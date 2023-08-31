Loans Unveiled: Secured Vs. Unsecured Options

Leadership and Team Management Tech... Please enable JavaScript

If you are in need, choosing the right type of loan can be the most crucial decision you will make for your financial well-being. Fortunately, there are many types of loans you can avail of, but it is crucial to understand that each type has its benefits and disadvantages.

Mainly, loans can be categorized into two types: secured and unsecured. Each type has its characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages. Here’s a breakdown of secured and unsecured loans you will want to consider before availing any of them:

Secured Loan

1. Mortgage Loan:

As most of you know, a mortgage is a secured loan that is used to purchase a home or commercial building. The property you buy serves as collateral for the loan.

For example, if you want to buy a house valued at $300,000. You might secure a mortgage for $240,000, and the house itself becomes collateral. If you fail to make mortgage payments, the lender can take your property.

2. Auto Loan:

As obvious by the name, an auto loan is used to finance the purchase of a vehicle. In this case, the vehicle you buy serves as collateral for the loan. You can then repay the loan in fixed monthly installments over a period agreed upon by you and your lender.

If, in any case, you fail to pay the loan or default on the loan, the lender will have to repossess your vehicle.

3. Home Equity Loan

A home equity loan allows homeowners to borrow against the equity they’ve built in their homes. The home and the accessories in it serve as collateral for the loan.

While we have listed these examples here, it is always advised to explore different loan options yourself and then decide based on your specific needs.

Unsecured Loan Examples

1. Personal Loan:

In this type of loan, there is no collateral for your loan, which is why the loan is considered unsecured. This type of loan is granted based on your creditworthiness and ability to repay.

For example, you could apply for an unsecured personal loan if you need $10,000 for a home renovation project. The lender assesses your credit history, income, and other factors to determine if you qualify for the loan.

2. Credit Card:

While many of us don’t consider it that way, credit cards are a form of unsecured credit. They provide a revolving line of credit that you can use for purchases, and you must make monthly minimum payments.

Let’s take an example to explain it. Let’s say you have a credit card with a $3,000 limit; you can make purchases up to that amount. Your payments and interest rates are based on the outstanding balance, and you’re not required to purchase any collateral.

3. Student Loan:

Student loans are unsecured loans granted to students to cover education expenses such as tuition, books, and living costs. If you pursue a college degree or any other technical or non-technical degree program, you will need this loan. The loan approval is based on your educational needs and credit history, not collateral.

Images:DepositPhotos