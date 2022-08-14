3 Expert Ways Builders Can Protect Construction Against Pests

Protecting construction against pests can be done in many ways. One of the important ways is to hire pest control services and utilize best practices to keep their number down and prevent the need for costly end-of-project treatments. However, builders can take care of pest issues with these three expert ways before they get started.

1. Get Rid of any Water Sources and Minimize Visibility

Water sources can be breeding grounds for pests. Pests love warm, damp areas. All water sources should be removed in construction projects to prevent pest nesting and breeding. Pests love excess moisture, so even puddles of water that haven’t formed a pool are a good breeding ground for pests. Construction site water sources should all be adequately collected and disposed of immediately.

Drain pipes may also be a breeding ground for pests, so it’s a good practice to check drains and ensure that gutters are cleared out. Again, routinely checking pipes and drains for pests is a good idea.

Pests also love to hide in boxes, so it’s a good idea to keep the area around your project clear of boxes and other potential hiding places. The less clutter, the fewer pests you will have.

Pests like to hide in shadows where they can see but not be seen, so it’s good to keep clear of these areas. Walkways should be free of litter, plant life, and clutter to encourage a pest-free project. Highlights should be eliminated and covered with siding or wallboard until construction is complete.

2. Inspect Incoming Materials

Pests can be found on the initial construction materials used, and all incoming materials should go through a quality assurance process. Inspecting all incoming materials is a simple way that prevents pests from multiplying at the construction site.

Building materials like timber and underlayment have been known to have pests such as termites, carpenter ants, and even the odd scorpion. Therefore, one must use pest control products to treat the wood before using it to ensure that unwanted pests don’t end up in your construction.

3. Block Pests Entries

Pests always look for the most accessible entry point possible to get into your construction site. Unfortunately, all of the built-in features of exterior walls can be a weak point, so it’s good practice to block any pests from entering through these features.

It’s a good idea to be diligent in inspections as they can enter through windows, doors, pipes, and other accessible spots. Minimize openings and cracking in concrete, brick, and stone to protect against pests entering. Any gaps should be sealed immediately. A few simple fasteners at entry points can help prevent pests from entering and damaging your construction project.

These simple steps will help prevent most pest problems from ruining your construction project. Pests can be challenging to control, so preventing them is good. While these steps may seem like a lot for big projects, it’s important to remember that the prevention work will help save you money in the long run by keeping pests out of your home and not having to pay for costly treatments after construction is complete.