The Ultimate Guide to Picking the Best CRM for Your Small Business

Keeping track of all your customer information with the right Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system is the best way to reach the essential level of customer efficiency and reorganize your sales process.

However, selecting the best CRM provider for your small business requires specific considerations. Here is the ultimate guide to streamlining your search and identifying the best CRM:

1. Find Your Business Goals

You need a CRM system to solve business problems or meet specific business requirements. Therefore, find the pain points that need solving and place them in order of importance.

Put your business goals in order of importance to your business to help determine which CRM tool will be the most effective. Some of your objectives could include:

Tracking leads and their activity

Tracking your customer base

Tracking opportunities and closing rates

Team connectivity

Manage relationships

Creating customized reporting

Better business operation organization

Increasing profitability and productivity

2. Make a Checklist of Your Desired CRM Features

Once you have your company goals, you need to get a checklist of the features you want from the CRM software. Of course, you’ll want to include the most obvious ones: contact management, marketing automation, lead tracking for marketing campaigns, and sales activity monitoring.

When comparing CRM software, consider all their available features. You don’t want to ignore customer support and data security when choosing a CRM. If you already have existing task management systems, find out if the two systems are interactable. Finally, you want to look for a system with features and tools that can grow with your company yet stay within your budget.

Not all businesses run from one location; a mobile-friendly CRM is essential if you aren’t always at a desktop.

3. Research Providers and Pricing

Now that you know the features you need, there are several ways to research your CRM options. First, narrow your list by getting referrals from other business owners using CRM tools, searching online for the best tools for your industry, and checking reviews.

Some popular CRM tools for small businesses include Zoho, HubSpot, and Freshworks.

Pricing models of CRM tools differ, so make sure you know the differences:

Per-user pricing : The price is based on how many individual users use the platform.

: The price is based on how many individual users use the platform. Flat-fee pricing : You are charged a fixed fee (monthly or annually) regardless of the number of users or features you use.

: You are charged a fixed fee (monthly or annually) regardless of the number of users or features you use. Tiered pricing: Here, you have multiple subscription options that vary in price according to the features of the plan and how many users you have.

Here, you have multiple subscription options that vary in price according to the features of the plan and how many users you have. Free subscription: This is the entry-level plan of some providers, but these plans usually provide the most basic features and functions.

4. Run A Free Trial

Before deciding, you need to try a test run of the CRM tool to ensure the features work as described and to assess its ease of use. Some other things you will want to check during this test drive are the interface’s intuitiveness, the features of its mobile apps, and how fast and responsive the tool is. Finally, don’t forget to look at the CRM’s reporting capabilities, a feature that can give you the edge in all areas of your sale process.

Remember that the free trial is usually based on the app’s full features, some of which might not be available if you take a cheaper plan. So check which features you need and make sure you sign up with the right program so that you don’t pay for services not required.

You can also request a live demo session to help you understand all the CRM features. In addition, live demos provide an excellent opportunity to get answers to your questions.

5. Rolling Out the CRM

CRM tools provide several benefits, including increased sales, improved sales forecasts, better customer satisfaction, and better access to customer data and insights. Therefore, choosing the right tool is essential.

Once you have chosen the tool that best fits your business purpose, the next step is to ensure its correct implementation. These steps include successfully migrating all data, customization, integrating other third-party apps you use, testing, and training. Now you are ready to measure the success of your CRM adoption.

Final Say

Your business goals and needs will determine the right CRM for your business needs. However, the best way to get the precise fit for your small business from its CRM requires research and planning. Now that you know what to look for when picking the best CRM for your small business, you are ready to make the right choice.

FAQ

What is a CRM tool?

CRM, or customer relationship management, is a term used to describe all the processes and systems small businesses use to manage interactions with their current and potential customers.

How much does a CRM tool cost?

The pricing of CRM tools differs, so make sure you know the differences:

· Per-user pricing: The price is based on how many individual users use the platform.

· Flat-fee pricing: You are charged a fixed fee (monthly or annually) regardless of the number of users or features you use.

· Tiered pricing: Here, you have multiple subscription options that vary in price according to the features of the plan and how many users you have.

· Free subscription: This is the entry-level plan of some providers, but these plans usually provide the most basic features and functions.

How do I choose a CRM tool?

The best way to get the precise fit for your small business from its CRM requires research and planning. Here are the steps you need to take:

1. Define Your Goals

2. Analyze Your Current Processes

3. Check the Different Types of CRMs

4. Run A Free Trial

5. Rolling Out the CRM

What are some popular CRM tools?

Several CRM tools are available in the market, each with different features that cater to specific needs. Some of the most popular CRMs used by small businesses are:

· Salesforce

· HubSpot Sales

· Zoho CRM

· Copper

How do I migrate data to my new CRM?

Data migration is moving data from one CRM system to another. This usually happens when a business switches to a different CRM tool. There are three ways you can migrate your data:

1. Manual entry: You can enter all your data into the new system. This is time-consuming, but it is ideal if you have a small amount of data.

2. Data export and import: You can export your data from the old system in CSV (comma-separated values) format and then import it into the new CRM. This method is suitable if you have a medium amount of data.

3. API-based migration: This is the most efficient method as it allows you to automate the data transfer process. However, this option is only available if both CRMs support APIs (application programming interface).

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.