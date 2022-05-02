Before you present your startup or app idea to investors, you’ll need to conduct preparatory work. Investors want to know that you’ve put some thinking into your concept, not merely that you have an idea. They want to see that you’ve done extensive market research to explain how your product or service will stack up against the competition or how it will succeed. Before you approach investors with your business idea, there are a few things you should complete on how to get investors for an app.

Know What Niche Your App Fits In

Almost everything now appears to have an app because cellphones have been available for so long. App ideas that have already been developed aren’t attractive to investors. You must conduct thorough market research before launching your app. Make sure to see what else is out there from other apps and companies. Make sure your proposal isn’t just a rip-off of another company’s product or service by looking at similar offerings from other companies in the same industry.

Investors need to know that this is a novel concept and that it will become a part of our daily life. Determine the precise purpose for which your app is being developed. Get to know your app by asking questions like “What is the problem I’m trying to solve?” or “How is this app different and unique from the rest?” Many of these questions will be asked by investors, as well. Investors want to know that the money they’re putting into your app will grow due to its success.

To better understand your app, you must conduct a thorough study. Investors are hesitant to put money into a speculative project. Instead, they’re looking for information, such as your target audience, what problem your app is solving, and what features your app offers. For investors to be confident in their investment, you need to narrow down your app idea.

Publicize The Name Of Your App

After learning what your app does, it’s time to begin branding it. For example, if your app has a logo and a domain, it demonstrates to investors that you’ve put a lot of thought into its vision. Instead of leaving your project as a vague notion, branding lets investors see what you’re trying to achieve. When in doubt, resort to your company’s branding as a fallback. Similarly, your app idea’s branding will be the foundation for all subsequent development. Therefore it’s essential to get it right. To help investors better understand what you’re presenting, you can use a domain name, a website mockup, or a mockup of the application to brand your app.

The Elevator Pitch Must Be Developed

Investors are incredibly busy individuals, so you need to have an elevator pitch ready to go before they even consider scheduling you. Your startup’s elevator presentation, like a personal job fair pitch, is the key to attracting investors.

A little refresher on an elevator pitch is in order. Elevator pitches describe your app shortly and briefly. For example, getting to the 21st level of a building to attend a business meeting requires taking an elevator up there. You start a conversation with a possible investor in the elevator. The elevator door will open in about 30 seconds, and you’ll have to step out to your meeting. In just 30 seconds, you must be able to explain your app’s concept, the functionality it offers, and the problem it addresses. Here, you’ll get the opportunity for an in-depth discussion about your app’s development and other aspects, which is the purpose of this meeting.

Having trouble describing your app in 30 seconds is a sign that you may need to re-evaluate your strategy. To attract investors, you must be able to explain your product in enough detail to pique their interest but without consuming too much of their attention. As soon as you’ve got them interested, you’ll have more time to discuss further specifics, such as budget requirements and features.

Establish A Pitch Deck

When you’ve given an investor your elevator pitch, they’re ready to learn more. You’ll need a pitch deck with investors because you’ll have more than 30 seconds to make your case. A pitch deck is a visual representation of your app’s inner workings. The pitch meeting on the TV show “Shark Tank” illustrates how it should be done. Don’t bury your app’s most essential features in a lot of fluff in your pitch deck. However, you should not include the exact script you plan to use during your meeting in your pitch deck. This is an opportunity to exhibit graphs, figures, branding, etc., to illustrate what you’re saying. Why didn’t they ask for the transcript? Because they know how to read and would have done so anyhow.

Create A Demo Or MVP

Demonstrating your program, often known as a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), gives investors something real to visualize. Having an MVP reflects your commitment to making this project a significant success. Additionally, investors can see and interact with your concept rather than just hearing about it from you. Your app’s demo can be in the form of a flat mockup of some kind you’ve already built and published. Because interactive demos include the potential for faults and problems, it is crucial to keep this in mind when creating them. In any case, investors will be impressed that you’ve invested so much time and effort into developing your software.

App and product development agency Fueled can help bring your app to life by developing an MVP before presenting it to investors.

Conclusion

Developing an app is a process that requires significant time and investment. It’s essential to get it right the first time, so you don’t have to redevelop it later. Creating a quality product is how you’ll attract investors and stand out in a competitive market.

Elevator pitches, pitch decks, and demos are essential for getting in front of investors and securing funding for your app. By following these steps, you’ll be well on your way to getting the investment you need to make your app a success!

