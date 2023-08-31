9 Effective Tips on Opening Lines for Cold Pitching Your New Business

Can you Transfer google play credit... Please enable JavaScript

To help you craft the perfect opening line for your cold pitch, we’ve gathered nine insightful tips from founders, CEOs, and directors. From grabbing attention with creative clarity to presenting your business as a game-changer, discover the strategies these successful leaders use to make a memorable first impression.

Grab Attention with Creative Clarity

Pitching a new business in the first few seconds can make or break the deal. Avoid wasting them on irrelevant details and flowery language.

Instead, use them to grab the audience’s attention and get a positive reaction. Introduce yourself and your company in an intriguing way to get the audience interested and excited about your product or service. Pop culture references, humor, and even controversy can do this. However, ensure that the pitch doesn’t become off-topic or too long. A compelling opening line is a foot in the door, a chance to create a memorable first impression.

For instance, starting with, “Imagine a world where you don’t need to wait for feedback on your founding pitch. That world is here now, thanks to Pitchgrade.” By combining creativity with clarity, we set the stage for an engaging and fruitful conversation.

Luciano Colos, Founder and CEO, PitchGrade

Start with a Genuine, Researched Question

When I cold-pitch reporters for collaborative content, I start with a genuine question, demonstrating that I’ve researched them beforehand.

For instance, after a reporter interviewed Bob Moore from Bob’s Red Mill, I referenced a tradeshow where Bob and I had interacted. I inquired about their interview experience. This simple approach has proven surprisingly effective, underscoring the value of personal connection and genuine interest in outreach.

Jason Vaught, Director of Content, SmashBrand

Use the “Everybody Knows” Formula

I love the formula, “Everybody knows/does/uses/etc. … but not everyone …” I use this line to gain instant buy-in. Mine looks like this: “Everyone uses the internet to find products or services, but not everyone knows how to get their business found online.”

For most of my clients, getting found online is their primary concern I can solve for them. After saying this line, I get instant agreement from them and have the green light to keep talking. They want to be among those who do know how to get found online, and they see me as the person who can help them.

This line focuses on a specific problem and immediately tells them what I can do. I leave the specifics of how I get them found online for later. This way, they can focus on the problem without getting bogged down in the details and decide whether it’s a problem worth solving.

Alli Hill, Founder and Director, Fleurish Freelance

Intrigue with a Revenue-Boosting Secret

One unique yet effective line could be, “Hey, [Name], I have a secret that could double your revenue in 30 days.” This line is intriguing and makes the recipient want to know more.

Here’s a tip and an example of how I’d do it. Personalize the opening line by researching the person or company you’re contacting. For example, if the recipient recently won an award, I’d say something like, “Congratulations on winning [Award], [Name]. I have an idea that could take your success to new heights.”

Remember, the key is to stand out from the crowd and show genuine interest in their success.

Johannes Larsson, Founder and CEO, JohannesLarsson.com

Open with a Striking Statistic

When cold-pitching your new business, an impactful approach is to begin with a striking statistic that resonates with your prospect’s field of expertise. This method becomes particularly potent when the statistic is tied to a recent industry trend or concern.

For instance, you could lead with, “Did you know that 82% of businesses struggle to implement AI solutions because of a lack of integration effectively?” This tactic garners immediate attention and showcases your awareness of the industry’s pain points, increasing the chances of sparking an engaging dialogue.

Matias Rodsevich, CEO, PRLab

Address a Pain Point with a Unique Solution

When cold-pitching your new business, the best opening line should be concise, attention-grabbing, and tailored to your target audience. Instead of a generic introduction, it’s crucial to pique the recipient’s curiosity or address a pain point.

For an uncommon example, suppose you have developed a smart gardening tool. Your opening line could be, “Tired of guessing when your plants need water? Introducing BloomBot—the revolutionary device that guarantees perfect hydration for all your beloved plants.” This line immediately highlights a common problem gardeners face and introduces a unique solution that captures attention.

By mentioning “perfect hydration” and emphasizing the benefit, you create intrigue and encourage readers to continue reading about how BloomBot can enhance their gardening experience. Remember, personalization and offering value from the start are key factors in crafting an effective opening line for cold-pitching.

Steve Dinelli, Founder, MarketerInterview.com

Introduce Yourself and Your Company

When cold-pitching your new business, the best opening line is to introduce yourself and your company. Your introduction should include who you are, your business type, and why you’re contacting the person or company in question. You don’t need to be overly formal or long-winded; provide enough information to give the recipient a snapshot of your actions.

For example, suppose you’re an interior designer looking to introduce your services to potential clients. In that case, you might start with something like, “I am [name], an interior designer with a focus on creating beautiful living spaces that are both functional and stylish. I recently came across your work online and was impressed by the quality of your design work.”

By introducing yourself in this way, you give the recipient an overview of what you do and why you are reaching out. It also establishes a connection between you, which is important when developing a relationship.

Keith Sant, Head of Property Acquisitions, Texas Cash House Buyer

Focus on Customer Benefits in Introduction

When cold-pitching a new business, it’s important to start with an engaging introduction that makes your potential customer stop and take notice. You want to make sure that you create an interesting hook that compels the reader to continue reading.

One effective tip when crafting your opening line is to focus on the customer. Your introduction should clearly explain why your offering will benefit them and how it solves their problem. This will help keep their attention, as they can immediately identify that this product/service directly relates to their needs.

Patrick Grayson, Founder and CEO, Paramount Property Buyers

Present Your Business as a Game-Changer

“I noticed a gap in the market and developed a solution that can revolutionize your industry. Would you be interested in exploring this potential game-changer?”

By highlighting the unique aspect of your business and presenting it as a potential game-changer, this opening line aims to capture the prospect’s attention. It emphasizes the value your solution can bring and creates curiosity.

For another example, “I came across your business and identified a gap in the market for efficient supply-chain management. Our innovative platform can optimize your operations and revolutionize the industry. Can we schedule a call to discuss this further?” This approach shows you’ve researched and tailored your pitch to their specific needs, increasing the chances of engagement.

Yoana Wong, Co-Founder, Secret Florists

Strategies for Elevating Your Cold Pitching Game: Going Beyond the Opening Line So you’ve mastered the art of the perfect opening line for your cold pitch, but what comes next? Crafting a compelling pitch doesn’t end with “Hello.” Here are some additional strategies to ensure your cold pitching truly resonates and leads to meaningful business relationships. Tell a Story, Show the Value Narrate a short, engaging story that clearly illustrates the value your business can bring to the potential client. People relate to stories, and a well-told tale can be incredibly persuasive. Use Social Proof to Boost Credibility Mentioning other companies you’ve worked with or including a quick testimonial can boost your credibility and give your pitch an extra layer of trustworthiness. The Follow-Up is Key Don’t underestimate the power of a thoughtful follow-up. It shows you’re genuinely interested and gives you another chance to make an impression. Tailor to the Recipient Personalization goes a long way. Demonstrate that you’ve done homework on the client’s needs and challenges, and tailor your pitch accordingly. Closing with a Call to Action (CTA) Always close your pitch by guiding the prospect on the next steps, whether scheduling a meeting or offering a free service trial. Make it clear, straightforward, and easy for them to take action. By incorporating these additional strategies into your pitching routine, you’ll grab attention, sustain interest, and encourage action, taking your cold pitching from good to great. Images:DepositPhotos