How to Monetize Instagram Reels & Create Engaging Content

Like most people, you probably use Instagram to scroll through photos and videos of your friends, family, and favorite celebrities. But did you know that Instagram is also an excellent platform for making money?

Instagram is just shy of having 1.5 billion monthly active users, making it one of the most popular social media platforms today. Creating content for Instagram Reels can be a great way to monetize your following and make some extra cash.

The introduction of Instagram Reels Play Bonus is a way for Instagram to try and compete with TikTok, the current reigning video platform. The bonus offers Reels creators the chance to earn money for their content in several ways.

In this post, we’ll explore how to monetize Instagram Reels and create engaging content to help you make money and how you could benefit from the Instagram Reels Play Bonus program.

What are Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels are short-form video clips (up to 15 seconds long) that you can create using the Instagram app. You can choose from various creative tools to edit your Reel, including filters, AR effects, and music. Once you’ve created your Reel, you can share it on your Instagram feed or in your Stories—and if you have a public account, anyone on Instagram can view and share your Reel.

With the surge of TikTok users and the popularity of short-form video content, Instagram introduced Reels as a way to get in on the action. Reels are similar to TikToks in that they’re brief, fun, and easy to consume. But unlike TikTok, which is its own stand-alone app, Reels are integrated into the existing Instagram app, giving them a leg up in reach and discovery.

The content of these videos can be anything from a silly dance routine to a how-to tutorial. Reels can also be used to promote products or services—which is where monetization comes in.

How to Monetize Your Instagram Reels

Now that you know what Instagram Reels are and how they work, let’s talk about how you can make money from them. There are a few different ways to monetize your Reels, and depending on your goals; you can choose the method (or methods) that make the most sense for you.

Monetizing Reels Through Sponsorships

A sponsorship is when a brand pays you to feature its products or services in your Reel. For example, let’s say you’re a fashion blogger and create a 15-second video featuring a new outfit from a clothing company. The clothing company might pay you to post that video on your feed or in your Stories.

Monetizing Reels Through Affiliate Links

Another way to monetize your Reels is through affiliate links. With affiliate links, you earn a commission whenever someone clicks on the link and makes a purchase. For example, let’s say you’re an influencer with a large following on Instagram. You could partner with an online retailer and include an affiliate link to their site in your bio. Whenever one of your followers clicks on the link and makes a purchase, you’ll earn a commission from the sale.

Monetizing Reels Through Product Placement

You can also monetize your Reels through product placements. Product placements are when brands pay you to feature their products in your videos. For example, let’s say you’re an influencer with many Instagram followers who creates videos about beauty products. A cosmetics company might pay you to feature its products in your videos.

What is Instagram Reels Play Bonus?

To encourage users to create and share Reels, Instagram introduced the Reels Play Bonus. The bonus is a way for creators to earn money for their Reels content.

To be eligible for the bonus, you must have a public account and reach a certain number of views on your Reels. The amount you can earn depends on the number of views your Reel receives

The Reels Play Bonus program is “an invitation-only bonus program that lets you earn money on your reels content. If you are invited, you will receive a pop-up notification and an invitation that appears within your professional dashboard in the Instagram app”. There are specific rules and criteria that you must follow to qualify and stay in the bonus program. For example, you must have a public account, use hashtags appropriately, post original content, and so on. If you do not follow these rules, your account may be removed from the program.

To learn more about the specific rules and criteria, you can check out Instagram’s help documentation here.

The Instagram Reels Play Bonus payout will vary from person to person (or account to account), depending on the number of views your Reel receives. The more views you get, the more money you can earn.

How to Create Relevant Content for Your Instagram Reels

Now that you know how to monetize your Instagram Reels let’s talk about creating content that is relevant to your brand and will resonate with your audience.

The first step is to determine what content your audience wants to see. You can do this by looking at the content that performs well on your other social media channels or by conducting market research.

Once you know the type of content your audience wants to see, it’s time to start creating! Keep your brand’s voice and values in mind when creating your content. You want to make sure that the content you’re creating is in line with what your brand stands for

You should also keep your audience’s attention span in mind. Remember, Reels are only 15 seconds long, so you want to ensure that your content is concise and to the point. Try to focus on one message per Reel and avoid including too much text in your videos.

Finally, don’t forget to have fun with your content! Reels are all about creative self-expression, so experiment and try out new things, post original content, and so on. If you do not follow these rules, your account may be removed from the Bonus program.

It’s important to note the difference in content between Instagram and TikTok. Instagram content is more ‘polished’ and looks to create an ‘ideal’ lifestyle, whereas TikTok is more about being relatable and authentic. Keep this in mind when creating your content, as you want to ensure it is aligned with your posting platform.

Summary: How to Monetize Instagram Reels for Your Brand

There are multiple ways that a brand or business can earn through social media platforms like Instagram. These platforms can reach a broad audience and, if used correctly, can be a powerful tool for monetizing your brand.

Planning and creating engaging and relevant content is the first step to taking advantage of these platforms. Once you have a following and your content resonates with your audience, you can start thinking about ways to monetize your brand through Instagram Reels.

The traditional ways of monetizing your brand through Instagram, such as sponsorships and shoutouts, can also be applied to Reels. In addition, there are new monetization opportunities specific to Reels, such as the Reels Play Bonus program.

When creating content for your Reels (or any social media platform), keeping your brand’s voice and values in mind is essential. You should also experiment with different types of content to see what performs well with your audience. Remember, the key to success is creating content relevant to your brand and that resonates with your audience.

FAQs

How do you get invited to monetize Reels?

There is no specific process to get invited to monetize your Reels. Instagram may reach out to accounts they believe are eligible for the program, but there is no guarantee that you will be invited. You must meet Instagram’s criteria to be considered.

How much do you get paid for Instagram Reels?

There is no set amount that you will be paid for your Reels. Your earnings will be based on the number of views your Reel receives. The more views you get, the more money you can earn.

What is the Instagram Reels Play Bonus program?

The Instagram Reels Play Bonus program is a new way for brands and businesses to earn money through Instagram Reels. The program offers a bonus payout to companies for every view their Reel receives. This bonus can be used to offset the cost of creating Reels content or can be given to the creator of the Reel.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.