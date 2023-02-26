Want To Get Ahead in Business? The Best Degrees To Study in 2023

The world of business is fascinating but also pretty challenging!

In the last five years, around the globe, there has been an increase in the number of people undertaking their business ventures, setting up as sole traders, or as self-employed. While it may not always be required to succeed, having a bit of training before doing so should not be overlooked!

In today’s competitive job market, a degree is often considered a prerequisite for business success. While many degrees can help you succeed in the business world, some programs are particularly beneficial.

So, here are the best degrees you can get to help you succeed in business. Enjoy!

Bachelor or Masters in Business Analytics

A business analytics degree and an MS in Business Analytics are both programs that focus on using data analysis, statistical modeling, and other quantitative methods to drive decision-making in business. The degree combines elements of business, statistics, computer science, and data analysis to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to extract insights and knowledge from large and complex datasets.

If you get a degree in this area, you can work as a business analyst, a data scientist, or a marketing analyst, all of which are ideal for those who want to understand the world of business better and thrive in it.

Bachelor’s in Finance

A Bachelor’s in finance is a highly specialized degree that focuses on the financial aspects of businesses. The degree gives students a deep understanding of financial principles and practices, including investment analysis, risk management, and financial planning. With a degree in finance, you’ll be well-prepared to pursue a career in investment banking, financial analysis, or financial planning.

Bachelor’s in Accounting

A Bachelor’s degree in accounting is another highly specialized qualification that teaches you about the book-keeping aspects of business and how to plan finances. The degree provides students with a strong foundation in accounting principles and practices, including financial statement analysis, auditing, and tax planning. With a degree in accounting, you’ll be well-prepared to pursue a career in public accounting, corporate accounting, or financial analysis.

Bachelor’s in Marketing

A Bachelor’s in marketing is a degree that focuses on the principles and practices of marketing. The degree provides students with an understanding of consumer behavior, market research, and branding, among other topics. With a degree in marketing, you’ll be well-prepared to pursue a career in advertising, public relations, or market research.

Of course, in 2023, this program has changed to also include areas of marketing that are relatively new, such as search engine optimization, online marketing, and the use of social media. However, if you are looking to build a thriving business in the digital world, you will need to know about these areas too.

Bachelor’s in Entrepreneurship

A Bachelor’s in entrepreneurship is a specialized degree that prepares students to start and run their own businesses. The degree provides students with an understanding of the legal, financial, and marketing aspects of entrepreneurship, as well as the skills necessary to identify and evaluate business opportunities. With a degree in entrepreneurship, you’ll be well-prepared to start your own business or work in a small business environment.

