Workplace Priorities Are Shifting as Gen Z Demands Paid Leave Over Pay Raises

The conversation around what matters most at work is undergoing a fundamental shift—and Gen Z is leading the way. Now, a new survey shows that the newest generation in the workforce is putting paid leave and flexibility above traditional compensation increases. For younger workers between the ages of 18 and 28, the future of work is not just about how much you earn—it’s about how well you live while earning it.

As more Gen Z workers enter the labor force, their preferences are reshaping expectations around job benefits. The 2025 LaborStrong Perceptions and Priorities of Labor survey found that these younger employees rank paid leave and work-life balance as top priorities, even above wage increases and health and safety standards. Compared to those aged 45 to 60, younger workers are more than twice as likely to value time off and flexibility. The contrast is even more striking when compared to workers over the age of 61, Gen Z is three times as likely to prioritize these benefits over higher pay.

Gen Z Workers Say Paid Leave and Flexibility Matter More Than Salary Increases

This generational shift signals a growing desire for balance in the workplace. It also marks a departure from the more financially driven motivations of past generations, who largely viewed raises as the most tangible sign of professional progress. Today, Gen Z sees time, particularly time off, as just as valuable as money. This isn’t to say they don’t care about compensation, but rather that they view it as part of a broader picture of well-being, sustainability, and job satisfaction.

These workers are also bringing their values into the hiring process. According to the survey, union status is something many young workers consider when evaluating a job. For Gen Z, union workplaces represent fairness, better benefits, and stronger protections. They trust that unions can be vehicles for real change—but they’re also clear about what they expect. Younger workers don’t just want unions to fight for wages and health coverage. They want unions to expand their scope to address modern workplace concerns, including paid leave, mental health, flexibility, and equity in remote and hybrid work.

The New Workplace Debate for Young Workers: Paid Leave or Higher Pay

The framing of benefits as a trade-off between time and money is becoming more pronounced. Where older generations might have accepted longer hours or fewer days off in exchange for a bigger paycheck, Gen Z is questioning the wisdom of that model. For many, paid time off is no longer a perk but it’s a baseline expectation. This perspective reflects deeper concerns about burnout, mental health, and the sustainability of hustle culture.

With hybrid and remote work now part of the norm in many sectors, younger workers are asking for more than flexibility in where they work. They want flexibility in how they live. Paid leave plays a critical role in this conversation. Whether it’s parental leave, mental health days, or caregiving support, younger employees are pushing for policies that recognize the complexity of life outside of work.

Unions have a crucial role to play in this shift. While workers across all age groups agree that wages, workplace safety, and benefits administration should remain priorities, younger respondents made it clear that unions must evolve to remain relevant. The survey revealed that early to mid-career workers believe labor’s voice is urgently needed in areas like remote work policies, wage inequality, and the growing influence of AI and automation. But front and center is the desire for comprehensive paid leave and a more humane approach to work-life balance.

Gen Z is Redefining Workplace Priorities With a Focus on Balance Over Wages

The data shows that Gen Z isn’t rejecting work. They are rethinking its purpose and place in their lives. That includes redefining what makes a job “good.” A higher paycheck may not be enough to attract or retain younger workers if it comes at the cost of flexibility, rest, or well-being. Employers who fail to adapt risk losing out on a generation that is quickly becoming a major part of the labor force.

Union workplaces continue to outperform non-union ones in key areas that matter to Gen Z, including benefits, fairness, and workplace safety. But the next phase of labor advocacy will require unions to meet younger workers where they are—advocating not only for wages, but also for time, space, and respect. Paid leave is more than a benefit; for many young workers, it represents dignity, freedom, and a sense of control over their own lives.

The LaborStrong survey makes it clear: the future of work is being reshaped by a generation that is less interested in climbing the old ladder and more interested in designing a ladder that supports them both personally and professionally. Gen Z workers are calling for balance over burnout, flexibility over rigidity, and policies that account for life beyond the desk.

This moment is a turning point for unions and employers alike. For organized labor, the challenge is to evolve without abandoning its roots. For businesses, the imperative is to listen and respond, recognizing that paid leave and work-life balance aren’t luxuries—they’re expectations. Gen Z has made its priorities clear. The question now is whether the institutions built to support them will rise to meet the moment.

As Morrone of LaborStrong put it, “This survey is a wake-up call: unions that stay stagnant risk losing relevance. But those that embrace change, by addressing AI, work-life balance, and the future of work, have an opportunity to lead a new era of worker advocacy.” That era is already taking shape, led by a generation that values how work fits into life, not the other way around.

