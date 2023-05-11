How to Restart Your Career with an Online Degree

Online degrees may have increased speed and popularity during the lockdowns. Still, they’ve always been the go-to option for second-career professionals looking to restart their careers in one way or another. Whether you want to switch industries or learn new skills, an online degree program can help you achieve your goals without uprooting your life. It’s the perfect option for those aiming to start a second career since it lets you stay employed while earning those invaluable new skills that will help you launch your new career in no time.

Online Degrees: The Perfect Option for Second Careers

Many top universities like Marian University ( https://www.marianuniversity.edu/ )offer a full and enriched on-campus and online experience for those from all backgrounds. Some people learn better and stay focused in a campus setting. Others thrive in being able to juggle their career and their education all at once. Sometimes, things don’t go the way you expect. If you start off trying to complete your online degree but find it’s not working out, you want to be able to switch to a different version of that program. Similarly, if you’re a campus student, your situation may change, and learning online may become your best choice.

For second-career professionals, always start at least with an online degree. A great one can help you learn at your own pace while working to support yourself, making it a far more economical approach to restarting your career.

What to Look for in an Online Degree

Not all degrees are equal, which holds for online degrees. You want all the in-person benefits translated to a digital world, so look closely at the services and assistance you’ll get as an online student when choosing the degree.

You’ll also want to look into metrics like reviews. If you can’t find any, look up recent graduates and contact them to see what they have to say about their degrees. Bring any concerns up with the admissions board so you understand what support you’ll have as a student.

From there, you can narrow your selection to the program offering the best skill-building and career progression. As a second-career professional, the more practical degrees will appeal most to you.

How to Use Your Previous Experience to Help You Succeed

One of the biggest advantages of returning to school later in life is the experience you bring. Your previous work experience can help you stand out in your classes, and it can also help you succeed in your new career. When choosing a degree program, look for one that allows you to apply your previous experience to your coursework. For example, if you have experience in marketing, you might choose a degree program in digital marketing or public relations. Your experience can also help you network and make connections in your new field. Be sure to leverage your existing network and seek opportunities to meet new people in your industry.

In addition to using your previous experience to your advantage, it’s important to take advantage of the resources available as an online student. Your school’s career services are another such resource that can help you with job search strategies, resume writing, and interviewing skills. You can also join online forums or professional organizations related to your field to network and learn from others in your industry.

