11 Clever Ways to Save Money that You Never Thought of Before

If you’re trying to build up your savings for emergencies or a large purchase, you know what it’s like to have to find new ways to tighten your purse strings. That’s why we’re sharing with you 11 clever ways to save money that you probably never thought of before.

Some of the best ways to save money are simple, like temporarily pausing streaming services, packing lunch instead of buying, finding freebies in your community, and more. Even mobile apps help you budget and find deals/discounts near you.

To learn more about these money-saving methods, keep reading. We’re dishing out all the details to make you a wiser spender/saver.

11 Unique Money Saving Methods

Each of these money-saving methods is relatively easy to accomplish and doesn’t require you to stop spending altogether:

1. Temporarily Pause Your Streaming Subscriptions

Although subscriptions to media and shopping sites like HBO, Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon seem cheap individually, they can add up each month. If you subscribe to multiple services, you’re likely spending upwards of $30-$40/month on TV/movies/music alone.

Most sites have an option to pause your subscription and then return when you can afford it again, and you should take advantage of it.

2. Find Free Stuff Near You

Although you can’t necessarily live off of free stuff, you can find opportunities here and there that save you money long-term. For example, if you’re an avid reader, consider finding what you need from your local library instead of buying from bookstores.

See if your town offers free, seasonal activities, like drive-in movies or festivals with free snacks. Replacing even one meal weekly with a free one will go a long way.

3. Pack Lunch, Don’t Buy

The average fast food combo meal costs around $6-$8 plus tax. If you’re consistently stopping at McDonald’s or Taco Bell on your work lunch break, you will be racking up weekly lunch bills between $7-$50.

To save money, get in the habit of packing your lunches. You can find bulk deals at supermarkets for lunch foods like snacks and veggie packs, lowering your average lunch cost to just a few dollars.

4. Use Reusable Beverage Cups

You may not realize that a reusable water cup can save you a lot of money. Having one of these encourages you to drink more water, which is usually free from fountains at establishments. But it also encourages you to drink that free water instead of buying bottled water from convenience stores.

5. Make Your Own Coffee

In some locations, a handcrafted beverage from a cafe can cost up to $5-$7. The temptation to grab one daily on the way to work is real, but imagine the reality of having $25 extra in your savings account each week.

Although making your coffee at home with grounds isn’t going to afford you an entire house, it will bring you closer to your savings goals.

6. Use a Budgeting App

Free mobile apps like Mint and YNAB are convenient and valuable if you don’t know how to manage your money. They make budgeting simple with easy-to-set goals and features that let you track your spending in real-time.

According to the, You Need a Budget app, users may save an average of $6k in their first year of budgeting.

7. Utilize Bank and Credit Card Deals

Are you aware of all of your bank’s online features? Do you know what deals and rewards your credit card can grant you? Consider doing your research, as some online banks feature discounts you can opt into when you buy from certain establishments using your checking account.

Further, many credit cards have cashback match bonuses in the first year of use. Using responsibly and only for essentials can get you a little extra cash at the end of the year.

8. Always Pay Credit Card Bills

This is a good rule of thumb in general. But being a responsible borrower makes it possible to avoid compounding interest on your debts. This means you’ll have less to pay back in the long run, leaving more of your money available for your savings.

9. Participate in Fuel Perks

Certain supermarket chains, like Kroger and Sam’s Club, offer their customers free-to-join rewards memberships that earn you points to spend on gas. Although you have to buy from their gas stations, this can save you up to a few dozen cents per gallon.

10. Make Secondhand Purchases

Thrift, don’t buy new! In addition to cutting the costs of regular purchases like furniture and clothing, buying secondhand guarantees that you are finding something unique and opting out of the unsustainable fast fashion world.

11. Sell Your Unnecessary Belongings

You can pick up a little extra cash by selling old clothes through Poshmark, or by using Facebook Marketplace to get rid of an old electronic device you don’t use anymore. While you can’t sell your belongings indefinitely, it’s a good money-saver in a pinch.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, our guide to 11 clever ways to save money you never thought of before has opened your eyes to some significant savings. From fuel perks to bank deals, budgeting apps, and more, try out one or more of these methods to see how much you can cut costs each month!

