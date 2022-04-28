In recent years, the popularity of crypto-collectibles or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has skyrocketed, and here’s how to get free NFT. NFTs are unique digital assets and cannot be replaced by another asset of the same type. While there are many ways to get your hands on NFTs, one of the easiest ways is to earn them free. This blog post will outline four ways you can get free NFTs. Keep reading to learn more!

What Are NFTs?

As mentioned earlier, NFTs are digital assets that are unique and non-fungible. Each NFT is one-of-a-kind and cannot be replaced by another asset. NFTs are stored on a blockchain, a distributed ledger that records all transactions.

NFTs can represent various digital assets, such as artwork, videos, songs, and even in-game items. So the sky’s the limit for what NFTs can be used for.

One of the most popular use cases for NFTs is in the gaming industry. For example, the game CryptoKitties allows players to buy, sell, and breed digital cats. These digital cats are stored on the Ethereum blockchain as NFTs.

Another widespread use case for NFTs is in the art world. In 2017, the artist Beeple had sold an NFT for $69 million consisting of his digital artwork.

As you can see, NFTs can be used for a wide variety of purposes. Now that we’ve answered the question “What are NFTS?”, let’s move on to how you can get them for free.

How To Get Free NFT – Top 10 Ways

NFTs are the newest hot item that investors are looking for. Although you might think investing in NFTs would require a lot of money, there are several ways you can get free NFTs.

This section will outline the top 10 ways you can get free NFTs. Here are the top 10 ways to get your hands on some NFTs without spending any money.

1. Airdrops

One of the easiest ways to get free NFTs is through airdrops. Airdrops are when a blockchain project distributes free tokens or coins to its community. Many airdrops require you to hold a certain amount of cryptocurrency in your wallet, such as Ethereum.

You can check out websites like Airdrop Alert and Earn Crypto to find airdrops. These websites list all of the active airdrops to find one that suits your needs quickly.

2. Faucets

Another way to get free NFTs is through faucets. Faucets are websites or apps that dispense rewards in the form of cryptocurrency. These rewards are usually distributed at regular intervals every 5 minutes.

One of the most popular crypto faucets is Cointiply. Cointiply allows you to earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more for completing tasks such as watching videos and taking surveys.

3. Giveaways

Another great way to get free NFTs is through giveaways. Giveaways are when someone offers a prize to be given away to a lucky winner. Many times, the only requirement to enter a giveaway is to follow the person or organization on social media.

You can search for them on Twitter or other social media platforms to find giveaways. You can also check out websites like Giveaways.com and PrizeRebel.

4. Mining

Mining is how new cryptocurrency is created. When you mine cryptocurrency, you use your computer’s processing power to verify transactions on the blockchain. As a reward for your work, you receive a small amount of cryptocurrency.

While mining is a great way to earn free cryptocurrency, it can be very resource-intensive. For this reason, we only recommend mining if you have a powerful computer. You can learn more about how to mine cryptocurrency here.

5. Social Media

Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit are great places to find free NFTs. In addition, many blockchain projects will offer giveaways and contests on social media to promote their project.

To find these giveaways, you can search for them on the social media platform of your choice. You can also follow crypto influencers and projects you’re interested in to stay up-to-date on the latest giveaways.

6. Telegram

Telegram is a messaging app that is popular among the crypto community. Many blockchain projects have Telegram groups where they offer giveaways and contests.

To find these groups, you can search for them on Telegram or use a website like Crypto Chats.

7. Forums

Forums are online discussion boards where people can talk about various topics. Crypto forums are a great place to find free NFTs. In addition, many projects will offer giveaways and contests on forums to promote their project.

To find these giveaways, you can search for them on Google or use a website like Bitcoin Talk.

8. Quests

Quests are like mini-games that you can play to earn rewards. Some quests are simple, such as watching a video or taking a survey. Others are more complex and may require you to complete multiple tasks.

One of the most famous quest apps is Storm Play. Storm Play allows you to earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more by completing simple tasks such as playing games and watching videos.

9. Tasks

Tasks are like mini-jobs that you can do to earn rewards. They are usually straightforward, such as taking a survey or watching a video.

One of the most popular task websites is CoinWorker. CoinWorker allows you to earn Bitcoin by completing simple tasks such as answering questions and writing articles.

10. Games

You can also earn free NFTs by playing games. Some games allow you to earn cryptocurrency rewards while you play, while others have special giveaways and contests.

One of the most popular crypto games is CryptoKitties. CryptoKitties is a game where you can collect, breed, and trade digital cats. You can also earn Ethereum by playing the game.

Another popular game is Spells of Genesis. Spell of Genesis is a blockchain-based trading card game where you can earn Bitcoin by playing the game.

These are just a few of the many ways to get free NFTs. So what are you waiting for? Start earning those free NFTs today!

Conclusion

There are many ways to get free NFTs. You can find giveaways on social media, Telegram groups, and forums. You can also play games to earn rewards. You can also participate in quests, tasks, and mining. Start earning them today!