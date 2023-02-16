Increased visibility and brand recognition

A steady stream of organic website traffic can help your brand generate leads and convert them, leading to increased revenue.

Organic traffic refers to visitors generated to your website who don’t come from paid advertising. Instead, these valuable audiences come to your website out of interest in its content. Ultimately, this makes them more likely to convert into customers.

You can grow your organic traffic in several ways, including improved SEO, backlinks, internal links, and quality content.

Here are 7 tried-and-tested ways to grow your organic website traffic in 2023 and beyond:

1. Fix Your SEO Problems

You must always ensure your website is optimized according to search engine algorithms to help drive traffic to your website. An optimized website will have better rankings, resulting in the following:

Increased search results visibility

Drives more traffic to your website, meaning more leads, conversions, and increased revenues

It’s more cost-effective than paid advertising

Sustainable results over a more extended period

Increased brand awareness and authority in your industry

There are several ways to run an SEO audit on your website. Some, like Google Search Console and Ahrefs, can find and fix the most common issues.

2. Post Only High-Quality Content

Keywords placed in high-quality content are another critical factor that ensures you maintain an effective SEO strategy. The more informative your content, the easier it becomes to attract visitors and engage them on your website. As they read the content for entertainment or to find solutions to a problem, they are likelier to remain engaged, spending more time on your website and interacting with it.

Therefore, your informative content can significantly retain visitors, turn them into repeat traffic, and increase conversions. It also improves your SEO by encouraging other websites to link to your site and providing more information for search engines to index. Finally, your content can establish your authority and helps attract more visitors to your website because of increased brand awareness.

Perform keyword research and watch your competitors for content ideas to ensure you keep attracting organic traffic.

3. Avoid Keyword Cannibalization

If you have more than one page vying for the same search intent by targeting identical keywords, they can hurt each other as far as organic traffic is concerned. Therefore, you will find that one page performs better than the other. You can avoid keyword cannibalization by making a better page by combining the content into a better article that will attract more organic traffic and deleting the other. You can also restructure the content for one page by finding new keywords to add and rewriting.

4. Increase Backlinks

Backlinks are essential in SEO, helping your website’s search engine rankings. Therefore, you want to acquire as many links from other websites pointing to yours, helping to increase your website’s domain authority and to rank for more competitive keywords.

Aim for high-quality and relevant backlinks to help increase organic web traffic. You can build backlinks by:

Creating high-quality, informative, and engaging content that other websites want to share.

Approach others to write a guest post on their websites or blogs and include a link to your website.

Search for broken links on other websites and request permission from their webmaster to replace them with yours.

The more visibility you have, the more backlinks you will get, so ensure your business is on online business directories and listings.

Don’t forget to harness the power of social media by sharing your content there and asking others to link to it and share it.

Remember: Avoid buying links because search engines will penalize your website.

5. Mobile Optimization

You cannot increase your organic website traffic in 2023 if you don’t optimize your website for mobile since it has overtaken other devices for searches.

Mobile optimization is essential for SEO because it will improve your rankings thanks to the mobile-first indexing used by search engines like Google. Conversely, if your website is not mobile-optimized, you will have lower engagement and higher bounce rates.

By mobile optimizing your website, you ensure better page speed for slower internet connections when people are mobile, making it more user-friendly and accessible,

You must also optimize your business for local searches from their mobile phones by adding your business name, contact details, telephone, and address. Also, optimize your listing on Google My Business.

6. Use Internal Links

Internal linking is another invaluable tool that can drive more traffic to your website by improving your search engine rankings. Internal linking connects one page to another within your domain as a confirmed ranking factor.

You can perform a Google site search for keywords in your website and then link to the pages that are relevant to your content.

Always maintain your internal links by regularly checking them with an SEO tool and fixing any broken ones.

7. Watch Your Website’s Performance

It’s vital to keep analyzing your SEO data to understand your website performance and identify where you can make improvements. The key metrics that give you invaluable insights include website traffic, bounce, and conversion rates.

For example, when you see high bounce rates, you may need to consider whether your website visitors want more information or a better experience. Data tracking allows you to monitor your SEO efforts and provides a better understanding of your audience. You can then tailor your strategy to keep them coming back.

Building organic traffic takes time and requires resources. Therefore, keep watching your website’s performance for a good investment return.

Finally, your website’s data can help you identify technical issues like broken links. Therefore, keep an eye on it to safeguard your efforts and allow you to make informed decisions based on your metrics.

Bottom Line

Organic traffic to your website can take time to grow, but once you have established it, you must do everything possible to retain its growth. However, sometimes you may see a drop in organic traffic, even if your rankings are not affected. Then, you should delve a little deeper to see if something has changed in your user behavior or their search intent.

These tried-and-tested ways can help grow your organic website traffic. Therefore, continue to watch the analytics of your website’s performance, but also provide your audience with relevant content, maintain your internal and backlinks, and keep your content relevant.

FAQs

What are content marketing and SEO?

Content marketing is the practice of creating content to engage an audience. At the same time, SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is optimizing content to increase visibility on search engine results pages. Content marketing and SEO play an important role in growing organic website traffic as they help ensure your content reaches its intended audience. Content marketing involves creating content such as blogs or videos that are interesting for readers, while SEO helps to make your content more visible by improving your ranking on SERPs.

How can I optimize my website for mobile?

Mobile optimization is essential if you want to increase organic website traffic in 2023, as it will improve your rankings thanks to the mobile-first indexing used by Google. To optimize your website for mobile, ensure content is formatted correctly and use responsive design to make sure it looks good on any device. Also, reduce page speed and add your business name, contact details, telephone, and address to make it more accessible to local searches.

What metrics should I track?

Analyzing your SEO data to understand website performance and identify potential improvements is crucial. The key metrics that can provide invaluable insights include website traffic, bounce, and conversion rates. By tracking these metrics regularly, you can monitor the effectiveness of your SEO efforts and tailor content based on customer needs.

When should I watch out for a drop in organic traffic?

Several factors can cause a drop in organic traffic, so it’s essential to keep an eye on your website data for signs of a decline. This could be due to changes in user behavior or search intent, content no longer relevant, broken backlinks or internal links, or low engagement. These elements will help you identify problems and make corrections to retain organic traffic.

What is content marketing?

Content marketing is a strategic approach used by organizations to target their audience with content they are interested in. This content can take various forms, including blogs, videos, webinars, podcasts, and social media posts which all aim to engage readers and provide them with valuable information. Content marketing also helps improve SEO rankings, as regularly updated and engaging content can help build organic website traffic over time.

