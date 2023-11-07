Mushroom Cultivation Market Trends, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2030

The Mushroom Cultivation market estimated at USD 51.96 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 90.62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Mushrooms are a macro fungus or edible fungus that are large enough to be seen by the naked eye and can provide several essential nutrients. From puffballs to truffles, mushrooms are cultivated widely and can range from regular fare to costly delicacy. While their growth, mushrooms can decompose all the organic nutrients and can absorb nutrients from them. Mushrooms are a good source of proteins that includes all essential amino acids and can be purchased fresh, dried, or canned. Button mushroom is the major cultivated and consumed variety all across the world. With the availability of appropriate climatic conditions in temperate areas, and with the development of technologies to cultivate them throughout the year, mushroom cultivation is witnessing rapid growth and a rise in demand from consumers. Mushrooms are termed as a low-calorie food that caters to several health benefits thereby boosting the requirement for the cultivation of mushrooms.

List of the Key Companies Profiled

Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland)

Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland)

Mycelia (Belgium)

South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US)

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK)

Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany)

Italspwan (Italy)

Mushroom SAS (Italy)

Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo)

Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Lambert Spawn (US)

Mycoterra Farm (US)

Commercial Mushroom Producers (Europe)

Societa Agricola Porretta (Italy)

Bluff City Fungi (US) and other major players.

The latest research on the Mushroom Cultivation Market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Mushroom Cultivation Market industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Mushroom Cultivation Market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind: to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Segmentation of Mushroom Cultivation Market:

By Type

Button

Oyster

Shiitake

Porcini

Chanterelle

Shimeji

By Phase

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Harvesting

By Form

Fresh

Dried

Canned

Mushroom Cultivation Market Regional Analysis/ Insights:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

With In-Depth examination of several affecting internal and external factors such as supply and sales channels, including upstream and downstream fundamentals, this report presents a complete analysis on the Mushroom Cultivation Market ecosystem. To ensure the utmost accuracy and reliability, we draw upon numerous primary and secondary sources. Employing industry-standard tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis, and Price Trend Analysis, our research provides a comprehensive evaluation of the market segments and market landscape. This research study goes beyond conventional boundaries with extensive geographical coverage, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of regional trends.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities By Segment



Chapter 4: Market Landscape



Chapter 5: Mushroom Cultivation Market by Type



Chapter 6: Mushroom Cultivation Market by Phase



Chapter 7: Mushroom Cultivation Market by Form



Chapter 8: Mushroom Cultivation Market by Distribution Channels



Chapter 9: Company Profiles and Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10: Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028



Chapter 11: North America Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028



Chapter 12: Europe Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028



Chapter 13: Asia-Pacific Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028

Chapter 14: Middle East & Africa Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028



Chapter 15: South America Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,



Chapter 16 Investment Analysis



Chapter 17 Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion

