

The strengths of a janitorial business include low startup costs, high demand from companies seeking cleaning services, the ability to specialize in certain types of clients or services, and flexibility about hours of operation.

Weaknesses in the industry include limited access to capital or equipment, low customer loyalty due to the industry’s highly competitive nature, and difficulty in creating a unique brand or reputation.

Opportunities for janitorial businesses include tapping into new markets, such as green cleaning techniques or specialized services, leveraging technology to automate processes and improve efficiency, and creating partnerships with other businesses that can provide additional services.

Finally, potential threats to janitorial businesses include larger competitors with more resources, changes in customer preferences or needs, and an increase in regulations related to environmental concerns.

By conducting a SWOT analysis for your business, you will understand where there are opportunities for growth and potential risks that need to be addressed. This helps ensure you have a solid foundation to build your business.

Franchise Opportunities

Another option to consider when starting a janitorial business is to become a franchisee. Franchising provides the advantage of already having an existing brand, reputation, and customer base and access to resources such as training and support from the franchisor.

There are several major franchisors in the janitorial industry for those interested in exploring their options for becoming a franchisee. ServiceMaster Clean and ABM Janitorial Services have extensive networks of franchises across the U.S., providing services ranging from carpet cleaning to floor maintenance. Jan-Pro International Inc. specializes in commercial cleaning for businesses such as office buildings and medical facilities. Finally, Sears Commercial Services Inc. offers franchise in-home services, including carpet cleaning and window washing.

However, there are some drawbacks to consider when franchising a janitorial business. Franchises typically require an upfront fee and ongoing royalties, which can be expensive and reduce profits. In addition, franchises tend to have strict rules on how the business is run and what products may be used, which reduces flexibility and creativity in terms of marketing or operations.

Overall, franchising a janitorial business can be a viable option for those who want to take advantage of existing brand recognition but need more support than they would receive by starting their own independent business. However, evaluating all options before making final decisions about starting a business is essential.

Niches and Specializations

In addition to franchising their business, janitorial entrepreneurs may also consider specializing in a specific field or niche. Specializing can be beneficial for several reasons: it allows the company to become an industry expert, offers potential customers a more specialized service than they might find with larger competitors, and enables significantly higher profit margins due to the highly focused nature of the work.

For example, businesses may specialize in green cleaning methods that use eco-friendly products or create a unique brand offering superior customer service. Another option is to focus on servicing particular types of facilities such as schools, hospitals, or office buildings. Specializing in medical facility services, for example, requires additional safety and hygiene protocols that must be followed but can lead to more lucrative contracts.

The downside of specializing is that the business may become too dependent on one type of client or service. If a particular niche suddenly declines or becomes oversaturated with competitors, it could create an unsustainable situation for the business. Thus, it is vital to diversify offerings so that there are still other sources of income should any area experience a downturn.

Below is a list of some potential niches and specializations for janitorial businesses:

1. Green Cleaning – Using eco-friendly products such as non-toxic cleaners, microfiber cloths, and HEPA filtration vacuums to reduce the environmental impact of cleaning.

2. Residential Cleaning – Providing housekeeping services such as dusting, mopping, window washing, and bed making on a one-time or recurring basis.

3. Commercial Cleaning – Focusing on office buildings, retail locations, industrial sites, healthcare facilities, or other commercial properties that require more specialized cleaning protocols than residential spaces.

4. Specialty Services – Offering specialized services such as waxing floors, stripping and refinishing wood surfaces, polishing marble or granite countertops, pressure washing outdoor areas, or cleaning carpets.

5. High-End Cleaning – Providing luxury services such as deep cleaning for high-end homes and commercial spaces with expensive furnishings and art collections.

6. Event Cleanup – Specializing in post-event cleanup for weddings, corporate functions, festivals, or other large gatherings where additional cleaning is necessary after the event.

7. Move-In/Move-Out Services – Helping people move by providing detailed housekeeping services during this stressful time, including dusting hard-to-reach places and sanitizing kitchens and bathrooms.

8. Janitorial Supplies – Selling and delivering janitorial supplies such as paper towels, sponges, mops, cleaning chemicals, and other products to businesses in the area.

Starting a Janitorial Business

If you are interested in starting a janitorial business, here’s how. The steps don’t differ much from starting any other enterprise, including meeting the legal requirements.

1. Create a Business Plan

You don’t need a very sophisticated business plan, but you must create one to guide you as you grow your janitorial business. If you don’t know where to start, you can use the business plan template below.

Start by looking at your market and your potential clients. Are there other cleaning services vying for the same market? If yes, you need to find out what they charge and what extra services you can offer. Look for reviews of these cleaning services on Google and Yelp to determine where you can improve on what they offer. Also, consider how you can price your services competitively to attract more repeat customers.

Your research will also indicate which services have a higher demand and less competition. Remember that depending on the type of services you offer, you will need the correct training, equipment, and insurance. For example, if you choose to do commercial cleaning, especially in hospitals, you and your staff will need to know how to handle sterile environments and biohazards.

If you prefer to clean residential properties, remember that you can build niche services like special cleaning for homes with younger children and more flexible options.

In your business plan, you must define your company objectives, the services you plan to offer, and the employees needed with their job descriptions. Next, list your startup costs, daily running expenses, rates for each service (hourly or by square footage), and potential profits.

2. Choose a Name for Your Janitorial Business

The next step is to choose your business name. Make sure the name you decide on stands out from other cleaning businesses and describes it accurately. It must also be an easy name for potential clients to remember. Once you have decided on a business name, check that it’s unique in your state, and secure its available domain name once.

We have provided a list of suitable janitorial business names below. Unless you have already brainstormed an idea, you can use one of these if it’s available in your state. Of course, you can also use our ideas to create an original name of your own.

3. Decide on Your Business Structure

You can choose between four business structures in the US. These include a sole proprietorship, a partnership, a limited liability company (LLC), or a corporation. The best business structure for your janitorial business will depend on the goals you aim to accomplish.

Therefore, if you plan to keep your business small, and want to avoid the legal obligations of a corporation, then you may prefer to create an LLC or remain a sole proprietorship. However, an LLC is the best option if you want liability protection. If unsure, your accountant or legal advisor can advise on the best business structure.

4. Register Your Janitorial Business

Start by registering your business with your state. Then, depending on the business structure, you may need to file for a “doing business as” to open a banking account under the business name.

You must also register the business with the federal government if you have formed a legal business entity so that you can file your taxes. You will receive an Employer Identification Number (EIN) for paying taxes. If you maintain a sole proprietorship, you need only your social security number for tax filing.

5. Apply for Licensing and Permits

Depending on state and city laws, you may need a business license or sales and use tax permit to run your cleaning business. You can ask for information at your local city hall or visit the city’s official business website.

6. Insure Your Janitorial Business

You must protect your business with liability and business insurance; in some states, local laws make it a legal requirement. Insurance helps to protect both your business and its clients should anything happen while you are cleaning, including bodily harm and property damage. You must also have commercial auto insurance. The right insurance can also protect you even if an employee steals from a client. Speak to an insurance broker about the best way to insure your business. Finally, under US laws, all workers must have protection, making it essential that you get worker’s compensation insurance.

7. Create a Marketing Strategy

Now that you have got all the administrative tasks out of the way, you can start marketing your janitorial business.

You will need to embrace both a traditional and digital marketing approach as you make your audience aware of your business. It always helps to place flyers in strategic places like apartment complexes and companies your potential clients visit. If you are interested in commercial cleaning, you may have to cold call businesses to promote your services.

No business can afford to start operating without a website today, so make it your priority first to create yours. The next step is to choose at least one social platform to create an account, allowing you to share news and discounts with more people. Also, place your janitorial business on Google, Yelp, and other online directories for visibility.

Run a few online ads, but remember to include a few in your local print media. From satisfied clients, family, and friends, word of mouth can also help boost the demand for your cleaning services. Ask clients to refer you by offering discount coupons and encourage them to leave reviews on your website and social media.

Equipment and Supplies Needed

The next step to launching your janitorial business is to purchase the necessary cleaning supplies and equipment.

You will need a mop, bucket, dustpan, scrubbing brushes, vacuum cleaner (for carpets), glass cleaners, broom, and other cleaning supplies. Ensure you get all the right chemicals for different surfaces to clean safely and effectively.

Your choice of equipment should depend on the clients you are targeting; if you plan to offer commercial services, invest in industrial-grade cleaning machines like floor scrubbers or pressure washers. On the other hand, if residential customers make up your primary target market, regular vacuums may suffice.

Streamlining Operations

The software can help streamline the processes involved in starting a janitorial business. Various software programs and apps are available to assist with operational tasks such as job scheduling, customer billing, and inventory tracking. Additionally, these tools can save time by automating many mundane and repetitive tasks associated with running a cleaning business. By taking advantage of the features provided by software solutions like these, you will be able to focus more on delivering quality services for your clients.

In addition to helping manage daily operations, software programs also provide valuable insights into your business’ performance. Through custom reports generated from data collected within the system, you can monitor which areas of your business are thriving or need improvement. This information can then be used to optimize processes and increase efficiency.

Integrating the software into your janitorial business is a great way to stay organized and improve customer service. With the right tools, you can ensure that all tasks are completed on time and with minimal effort.

By taking advantage of the features provided by software solutions like these, you will be able to focus more on delivering quality services for your clients. Integrating the software into your janitorial business is a great way to stay organized and improve customer service. With the right tools, you can ensure that all tasks are completed on time and with minimal effort. This provides an added level of convenience for clients, leading to increased repeat business down the line.

Software Tools

Specific software tools that may benefit a janitorial business include Online Scheduling and Appointment Software, such as Calendly or YouCanBook.me, which can help streamline the booking process. Accounting Software such as Wave or QuickBooks Online can also be used to track invoices, manage expenses and payroll processing, and generate reports for tax purposes. These solutions also come with features like payment gateways so customers can pay online.

Task Management Tools such as Asana or Trello can create to-do lists for employees and projects, set up reminders for important tasks and deadlines, assign tasks to individual team members, and track progress toward goals in real-time. This provides an efficient way to organize and prioritize tasks, resulting in increased productivity.

Finally, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software can maintain customer records and track interactions such as sales inquiries, product orders, emails, and phone calls. Through a CRM system, you will have access to all the data needed to provide quality service that meets your customers’ needs.

By utilizing the right tools for your janitorial business, you can ensure everything runs smoothly while providing an exceptional experience for your clients. It is vital to research what type of software best suits your business needs and budget before investing in any particular solution. With these considerations in mind, you are sure to find the perfect software to help run your janitorial business.

Services to offer

Once you’ve started marketing your janitorial business, you can start selecting the services you want to offer. It would help if you began by offering basic services like window cleaning and carpet shampooing until you have enough experience to provide more complex services like tile grout cleaning and floor stripping.

You should also choose the kind of clients you want to work with: residential or commercial. Keep in mind that commercial contracts bring in more revenue but also require a higher investment in equipment, staff, and training.

You must invest in quality tools suitable for the job — this will help reduce costs and boost productivity while providing excellent results every time. Finally, create an inventory system to keep track of your supplies.

What We Like and Dislike About This Business

We like that this business is relatively easy to set up and requires no special qualifications or experience. It also can become a profitable venture if you adhere to the necessary regulations, do your market research, and employ qualified staff.

However, it can be difficult to find reliable and trustworthy workers and maintain high cleaning standards. Additionally, janitorial services require substantial capital investments in equipment, materials, and insurance. Furthermore, this business might not be suitable for those who cannot handle manual labor or are squeamish about cleaning. Also, note that rules concerning taxation and licensing may vary from state to state; thus, you must review the laws before starting a janitorial business.

Starting a janitorial business can be a great way to make money and become your boss. With the right resources, knowledge, and dedication, you can create a successful venture that provides essential services to clients. Ensure you research applicable regulations and obtain necessary licenses and insurance before commencing operations. Good luck!​

Operating Tips

1. Develop a detailed business plan before starting; it will help you stay organized and on track.

2. Invest in quality cleaning supplies, tools, and equipment to ensure the best results for your clients.

3. Find reliable, hardworking employees who adhere to cleaning safety protocols.

4. Adhere to local laws concerning taxation and licensing for janitorial businesses

5. Market your services through flyers, cold calling, online directories, social media campaigns, and word-of-mouth reviews from satisfied customers.

6. Insure your business with liability insurance and worker’s compensation insurance to protect yourself and your clients against any potential issues arising during operations.

7 Establish yourself as an authority in the janitorial business by providing quality services and keeping current with industry standards.

8. Always provide excellent customer service to ensure all clients are satisfied with your work.

9. Provide a reasonable price that is competitive but fair.

10. Consider offering green cleaning services to help protect the environment and your client’s health.

11. Keep up with changes in technology, regulations, and trends related to janitorial services so you can stay ahead of the competition.

12. Network with other local businesses who may need your services regularly or refer you to potential customers they know of regularly. This will help increase your business’s visibility and expand your area’s reach.

FAQs

What license is needed for a janitorial business?

Depending on state and city laws, you may need a business license or sales and use tax permit to operate your cleaning business. You should contact your local city hall or visit the city’s official website to learn more.

How can I insure my janitorial business?

You must protect your business with liability and insurance; local laws make it a legal requirement in some states. Insurance helps to protect both your business and its clients if something happens while you are cleaning, including bodily harm and property damage. Speak to an insurance broker about the best way to insure your business. All workers must also have protection by law, so you must get worker’s compensation insurance.

How do I market my janitorial business?

You need to use traditional and digital marketing approaches to make potential clients aware of your business. Place flyers in strategic places, cold call businesses for commercial cleaning, create a website and social media platforms, run online ads, and encourage satisfied clients to refer you by offering discount coupons and leaving reviews on your website or social media. Communication is essential to establish your janitorial business; find the right software tools to help you maintain customer outreach.

Social Media Marketing

1. Start a blog and post regularly

2. Promote your content on social media

3. Reach out to influencers in your industry

4. Join relevant forums and discussion groups

5. Monitor conversations related to your business

6. Engage with customer reviews, both positive and negative

7. Take advantage of advertising opportunities provided by social networks like Facebook Ads or Twitter Ads

8. Utilize visuals such as images or videos on your accounts- these can make all the difference when trying to capture users’ attention!

9. Analyze the performance of each post or ad through analytics tools like Google Analytics or Sprout Social

10. Keep up with the latest trends in the industry, and adjust your strategies accordingly.

Sample Ads

1. Look no further for your janitorial needs! We offer superior cleaning services and a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

2. Keep your office clean and professional with our janitorial services- we have the experience to get the job done right!

3. Don’t just clean; make sure it sparkles! Hire us for all of your janitorial needs today!

4. Welcome to squeaky clean solutions- let us handle all of your janitorial woes!

These tips and sample ads will help you get started in promoting your janitorial business online. Use these tactics as a starting point, but be creative and develop unique approaches that work better. With consistent effort and a bit of luck, you’ll soon have an established, well-known, reliable janitorial business.

Sample Posts

1. Have you ever wished for a stress-free cleaning service? We offer just that! Give us a call today to learn more about our janitorial services.

2. Keep your office space in top shape with our reliable and efficient janitorial services- hire us today!

3. Tired of the same old messes day after day? Let us handle it – contact us now to get started!

4. Don’t let clutter consume your workspace- hire professional janitors to keep everything clean and tidy!

By creating engaging and informative content, you can spread awareness of your business quickly and reach current and potential customers easily through social media posts. Be sure to monitor responses regularly to adjust your posts as needed. With the right strategies, you can increase your janitorial business’s visibility and get more customers through social media marketing.

