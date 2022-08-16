5 Easy Ways to Save On Everyday Expenses Without Sacrificing Anything

From meals to gas purchases, parking meters, and more, everyday expenses can quickly add up and set you over budget. So, how can you easily save on everyday costs without sacrificing anything?

The easiest ways to save on everyday expenses include finding deals/discounts on food, long-term parking permits, and ordering to-go instead of dining in. Cutting back a little can go a long way, so you don’t have to stop spending altogether.

In this guide, we’ll share with you our five best tips on saving money on everyday expenses without having to cut those things out of your budget entirely. Keep reading to learn more about these methods!

5 Easy Everyday Expense Saving Methods

The following practices can help you spend less on everyday conveniences you don’t want to stop using to budget.

Order To-Go Instead Find Local Deals/Discounts Get a Long-Term Parking Permit Find Fuel Savings Turn Off the Lights

1. Order To-Go Instead

We all know the convenience of sitting at a restaurant and having a meal prepared for us. It’s fast and probably tempting you on the way home. But the cost of dining in will always be more than ordering takeout because US waiters rely on tips to earn a living.

According to Discover, the average tip percentage in the US is around 20%. This puts a dine-in meal of just $30.00 up to $36.00 after tipping. And that’s not to mention the extra money you spend on drinks when you dine in – money you could save if you drink a beverage you already have at home.

The next time you want to eat from your favorite restaurant, consider taking food home instead of eating in. Then, you don’t have to skip the meal entirely to save!

2. Find Local Deals/Discounts

Certain cities/states have deals you might not be aware of. For instance, if you’re a state government employee, veteran, or senior citizen, certain establishments may offer a discount of 5-10% when you present an appropriate ID.

This means you can still eat at restaurants sometimes, but you can save a little.

You might also be able to save on movie tickets, and museum tickets, among other leisure activities, by showing a student ID. As a result, college students – even those who have graduated – can often save a few bucks instead of skipping out on fun opportunities altogether.

Other discounts include:

AAA member discounts for hotels and other accommodations

Spotify student discount with valid student email address (includes Hulu access)

3. Get a Long-Term Parking Permit

Whether you need on-street parking in your residential neighborhood or a long-term spot to park at work daily, long-term is the way to go. Parking at a meter or garage and paying daily can be expensive, especially in large, crowded cities with high demand.

Instead of paying by the day, consider getting a monthly or annual parking permit from your city for on-street parking or a garage for covered parking.

This guarantees you a spot every day, and you won’t encounter unexpected expenses like parking citation fees. Further, you can usually save on these passes by buying for the year rather than making month-to-month payments.

4. Find Fuel Savings

Fuel savings come in several forms, depending on your location and accessibility:

Supermarket rewards cards – stores like Kroger and Sam’s Club offer members fuel points in exchange for store purchases

– stores like Kroger and Sam’s Club offer members fuel points in exchange for store purchases Gas station rewards cards – certain fuel stations offer their own rewards cards that guarantee a certain amount off of each gallon (usually around 3 cents)

– certain fuel stations offer their own rewards cards that guarantee a certain amount off of each gallon (usually around 3 cents) Cashback credit cards – if your credit card company offers increased cashback on fuel purchases, you should take advantage of those offers

– if your credit card company offers increased cashback on fuel purchases, you should take advantage of those offers Fuel savings apps – apps like GasBuddy can tell you which stations have the cheapest gas prices at any given time, and they give you rewards options

– apps like GasBuddy can tell you which stations have the cheapest gas prices at any given time, and they give you rewards options Eco-mode and no-idling – one other way to save on gas is to avoid using so much gas (not idling in your car and using your car’s eco-mode or cruise control when possible)

5. Turn Off the Lights

This may seem obvious, but most people forget this one simple rule when leaving the house – turn off the lights. Electric bills can spike if you’re always leaving on light switches in rooms you aren’t in.

Check that your porch and other outdoor lights are turned off during daylight hours. Also, ensure you don’t leave on overhead fans and light fixtures when you aren’t home.

These simple steps don’t require sacrificing anything, making a difference when your utility bill arrives.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, our guide to 5 easy ways to save on everyday expenses without sacrificing anything has given you some practical ideas. If you’re used to everyday conveniences like dining, buying gas, and paying for parking, you don’t have to stop entirely to save money.

From conserving light use when you’re not home to utilizing ID discounts, buying long-term parking, and finding fuel savings, you can quickly reduce daily costs.

Good luck, and make sure to assess how you are overspending on things you could find great deals on.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.