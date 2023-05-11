Neuropathy Treatment Options: Exploring Alternative Solutions

The feet are an essential part of the human body.

Without them, it becomes tough to walk around, move from place to place, and manipulate your body in all ways humans typically manipulate their bodies.

And with that being said, neuropathy can be a hazardous and devastating medical issue.

It can cause weakness, numbness, and even pain in both the hands and the feet.

Unfortunately, peripheral neuropathy can be caused by several different things.

It can be caused by infections, traumatic injuries, exposure to toxins, and even metabolic problems.

One of the most common causes of peripheral neuropathy is diabetes.

With that being said, there are neuropathy treatment options. People use alternative solutions daily to help treat neuropathy from the comfort of their homes and on their terms.

But before you can understand some of the more common alternative treatments for neuropathy, it might be important to understand exactly what the symptoms are.

Neuropathy Symptoms

Every nerve in the peripheral system fulfills a specific function for the body.

Therefore, understanding the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy requires you to understand that the symptoms will vary based on the specific nerves affected.

With that being said, some of the more common signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy could include:

Numbness (generally develops at a gradual pace over time)

Tingling

Prickling

Pain (sharp, jabbing, throbbing)

Sensitivity to touch

Lack of coordination

Muscle weakness

Feeling like you’re wearing socks when you’re not

Suppose you experience one or more of these symptoms regularly. In that case, it’s probably a good idea to reach out and talk to your medical provider to find out if you are dealing with a case of peripheral neuropathy.

Keep in mind that it’s also a good idea to run any alternative treatments past your doctor to make sure that you’re not doing anything that could unintentionally hinder your progress or hurt your body further.

Let’s dive into some alternative options for treating peripheral neuropathy.

Alternative Treatments For Peripheral Neuropathy

1. Pain relievers

Some people use pain relievers for mild, unpleasant neuropathy symptoms.

With that being said, this treatment option should only be used if approved by your doctor.

Different pain relievers may affect your condition differently, and some will tend to be less effective than others.

2. Anti-Seizure Medications

In some cases, anti-seizure medications can help to relieve the nerve pain caused by peripheral neuropathy—though they can also produce some unwanted side effects, including drowsiness and dizziness.

3. Topical Treatments

Capsaicin creams, which contain a natural substance commonly found in hot peppers, can help to improve peripheral neuropathy symptoms to a mild degree.

With that being said, the creams are generally associated with some burning and irritation of the skin were applied.

Lidocaine patches are another possible treatment option that fits into this category.

4. Cannabis

There are a few different outlooks on how cannabis can help to treat neuropathy.

For example, CBD-infused topical creams may help block pain signals released from the damaged nerves.

Thus, a person using CBD may experience fewer neuropathy symptoms and feel less discomfort due to the condition.

Plus, studies are actually starting to verify that CBD could be a useful relief option for people suffering from peripheral neuropathy.

So this particular cannabinoid shows much promise in treating this very uncomfortable and troublesome problem.

Check out this blog post for more information about how CBD can treat neuropathy.

5. Physical Therapy

On top of these other alternative therapies, in some cases, physical therapy that helps you to improve movement can also be extremely beneficial.

If your neuropathy is severe, you may need hand or foot braces—or even a cane or a walker to start partaking in this therapy.

But getting up and moving can help with circulation and provide some relief.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this post has helped you understand the ins and outs of some alternative treatment options for peripheral neuropathy.

The truth of the matter is that you have options.

All that’s left now is to get out there and take action to help you feel better and experience less discomfort.

And honestly, that’s the most important thing.

Related