Easy Ways You Can Make Yourself Indispensable At Work And Get a Promotion

Businesses are starting to cut costs. If managers don’t see you as indispensable, chances are they will be showing you the door pretty soon. This is why it is ever so important that you work hard to ensure that you are an indispensable worker. Not only do you want to show that you are worth keeping around, but also that you are worth more money. You want to score yourself a promotion. Hopefully, these tips will help.

Network

Your bosses aren’t going to promote you unless they know who you are. Constantly network. Get to know the key decision-makers. You want your name to be at the front of their mind whenever a big project comes up or, better year, a promotion.

Be a Reliable Worker

You need to be somebody that can be relied on—not just turning up on time. You need to show that if somebody throws a project in your direction, they can trust you to complete it to a high standard and on time. So, yes. It will be tricky to deal with the mounds of work that often get placed on the desk of reliable workers, but it is the only way you will be able to show that you are worthy of a promotion.

Involve Yourself In Projects

Are there projects that need volunteers? Then volunteer! It doesn’t matter how easy or hard that task is; make sure that you are one of the names in the hat for tackling it. This is the sort of thing that will get you noticed by bosses. Guess which employees are the ones shown the door? It is the ones that do not volunteer for anything.

Of course, try not to overload yourself with work. There is only so much that you can do in a day. Instead, aim for the projects that are a bit more difficult. Show that you like the challenge and may demonstrate that you are a good candidate for a promotion. After all, most businesses don’t want their management team to be lazy.

Keep a Good Attitude

We get it. Sometimes you are at work, and things don’t go quite according to plan. People may say stuff that makes you feel like you aren’t doing a great job. Don’t let it get to you. As difficult as it may be, you need to keep a constant smile. Challenges? Don’t shy away from them. Instead, try and come up with solutions that can make your life and those around you a little bit easier.

Trust us. Positive attitudes get noticed.

Be a Team Player

Guess which people aren’t being promoted? It is those sitting to one side, not interacting with everybody else.

Management looks for team players when deciding who gets promotions. They want to choose people that can lead everybody else. Of course, being a team player means you will naturally be networking, which will also benefit your promotion prospects.

Develop Your Skills Independently

When angling for a promotion, you always need to ensure that you look like the best candidate for the job. This means you need to have a skill set that other employees do not. The only way to do this is to develop your skills independently. Identify your strengths and weaknesses. Work out what is essential for your role, and boost your skills. You may even want to take an outside training course. Then, mention it to management (casually). They may love that you are taking the initiative.

Be a Solutions Person

In a meeting? Is management looking for a solution to a problem? Then you should be the one that gives the solution! But, of course, don’t just randomly say something. Your solution needs to be workable. Those who speak up and present solutions to problems tend to get promotions. Management needs to be problem solvers, after all.

Conclusion

It is becoming increasingly important that you try to make yourself indispensable at work. With rising costs, you may even want to try and score yourself a promotion. The only way to do this is to show that you are better than the other employees. You need to be the most reliable. The most positive. The most significant team player. It will take a lot of effort but trust us, the effort you put in will allow you to reap the rewards.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.