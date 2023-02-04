Business Role Models to Look Up To: 5 Top Motivational Female Speakers

Having role models to look up to is essential to personal and professional development. In this article, we’re going to look at five top female speakers who offer some of the most uplifting and inspiring messages.

These women have achieved remarkable success, from entrepreneurs to athletes, and have a lot to share about their journeys and life lessons.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur just starting or an experienced professional looking for ways to take your career to the next level, these top motivational female speakers can help you get there. So, if you’re looking for extra motivation, look no further than these five top female speakers.

The Importance Of Having Role Models In Business

Having role models in business is crucial at every stage of your career, especially in the early stages when you’re just getting started and need some extra inspiration. A role model can help you keep your eyes on the prize and find the motivation you need to get through the tough times.

Role models can also help you identify areas where you need to do more research or find more mentors.

Having a role model doesn’t mean you have to try to be exactly like them. What it means is that you can draw inspiration from their journey and apply it to your own situation.

What Does A Motivational Speaker Do?

A motivational speaker often delivers talks and other presentations to inspire and motivate audiences. For example, they might advise on achieving particular goals, share life lessons from their experiences, or offer encouragement.

Motivational female speakers are often brought to conferences, meetings, and other events.

Dame Kelly Holmes

If you’re a fan of athletics, you might already know a thing or two about Dame Kelly Holmes. She is one of the most decorated British athletes in history, having won two gold medals at the 2004 Olympic Games.

As a result, she was awarded a DBE in 2005 “for services to athletics.” She also has several other awards and recognitions to her name, including an MBE award in 1998 and added to the England Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

In addition to her athletic achievements, she has also become a motivational speaker and author. Dame Kelly is known for her positive and uplifting message. She shares her story as an example of overcoming challenges and achieving success.

Additionally, Dame Kelly Holmes has also used her platform to speak out, becoming an advocate of mental health awareness and, in 2022, became the Chief Wellbeing Ambassador of Personal Group.

Paris Lees

Paris Lees is an award-winning journalist, presenter, and activist. She has written for numerous publications but is best known for her advocacy work as a spokesperson for trans issues, as well as being the first trans woman to become a columnist for Vogue and a presenter on TV stations such as BBC 1 and Channel 4.

Paris Lees has also become a motivational speaker and uses her life journey as an example of what is possible. Her novel called “What It Feels Like for a Girl” was published in 2021 and details the heartbreaking tale of what life was like for her during her formative years, allowing the reader to see through her eyes and feel what the British trans experience is genuinely like.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE

Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE is one of the top female speakers in the world. She is a leading voice in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) community and works to inspire the next generation.

She is the CEO of Stemettes, founded in 2013 alongside Jacquelyn Guderley to support and encourage young women to pursue STEM careers.

She was also voted the most influential woman in tech in 2020 by Computer Weekly and has written a book called “She’s In CTRL,” a practical guide designed to help women navigate the digital world and use tech to change their lives.

Sophie Cornish MBE

Sophie Cornish MBE is an entrepreneur and author who co-founded Not On The High Street alongside Holly Tucker MBE. She is the director and advisor of many businesses and is currently the chairman of Busby & Fox.

Sophie is passionate about sustainability and ethics, sharing her knowledge and experience through her work as a motivational speaker.

Her books, written with Holly Tucker, “Build a Business from Your Kitchen Table” and “Shape Up Your Business,” detail how the duo created their business and developed it over time.

The books give insight and advice to the reader on how they can not only start a business but see it thrive.

Dame Inga Beale

Inga Beale is an inspirational businesswoman, philanthropist, and one of the top female speakers in the world. Having stepped down in 2018, Inga was the first female CEO of Lloyd’s of London, one of the leading insurance and reinsurance markets.

As CEO, she was instrumental in developing internal LGBT support resources at Lloyd’s of London. She is currently the chair Chair of the HIV Commission, an organization established following a pledge to end new cases of HIV in England by 2030.

Key Takeaway

Having role models to look up to and people you can learn from is essential. Having role models can help keep you on track, inspire you, and help you learn from other people’s mistakes and successes.

Many female speakers can provide you with this inspiration and guidance, so it’s just a matter of finding the right person for you and checking out the speakers mentioned above is an excellent way to start.

A role model can help you stay focused, keep your eyes on the prize, and find the motivation you need to get through the tough times.

It can also help you identify areas where you need to do more research or find more mentors.

FAQs

Who are the top female speakers in the world?

Some of the top female speakers in the world include Paris Lees, Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, Sophie Cornish MBE, and Dame Inga Beale.

What kind of topics do female speakers talk about?

Female speakers can talk about topics such as business, entrepreneurship, leadership, gender equality, STEM, sustainability, and much more.

How can a role model help?

A role model can help you stay focused, keep your eyes on the prize, and find the motivation you need to get through tough times. It can also help you identify areas where you need to do more research or find more mentors.

What is the importance of having female role models?

Strong female role models can inspire young girls and women to dream big, pursue their goals and aspirations, and show that success is achievable for everyone. It can also help to give them confidence and provide guidance on how to navigate the world of business and entrepreneurship.