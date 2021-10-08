How to Implement E-Mail Marketing to Grow Your Local Business

Although email has been around a long time, it is still one of the best ways to market your products and grow your small business. We may spend as much time texting as sending emails, but people still pay attention to the emails they receive. Email marketing is here to stay and is cheap, and does not require advanced tech knowledge to implement.

Marketers still emphasize the importance of email marketing. Around 78% of marketers reported increases in conversions for email marketing campaigns.

The Advantages of Email Marketing

There are many advantages email marketing has over other methods. The benefits include:

Low Cost

Customizable

Reaching an Attentive Audience

Drives Traffic

Increases Conversions

Easy to Measure

User-Friendly

There is no need to buy social media ads or spend a lot of money on marketing with an email strategy. You just need to know how to write engaging emails, get to know your ideal customer, and create appealing funnels and incentives to increase engagement.

Email strategies are customizable. You can personalize your approach by segmenting your audience to specific needs, age groups, interests. Create different emails that will appeal to unique personas among your customer base. When marketing campaigns are customizable, they are more likely to appeal to customers and create conversions.

Email readers are already engaged to some extent. Once they have opened an email and are reading the content they are likely to click on links and visit your website. This is the way email marketing drives traffic and increases conversions in the form of symptoms and sales.

Email marketing does not require specialized technical knowledge and is user-friendly. There are many techniques to learn, including crafting emails and customizing strategies, but there is no need to be a tech whiz to master email marketing strategies.

Ways Email Marketing Can Grow Your Business

There are many ways your small business can grow with a solid email marketing strategy. Some of the advantages include:

Promoting new products Building customer loyalty Generate traffic Build relationships with existing customers Inform the customers Segment audience

Emails allow you to go in-depth about your products. The text of an email can provide information about your service or product that you can’t convey through a social media post or an advertisement.

If you create a compelling email strategy, you can increase engagement, which develops customer loyalty, traffic, and conversions. Make emails something that your recipients look forward to. This means getting creative and writing relatable emails that entertain and provide valuable information.

Effective linking is essential in these emails because it can encourage readers to click and visit your site. The information you provide in the text of the emails can encourage conversions because it can give them a reason to buy what you are selling or subscribe to your service.

Unlike other types of advertising, email marketing builds an ongoing relationship with your customers. It is estimated that 65% to 70% of your customers are repeat customers. Therefore, sustaining those relationships with loyal customers through regular emails is key to encouraging additional purchases.

Keep in Touch with Your Best Customers with Email Marketing

Email is still one of the most reliable forms of marketing. Of course, it is important not to spam people, but 51% of consumers said they would like regular emails from their favorite brands. Building a community around your brand is a great way to generate more sales, and an email marketing strategy is one of the most effective and low-cost ways to start.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.