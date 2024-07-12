The “MANIFESTO OF DEMOCRATIC ART” by Cesare Catania

When we think of an artistic Manifesto, the writings of the last century come to mind, those in which thinkers and enlightened minds wrote short texts full of meaning to give consistency to their ideas, to organize artistic movements and to give rules and schemes in a period of effervescence that made art transition from classical rules to cubism, futurism, surrealism, etc…

Among the manifestos of the new millennium, the Manifesto of Democratic Art certainly deserves attention, written by Cesare Catania, an eclectic and histrionic Italian artist who over the last few years has been able to enchant critics and the public with the disruptive and engaging character of his art. Artist of the national pavilion at the 60th edition of the Venice Biennale, undoubtedly the most important artistic event in the world, Catania presented this year its first true Phygital work of art, entitled the Phy Version Embrace. Without wanting to go into the merits of the artistic successes of the Italian artist, which everyone knows by now, we limit ourselves to describing this sculpture as a work of art that transcends the ordinary rules of contemporary art that we are used to living and which literally changes the paradox according to which the artist sculpts and the art lover observes. A work of art which, more than a sculpture, is an “artistic project”, aimed at involving people in an intellectual game that goes beyond the limits of reality, passing through augmented reality and artificial intelligence. In this context of universal art, the Italian artist wanted to write what today appears to be the first Manifesto of Democratic Art in history. Exactly… just like that. The first one ever written so far! A writing that arises from the long artistic journey of Catania, a journey that passes from artistic sustainability to projects linked to equality, ethics and which brings together practically all the points that the unique art of a painter who then established himself as a sculptor, as a digital artist and has now revealed himself to the world as the founder of an artistic movement.

“… the publication of a “Manifesto of Democratic Art” seemed to me the most logical step.” Catania explains. “I began to develop the idea that art should have purposes linked to sustainability already in 2015, with the creation of the work entitled ReArt, made with waste materials and created mainly with the aim of valorising urban waste as a work of ‘art. I then confronted the concepts of inclusion and overcoming barriers, first cultural (with the first works of Abbraccio – 2015 and 2016), then physical (with the creation in 2017 of the “Bocca dell’Etna E Version”, the first artwork for people with Colorblindness Syndrome). I then went through the experience of Web3 and the Metaverse, and there I clearly understood the value that universal possession of the work of art can have compared to its univocal ownership. This year at the Venice Biennale I presented a project related to artistic entertainment and the concept that a work of art can also become a fundamental part of the artistic learning process through play. In fact, the Phy Version Embrace is a work that must not only be seen but experienced…. This path led me to write 10 simple points that classify a democratic art project. The Manifesto of Democratic Art aims to be a guiding tool for all those who want to try to give their art, be it pictorial, sculptural, musical, literary, poetic, a broader vision than the simple exercise of style aimed only at aesthetic pleasure . Art is no longer the end but the means to convey a broader message of democracy.”

Below we report the Manifesto in its full version.

Purpose

Democratic art is that form of art, understood in all its expressive forms, where artistic creation is no longer the ultimate goal aimed at by the artist, but rather the means through which to spread a universal message. Art goes from an aesthetic lesson to a concrete means of communication and is aimed at everyone.

2. Ethics

Democratic art has as its ultimate goal that of doing good in an ethical way, and it does so through the most powerful way of communication, that is art.

Accessibility

Democratic Art is that artistic expression, whether pictorial, sculptural, musical, verbal, poetic, which places the idea of ​​accessibility to all at the center of its creation.

Involvement

An artist who creates a democratic work of art does so with the main purpose of actively engaging people.

Inclusivity

A democratic work of art, among its main characteristics, should have that of inclusiveness, therefore representing different voices, perspectives and points of view, including groups considered marginalized or underrepresented.

Education

An artist who wants to join the democratic art movement promotes, among other things, artistic education and cultural awareness as proper means to enrich the lives of people and communities.

Diffusion

A democratic work of art, whether physical or digital, prose or poetic, instrumental or sung, can leverage digital technologies to disseminate and share art more widely and innovatively.

Sustainability

An artist who produces democratic art also does so in the profound belief in the sustainability that his work of art transmits. Promoting artistic practices that are environmentally and socially sustainable is at the heart of democratic art creation.

Fruition

The democratic work of art should have a monumental or at least public display, not necessarily in ownership, but at least in public enjoyment.

Interdisciplinarity

The maximum of the idea of ​​democratic art is expressed when there is interaction between different disciplines in artistic creation, for example between art in the strict sense and other disciplines such as science, technology, sociology, and politics, precisely with a view to enrich its content and impact.

A document therefore which does not have a self-referential character at all but which summarizes the experience of an artist and which gives everyone the opportunity to speak to each other by speaking the same artistic language. A document whose importance consists not only in the uniqueness but above all in the relevance of the topic covered, that of Democracy, understood in this case as the value that underlies the artistic movement that supports it. An art, the one supported by Catania, which not only wants to be ethical and sustainable but also usable, inclusive, educational, interdisciplinary. An art that becomes something more than a simple exercise in style but which becomes the means to a higher ultimate goal.

There are certainly many points of connection between this manifesto and the now well-known “Embrace Project”, the socio-cultural artistic project founded by Cesare Catania in 2022 and which led him to be nominated as the only Ambassador in the World for 2023 for National Hugging Day.

Now… we ask ourselves… but why should an artist, or a curator, or an institution join the Manifesto of Democratic Art? What differentiates it from other artistic posters?

“In drafting the Manifesto I did not want to go into the merits of the techniques or materials used… This is not the sentiment that guides the Manifesto. I simply tried to clarify how art can become the tool for doing good in an ethical and democratic way. The Manifesto of Democratic Art can be the tool through which people, be they artists, curators, institutions or simple art enthusiasts, create “multi-handed” artistic projects with a view to cooperation and in the hope of being able to write history in a chorus of voices rather than through the words of a single artist.” continues Catania.

And in fact, what leaves us to reflect well, in addition to the uniqueness of the document, is the coherence that led Cesare Catania to write these 10 points, coherence demonstrated with the facts and with the artistic projects that the Italian genius shared with the rest of the world in recent years.

