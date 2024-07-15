Women deserve to understand their bodies

It’s a confusing world we live in today. The digital age is taking over, and new technological advances are making things more accessible to us than ever. But why do women have so many questions about their bodies? There is a huge disconnect between what’s true and what’s false. From misinformation online to a lack of education early on, no wonder so many women do not understand what is going on with them.

This is apparent in any stage of a woman’s life. From puberty to menopause, the world is full of unknowns, and it’s frustrating. Perimenopause is one of the biggest stages of a woman’s life, and studies show that only 12% are fully informed about what goes on and how their body changes. This means that most women go into this chapter blindly and without any real direction. There are so many symptoms associated with menopause, but many women do not even realize it because of how similar they are to menstruation.

Perimenopause symptoms include:

sleep disturbances

night sweats

mood swings

hot flashes

irregular periods

weight gain

changes in sexual desire

These symptoms resemble menstruation greatly, so it’s easy to get confused. However, it’s also easy to provide women with the information they deserve to understand their bodies. One of the reasons there is such a disconnect and lack of women’s health education is that it is stigmatized. Survey results show that 17% of respondents never had any sexual health education in school. This is important to note because it shows that education is lacking, leaving women with questions about their bodies and other experiences. Periods, fertility and menopause are a natural and normal part of a woman’s life, so why is it not talked about enough?

Thankfully, there is a bigger conversation about women’s health in recent years, and companies are taking a stand to advocate for women. With recent perimenopause testing, women can understand their hormone levels and what symptoms they are facing.

“Everybody is different, and each perimenopause experience is different, too. There are so many symptoms that manifest when you begin perimenopause, that it can be overwhelming to figure out how to manage it all. You don’t have to do it all alone. There are resources out there to help educate you and give you the answers you need to find remedies to your symptoms. From perimenopause testing to more holistic measures, you can take control over this next chapter of your life,” shares Amy Beckley, Ph.D and CEO at Proov.

Perimenopause testing is important because it doesn’t just tell you what is going on. It helps explain why women are feeling the way they do and points them in the direction of symptom management. Whether talking to a doctor, receiving treatment, practicing holistic measures, or doing their research online, women now have something to be proactive about their health.

Unfortunately, so many women are left in the dark about their health. They have questions and concerns racing through their minds; sometimes, even asking and advocating for themselves is not enough. Women’s health should not be stigmatized because it is what makes the world go round.

Accessibility is the key to educating women on their health, and we can use advances in technology to provide the support and information they need to feel comfortable in their own skin. Additionally, many women are considering HRT as a way to manage symptoms of aging. Perimenopause and fertility testing are necessary, and thankfully, they are being talked about more. Women deserve to feel seen and heard, and companies that provide this level of body transparency are making big waves in the healthcare system. Providing a level of care and courtesy to women is what they deserve.

