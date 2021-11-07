5 Best Investment Tips for Millennial Investors

You begin a journey of a thousand miles by one step, goes the saying. Investing may seem an uphill task. But you can start today with these easy steps. Read on to discover how you can kickstart your investment.

1. First Things First. Know What Your Investment Goals Are

Before investing, it’s crucial to know what your goals are. You may want to buy a home, keep the money for a rainy day, have enough money for your retirement, or start a business.

The first thing is to identify your investment goals. Next, quantify the goals. When do you want to achieve your goals? What do you need to reach your financial targets? Also, decide on the urgency and importance of each investment goal. Which one should rank first, and so on?

Try to apply the SMART principle in creating your objectives.

2. Get To Grips With Your Cashflow

Once the holy grail of your investment is clear, move on to analyzing your cash flow. That’s because you’ll have a clear idea of how much your receipts and payments are. And your cash flow will make you see how much you can set aside for your investment. It also helps your investing to be consistent.

3. Set Up An Emergency Fund for a Rainy Day

Another crucial step is setting money aside before you dive into investing. The emergency fund cushions you against unexpected events that may need money to fix. You can always fall back on these funds.

One more benefit of an emergency fund is that you avoid dipping your hands into the cookie jar. Your goal is to have a consistent investment plan until you hit your goals.

Some people think high-yielding accounts are a great way of creating an emergency fund. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures these accounts. The FDIC is a self-governing agency belonging to the U.S. government. It offers protection and refunds when an FDIC-insured bank becomes bankrupt.

4. Tap into Your Retirement Account To Fund Your Investment

Investment gurus suggest using your retirement account to finance your goals. They say it’ll provide you with tax benefits and make it easy to channel your funds to your investment. Also, contribute about one-fifth (20%) of your total income if your retirement plan is around 401(k). But you may invest what’s within your budget.

5. Experts Are Not the Only Ones Who Invest

You may think you must be a know-all person to invest in stocks. That’s not the case. Beginners can also learn the basics of investing. What’s more, you can find some tools that can help you stick to your investment goals. A simple Google search on investment tools will give you hundreds of results to get you started.

It’s also unnecessary to know all the investment jargon when you’re starting. Of course, knowing the basics helps you make informed decisions.

As you consider these tips, here are more gems to get you started.

Invest early

Invest regularly

Save via retirement and use the 401(k) plan if you have one.

First things first, identify your investment goals. Understand your cash flow. Create an emergency fund. Seek expert advice. You’re good to go.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.