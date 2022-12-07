These Round-Up Apps Help You Stick to a Budget, Invest in Crypto

Trying to adhere to your budget and also building an investment portfolio might sound like a monumentally challenging task to undertake.

The good news is that you can do both with the help of round-up apps! Let’s look at how these work, why they’re worth using, and your options for saving and investing in the modern world.

Round-up apps explained

The principle of round-up apps is simple; whenever you purchase with your credit or debit card, the price you pay is rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the difference being put aside to invest.

While it may only mean that you’re expanding your portfolio by a few pennies at a time, the idea is that the cumulative effect of every purchase you make each day, week, and month being rounded up will result in a significant chunk of change in the long run.

Best round-up apps around

Many traditional round-up apps let you invest in things like ETFs or send your money directly into a high-interest savings account.

Acorns is the best-known and most established of the bunch and have the added perk of letting users earn rewards and achieve discounts with thousands of different vendors.

Qoins focuses more on helping users get out of debt, paying down what they owe with cash aside from purchases.

Worthy lets you buy bonds that pay out 5 percent interest, and you can get started with as little as $10 to your name, with no fees to worry about.

Stash allows for the purchase of fractional shares and is best for those who want to be in control of the stocks they back.

Other investment options for crypto fans

If you want to buy a digital currency from SoFi as an investment, it’s better to factor this into your budget as part of a more distinct savings and investment plan.

Research the coins and assets you want to put your money into and secure them on a reputable exchange using funds that you’ve accumulated through the round-up apps mentioned earlier.

This kind of diversification is advised if you want to limit your risk exposure rather than having all of your eggs in one basket.

What you must do to make your budget work for you.

Of course, round-up apps and crypto investments are just a few aspects of managing your money that you need to be concerned with.

In terms of actually adhering to your budget, the most important thing has a goal to work towards. That way, whenever you put money aside or make a decision not to splash out and instead save the cash, you’ll have the motivation of knowing that it will eventually lead to you realizing a specific ambition, whether that’s putting down a deposit on a property purchase or funding a trip overseas.

You should also trim back on unnecessary expenses, which you’ll only uncover if you put together a budget in the first place. Things like unused gym memberships and streaming subscriptions all add up, so don’t be afraid to scrutinize your spending.

Wrapping up

Regardless of your savings and investment goals, having a budget and sticking to it with the help of modern apps and tech is advised.

Doing so will mean that you’ll develop good money management habits and have temptations taken out of the equation so that you aren’t forced to make tough decisions every day but can get on with your life knowing that every penny is being accounted for.

