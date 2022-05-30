4 Things to Know About How Traffic Tickets Can Affect a Job

Traffic tickets are a pain. Most of us have been there – you’re driving down the road and suddenly see those flashing lights in your rearview mirror. You know you were going a little too fast, so you brace yourself for the ticket that’s about to ruin your day and maybe affect your job.

Most people know that the police issue traffic tickets for breaking traffic laws. The standard type of ticket is a citation issued for minor offenses like speeding or running a stop sign. If you receive a citation, you’ll usually have to pay a fine. More serious crimes can result in an arrest warrant, which means you’ll have to go to court and may face jail time. However, criminal defense lawyers can help you beat traffic tickets and keep your job if charged with a crime.

1) Insurance Coverage at Work

If you have a job that requires you to drive your car, like sales or delivery, getting traffic tickets could increase your insurance rates and make it difficult to afford the coverage you need. This incidence could lead to your employer dropping you from their insurance plan or refusing to renew your policy.

2) Revocation of Your Driver’s License

In some states, depending on the severity of your offense, you may have your driver’s license revoked. Revoking your license means you won’t be able to drive anywhere, either to and from work, legally. This situation can make it challenging to get to work, especially if you don’t live close to public transportation. If your job requires you to drive, losing your license could mean losing your job.

3) Job Application

If you’re applying for a new job, potential employers will likely run a background check on you. It means they’ll find out about any past traffic violations you may have. Having a few speeding tickets on your record probably won’t hurt your chances of getting the job, but if you’ve been arrested for DUI or have a history of reckless driving, it could make employers think twice about hiring you.

4) Employment Background Checks

Similarly, if an individual gets pulled over and ticketed for a traffic violation, their employer may do a routine background check and discover the offense. This information could lead to warnings, suspensions, or termination from employment depending on the company’s policy, as some companies have a “zero tolerance” policy. Therefore, employees need to be aware of their company’s policy on traffic violations, as one ticket could cost them their job.

Traffic tickets can seriously impact your job, from increasing your insurance rates to losing your driver’s license. If you’re employed as a driver, getting traffic tickets could make it challenging to afford the insurance coverage. If you’re applying for a new job, potential employers will likely run a background check on you and find any past traffic violations. It’s essential to be aware of your company’s policy on traffic violations, as one ticket could cost you your job.