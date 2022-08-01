Unlocked Cell Phones Under $50 Dollars

If you intend to use one of the major cell phone carriers, you will receive a good but expensive deal on new cell phone models in exchange for signing a contract.

However, if you intend to change carriers frequently, an unlocked phone is the way to go because there are numerous benefits to getting an unlocked cell phone. Unlocked phones are less expensive and can be used on any carrier, so you are not limited to one.

Ready to make your choice? Here’s our definitive guide to save you the time and the mental sprint of searching through many options and reviews by listing out our nine best Unlocked Cell phones Under $50 in this article.

Top 9 Best Unlocked Phones Under $50 Dollars:

Here are 10 great unlocked cell phones that cost less than $50 each:

1. Nokia 3310 3G:

To begin with, Nokia is known for producing economical and high-quality models. The device mentioned above falls under this category. It has several outstanding characteristics that will captivate you. First and foremost, this model is available in various beautiful colors. As a result, you will be free to select the color that best suits you.

Specifications:

The device also has 128GB of RAM and supports microSD expansion up to 32GB. With this storage capacity, there is enough room to hold a lot of pictures, music, videos, and other data.

In terms of photos, this device sports a 2 MP primary camera and a long-lasting battery that allows the device to be left on standby for extended periods before recharging. Furthermore, it includes Bluetooth, a radio, games, and a headphone jack.

2. BLU Advance L5:

Simple and sufficient, the ADVANCE L5’s foundation is that it removes all extraneous components and items to provide users with a beautiful design that is pleasant to the eye. The battery cover features an excellent design for a beautiful handheld experience.

Specifications:

The ADVANCE L5 smartphone has a 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor, allowing users to complete all jobs quickly.

With 16GB of internal memory, you can easily save and pick up all of your photos and videos. And with the ADVANCE L5’s 5-megapixel main camera and LED flash, you can confidently capture those memorable moments. With a 2-megapixel front camera, you can smile and take the coolest selfies, text, or talk to your family and friends while exploring the world.

3. Blu C5 2019 C110L:

The C5 2019 smartphone is a super-compact model that perfectly fits your palm with a beautiful, long-lasting, slick paint finish. You can game on the go or search for your favorite Netflix movie whenever and wherever you want with a 5″ screen at your fingertips.

Specifications:

Powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, the smartphone can perform multiple tasks with all of your apps, stream videos, and send emails without a problem.

And with its 5-megapixel primary camera and LED flash, the C5 2019 allows you to share your social media highlights by taking selfies. Simply take a picture using the 5-megapixel front-facing camera as you travel worldwide and stay connected to your family.

The C5 2019 smartphone also includes 3G 850/1900/2100 connectivity to ensure you always have access to worldwide carrier coverage, even on the go. You can use the C5 2019 Dual SIM slots to access a variety of voice and data plans for lower rates, better coverage, and separate bills.

4. Nokia 225 4G:

The Nokia 225 4G features a low-cost 4G that allows you to experience clear call quality, social networking, multiplayer gaming, and much more.

The superior quality keymat, softly rounded back, and distinct function keys make its functionality much more efficient. Furthermore, the sleek, hard-coated colors provide an elevated look. Reap the benefits daily with a cell phone that won’t keep you down.

The premium performance key mat and specialized function keys make typing and navigation much more accurate, and the shiny hard-coated colors provide an elevated touch.

You can even access and comment on Facebook, play the iconic Snake game, or shop for other games. It also has a built-in camera to jazz up your leisure time.

Specifications:

The Nokia 225 4G is meant to last, with a long-lasting 1150 mAh battery and the hallmark robustness.

The Nokia 225 4G will keep you entertained. Check out the built-in camera, listen to wireless FM radio, and load previous gaming data. With the Nokia 225 4G, the classic meets the modern. There are several advantages to using 4G, including improved call delivery, social networking, and multiplayer gaming.

5. Alcatel One Touch Evolve 2:

The Alcatel One Touch Evolve proves to be a good bet if you’re hunting for an unlocked phone that won’t cost much. This camera will allow you to take good images wherever you are. A VGA front camera also lets you create remarkably good selfies whenever you want.

Specifications:

To begin with, this phone has a 1.3 GHz dual-core processor and 512 MB of RAM. Aside from that, the device has 4 GB of internal storage.

As far as the display is concerned, this phone offers a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen. Despite its small size, this screen is excellent for playing games on watching videos on your phone. It also has a 5-megapixel main camera.

Finally, this phone is powered by KitKat Android OS.

6. ZTE Zinger Z667T:

The ZTE Zinger is the perfect smartphone to purchase if you want something that you can comfortably carry in your palm. Thanks to its processor, you can perform essential phone functions with this gadget.

Specifications:

This phone has a 3.5-inch display and 512 MB of RAM powered by a 1.2 GHz dual-core Cortex-A7 processor.

This device also uses the Android KitKat operating system and includes a 2-megapixel rear camera that can take reasonably good images.

7. AT;T Avail 2:

The cell phone mentioned above is excellent for calling and texting. Even though its display is not as big as its competitor’s, it is adequate for watching films and even playing online games.

Specifications:

In terms of technical specifications, it is operated by a single-core 1 GHz Cortex-A5 processor with 512 MB of RAM.

Aside from that, the device has a 4GB storage capacity for storing your favorite photographs, movies, and other data. The phone also has a 3.5-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen display.

The phone includes a 2-megapixel rear camera for snapping photographs and recording videos as you see fit. It is worth noting that this gadget is GSM network compatible and operates on the Android Jellybean operating system.

8. HTM H5W:

If the 8 devices listed above do not satisfy your requirements, then you can go for the HTM H5W.

Specifications:

To begin with, this smartphone is powered by a 1 GHz dual-core processor. Aside from that, it has 512 MB of RAM. This phone comprises a 4 GB ROM, which means you will have ample room to store all of your videos, images, files, and other media.

Unlike other options, HTM H5W has a screen (4 inches) that is large enough for playing games and watching videos and photos. The device also has a 5-megapixel rear camera coupled with a LED flash. With this phone, you can capture high-quality pictures even in night mode.

This device also has a 1.3-megapixel front camera that takes decent selfies. As far as the operating system is concerned, this device runs on an Android Jellybean OS.

9. Alcatel OneTouch Ideal 4G:

To begin with, this version includes 4G. Aside from that, the handset has a 4.5-inch display. The LCD big enough to watch videos, play games, and browse the internet, among other things.

Specifications:

In terms of processor specifications, this phone is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor. Aside from that, the phone has 1 GB of RAM plus 8 GB of internal storage. With this upgrade, there is plenty of room to keep your favorite videos, documents, images, etc..

Finally, the phone has a 5 MP back camera and a 2 MP front-facing camera. With these cameras, you can take high-quality images and videos whenever possible. Unlike other models, this one is powered by Android 5.1.

Where to Buy Unlocked Phones?

You’ll need to compare costs before placing your order to get the best deal on an unlocked phone. Search for the latest deals offered at websites such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart’ make sure you check out their shipping costs as well.

And if you’re interested in purchasing a second-hand unlocked phone, Swappa and eBay have credible options and reviews for old phones in decent shape. Lastly, the Newegg site will have competitive prices and shipping costs on unlocked phones.

In some cases, you may be able to unlock an existing phone, although the details differ based on the brand and carrier.

What cell phone company is offering a free phone?

Several carriers participate in the country’s Lifeline program, which provides free cell phones. Among such carriers are enTouch Wireless, Assurance Wireless, Assist Wireless, and True Wireless. Several other carriers, like Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, and Cricket, also provide new subscribers free cell phones upon switching or through a trade-in or BOGO deal.

Below is a summary of the various options and plans offered by various providers:

How can I get a free phone without paying?

In my summary chart above, you’ll find that I’ve included Safelink and TruConnect on the list. As lifeline providers, the two will give you free touch-screen government phones when you change to their network.

As per the requirements, you can request either Safelink or TruConnect free phones if your income is below the federal poverty line. You can also get into the program if you’re participating in any government-funded program or category, such as Medicaid, Food Stamps, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, etc.

What is the best phone to buy but cheap?

The best cheap phone overall is the Google Pixel 6A smartphone. It’s the phone to purchase if you place a premium on camera capabilities and unique features.

What is the cheapest best phone on Verizon?

If you’re on a tight budget and don’t expect much from your phone, you will find the Motorola One 5G Ace brand as the way to go. Its specs aren’t the best, but the smartphone is 5G-ready and has enough power for everyday delivery on Verizon’s top network.

How can I get an apple iPhone for free?

The simplest approach to obtaining a free iPhone is to trade in your old phone to one of the big carriers (AT ; T, T-Mobile, or Verizon). They always provide the current iPhone’s base model for free with a trade-in handset.

Final Recap:

Every cell phone user wishes to be able to go for the carrier that best suits their demands. By purchasing an unlocked phone, you will enjoy this liberty and save money down the road.

If you frequently travel, choosing a service from the best carrier in your new destination will be simple. Buy any of the cell phones listed on this website to gain additional benefits

