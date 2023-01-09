Small Business Set-Up and Digital Project Management

With how the business and media landscape has changed in the last few years, it’s little surprising that this has created and encouraged more entrepreneurial vision and start-ups than we’ve ever seen.

Now that everything is web-based, with such a focus on social media, and with various grants and funds accessible to those with a plan, it means that it’s easier than ever to start your own business.

So how can you ensure that yours is one of the success stories? One thing that will help a great deal, particularly in the early stages, is Digital Project Management.

Master Project Management

So you’re an entrepreneur, and you have an idea and a business plan, but one thing you should consider is further study, in this case, a course to become good at project management.

To some, project management may seem like a circus, and sometimes, that’s what it feels like for even the best project managers. However, there are specific characteristics that every great project manager possesses that keep the circus under control.

Every business needs a reliable project manager that is multifaceted. Keep the following characteristics in mind when looking for a great project manager.

The Juggler: Time Management/Organization

Being able to prioritize tasks must come naturally to a person in this role. Every day is different and serves up new challenges or conflicts.

By being naturally organized, project managers can dig through the “clutter” and decide what tasks are most important in reaching the overall goal.

Ring Master: Natural Leader

The project manager sets a precedence for the rest of the production team and the clients. They must inspire the team to surpass the project objectives while at the same time, capitalizing on each team member’s strengths. It is also essential that the project manager can exude confidence to the stakeholders/clients that the project is under control and will exceed expectations.

Acrobat: Energetic

By nature, the job of a project manager is demanding. The project manager must be genuinely passionate about their career and the company they work for.

Enjoying the thrill of solving problems and helping others is an adrenaline rush that they want.

Tightrope Walker: Cool Under Pressure

Sometimes, managing a project can be like walking a tightrope. One miscalculated move, and you can fall, or you can remain composed and focused when there is a little bump in the rope. The latter is always the best option.

Project managers that can take stressful situations and pressure in stride are the most successful at keeping the client happy and the production team.

Utilize Your New Skill Set

Now you have the fundamentals of digital project management, it’s time to use the skills to drive your business forward. Any startup business is stressful, no matter how meticulous your planning or expansive your ideas, but fortunately, much of project management focuses on dealing with stress and turning that energy into productivity.

The first thing you need to do is plan the project. Map it out, and give yourself deadlines. Again you will be well equipped to do this, but there are so many resources out there that will help you visualize and clarify what you need to do, many of which are free to use.

Many productivity tools and techniques help entrepreneurs of start-up companies deal with the many stresses by ensuring they outline issues, use sensible time frames, and, more importantly, produce a clear structure to work within. New technology like Voip and AI can help you make your processes better streamlined and more effective.

As a fellow entrepreneur, if you follow the rules you set, you’ll limit your stress levels and cope with anything necessary.

Managing Social Channels

Your business will constantly change, as does the world of project management, social media, and the techniques you use.

Videos can be an invaluable content distribution channel. YouTube is a valuable resource for small businesses. Nothing is quite as engaging as watching an expert in any field talk about something you can transfer directly into your own business. Start by finding a cool Youtube channel name, and brainstorming a few content ideas. Text Optimizer is a great tool to find cool content ideas for your main keyword.

Digital project management and social media channeling will help shape the future of your startup and will help prepare you for the unexpected and how to deal with it. Also, keeping on top of this side of your business will help with every other facet, including how you market your business.

These resources, amongst others, can give you tools and ideas on how best to market your company by helping you focus on your aims and where your target market lies.