Food Amino Acid Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2023-2030

The Food Amino Acid market estimated at USD 7.18 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 12.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Food Amino Acids are molecules combined and used by all living things to form proteins. Essential amino acids include isoleucine, histidine, leucine, methionine, lysine, phenylalanine, threonine, valine, and tryptophan. Major foods that contain amino acids are meat, poultry, soy, black beans, cheese, mushroom, peanuts, dairy, beans, legumes, fish, chicken, quinoa, grains, and nuts. Food amino acids are used to produce infant food products such as powdered and liquid formula. They are also crucial in reducing muscle breakdown, enhancing athletic performance, and improving liver performance, thereby, cushioning the market growth. Lysine is important for injury healing, muscle growth, bone strength maintenance, and smooth regulation of hormones, antibodies, and enzymes. The increased utilization of glutamic acid as a savory ingredient in sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat soups, is anticipated to boost the demand for food amino acids.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.(Japan)

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sigma-Aldrich, Co. LLC. (US)

Prinova Group LLC. (US)

Daesang Corporation (Korea)

Azelis S.A (Europe)

Pacific Rainbow International Inc. (US)

Rochem International Inc. (New York)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China)

Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Taiyo International (Germany)

Kingchem LLC (US)

Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. (China)

Brenntag AG (Germany) and other major players.

The latest research on the Food Amino Acid Market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Food Amino Acid Market industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Food Amino Acid Market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind: to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Food Amino Acid Market is Segmented as follows:

By Type

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Food Fortification

Convenience Foods

By Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

Synthetic

Food Amino Acid Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

An exciting investigation approach was utilized to conduct a thorough evaluation of the global Food Amino Acid Market evolution and draw conclusions about the industry’s future development potential. This method combines essential and auxiliary research, allowing investigators to ensure that their decisions are accurate and reliable. A market analysis for each district, a development rate for each location, design discovery based on documented information for the site, and an overall PESTEL assessment of the business are all part of the local exploration. Major regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In addition, the report provides country level analysis for various major countries including US, Germany, UK, Japan, UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil.

Report includes Competitor’s Landscape:

Major trends and growth projections by region and country

Key winning strategies followed by the competitors

Who are the key competitors in this industry?

What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?

What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?

How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?

Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?

