Setting Up Your Business To Meet Everyone’s Needs

If you are in the process of setting up your very own company then you need to be sure you have thought of everything when it comes to accessibility. You don’t want to shut your business off to certain individuals if they are unable to enter your business. It can be tricky getting everything right but if you need some ideas on how you can meet everybody’s needs then take a look at the article below.

Pexels CCO License

Website

One of the most important things you need to think about is how you will continue to get orders even when your business is shut. This all comes down to how you design your website, and how user-friendly it is. You don’t want your customers and clients endlessly scrolling through pages on your site. This could cause them to take their custom elsewhere, instead, you should follow the three-click rule. This means your customers are never more than three clicks away from the page or product they want. You could also install a search bar on your website so people can simply look up what they want.

Ramps

If you have a business that has regular customers popping in and out then you need to ensure this is accessible to customers. If you don’t have step-free access to your company then it is time to install some ramps. When you don’t have ramps you are significantly impacting the general community as well as yourself. You want to show that your business is suitable for everyone so get those ramps installed and welcome those with buggies and wheelchairs users.

Lifts

When it comes to accessibility there is nothing better than giving your customers and staff a lift to use. If you have a larger company then you may want to have separate lifts for staff and customers. A lift can improve your health and safety standards as you reduce the risk of people falling on stairs or escalators. You need to be sure that your lifts meet the minimum standards for businesses and are regularly maintained to ensure they continuously run smoothly. Check out your local lift company to find the best one to install in your business.

Handrails

Finally, if you have steps or ramps leading to your business then you might want to think about adding handrails to these. If you have customers who are unsteady on their feet then a handrail could really help them get around. Think about where your hand rails are located and what materials you use. If they are outside then you won’t want to use metal ones as your customers won’t be able to touch them in the summer months. They also need to match the brand and aesthetic of your company, you don’t want your rails to stick out too much.

We hope you found this article helpful and that it gave you some insight into what you should be doing to make your business more accessible. You will get a lot more customers and clients if they know you cater to those who are unsteady on their feet or use a wheelchair to get around.