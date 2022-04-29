How to Choose the Right Payment Gateway for Shopify Sites

Crypto payment gateways are becoming an absolute necessity for eCommerce merchants. With over 1000 different cryptocurrencies and a large percentage of the global population participating in the cryptocurrency market, the ability of your eCommerce website to accept, convert, trade, and safely process different cryptocurrencies can make or break several sales and consumer conversion opportunities.

Shopify is their host of choice for several eCommerce merchants, and choosing a crypto payment gateway for Shopify sites is part of succeeding in a crypto-supported commerce world.

Why use a Crypto Payment Gateway?

You’ve set up your Shopify store, and it’s integrated with your product, your website, and your customer base. There is a large market for cryptocurrency trading and payments, and you’re ready to go ahead and start accepting crypto. However, with cryptocurrency’s versatility, volatility, and extensiveness, you need a medium that integrates well with Shopify and seamlessly integrates your store with the crypto world.

This is where a crypto payment gateway comes in for your Shopify site. Crypto payment gateways allow eCommerce websites to reduce the risk of crypto acceptance and trading. They do this by taking the volatility risk in their wallets and supplying eCommerce merchants with easy access to coin trading, currency conversion, and blockchain verification services.

So why do you need a crypto payment gateway for your Shopify site? Because it takes away the struggle of figuring out the crypto markets, increasing fraud monitoring, and worrying about sudden value changes.

Crypto payment gateways allow you to trade, exchange easily, and integrate crypto payments into your Shopify website.

How do I Pick the Right Crypto Payment Gateway?

There are several crypto payment gateways available for integrating with your eCommerce website. With Shopify being one of the most common eCommerce avenues, finding the right crypto payment gateway for your Shopify site is a crucial part of the process.

The first thing you want to look for when choosing a crypto payment gateway for Shopify is that the gateway already integrates. Several crypto payment gateways already integrate with Shopify, which makes the process all the more simple.

The next thing you want to look for as a Shopify merchant is what your crypto payment gateway offers. One of the best options for Shopify eCommerce integrations is CoinPayments. CoinPayments Shopify integration provides shopping cart plugins, payment buttons, API integration, an invoice builder, mobile app help, and point of sale tools. All of these opportunities make your Shopify integration easier and faster.

Coin Support

Among the many features that a Shopify crypto payment gateway can boast, and can make your eCommerce page even more successful with, is an extensive catalog of supported coins. There are over 1,000 coins in circulation presently, and many consumers utilizing cryptocurrency have begun to develop diverse portfolios. Additionally, many cryptocurrency users own crypto beyond simply Bitcoin, utilizing options like Ether, Litecoin, and others.

As cryptocurrencies continue to rise and fall, eCommerce merchants need to be able to accept several different coins.

This should be a large factor in selecting a crypto payment gateway. Another aspect to look for in a crypto payment gateway is adding and integrating new cryptocurrencies easily.

CoinPayments, for instance, offers coin-creators to easily add their coins and custom APIs to improve integration and increase their number of coin users.

Ease of Integration

As a Shopify eCommerce merchant, you don’t want to have to be an HTML pro to integrate a crypto payment gateway. Instead, look for a payment gateway with prebuilt eCommerce plugins that can easily be placed into your Shopify site while also offering further opportunities for customization, such as with APIs and buttons.

Additionally, you don’t want to have to troubleshoot your crypto payment gateway all the time. Finding a well-reviewed service that doesn’t fail, or requires constant attention can allow you the opportunity for your store to regularly function well within the cryptocurrency market without fear of a crash.

Understand Your Service

You want a crypto payment gateway for Shopify that isn’t too complicated. Simplicity and intuitiveness in a crypto payment gateway can help you find more success with crypto acceptance, trading, and diversifying your crypto wallet. Search for a service that works in how you think and work and best suits your own needs.

Sign Up

Once you’ve found the best service for you, sign up! Go through the process of getting yourself set up with your service, learn how your crypto payment gateway can help grow your business, and start taking advantage of cryptocurrency opportunities on your Shopify eCommerce website.