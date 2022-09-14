Is Mobile Marketing Really As Profitable As Some People Believe?

The mobile marketing industry will have a 22.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) up to 2027 to reach an expected value of $337.8 billion. Reaching targeted audiences through their mobile devices is proving exceedingly easier than using other means, thanks to the fast adoption of smartphone devices globally. Research indicates that 75% of the world’s population will have smartphones within the next two years.

With 5.11 billion people currently using smartphones, it seems that no type of business cannot benefit from mobile marketing. Is mobile marketing as profitable for your business as some people believe? Let’s look at some of the facts:

Understanding Mobile Marketing

One of the advantages of mobile marketing is that it uses multiple channels to reach audiences on their preferred one. The various forms of marketing used to contact mobile users include SMS marketing, downloaded apps and push notifications, paid search marketing, QR codes, and in-game ads. Through mobile marketing, you can drive everything from awareness to onboarding campaigns, and you don’t even require a website because you can use social networking platforms to create leads.

Positively Beneficial Advantages

Besides being affordable, user-friendly, and allowing various marketing formats, mobile marketing also increased brand awareness. Furthermore, it has also proven to drive business profitability. Here’s how:

Drive Traffic

Mobile marketing drives results because it allows you to reach your full traffic potential. You can also direct traffic quickly to your desired location, whether on your online store, your business contact information on WhatsApp, a social media profile, or a particular landing page. Of course, your daily visitors will depend on several things, including your marketing budget, target audience, and market size, but mobile marketing does drive proven results.

Relatively User Friendly

Most platforms make it easy for you to set up your mobile marketing campaigns. Therefore, smaller businesses don’t need professional marketers to ensure they run a campaign on Google or any of the social media platforms. These interfaces are easy to understand and provide step-by-step advice on adding articles and videos and optimally using their tools and features.

Several Advertising Formats

Mobile marketing allows you to use the best format for advertising your business. Whether your business needs various formats like images, videos, infographics, text messages, or just one, you can upload any of these to reach your audiences.

Accessible to Just About Everyone

Before mobile marketing, small businesses could not create brand awareness as easily because of the cost of advertising on billboards, radio, or TV. These campaigns also took longer to create. With mobile marketing, anyone can put their business out there in the shortest possible time, creating awareness and driving immediate results and revenue.

Increased Audience Potential

Mobile marketing can reach as massive an audience as you desire for any service or product. Furthermore, it allows you to make your business known to people in other areas, states, and internationally, even if your company is in one city or state. Therefore, it increases your business’s growth potential.

Affordable and Cost-Optimized

Cost considerations often discourage businesses from the more classical forms of marketing. However, mobile marketing allows you to create a low-cost campaign matching your business budget. Then, you can quickly share what you offer with others, no matter how small your campaign is. You create the inputs, and the free mobile marketing tools ensure these campaigns are target based.

Mobile Marketing Statistics – Proving a Point

The latest statistics about mobile marketing have revealed some interesting facts. Increasingly, businesses are budgeting more for mobile marketing activities, reaching 35.7% for mobile marketing compared to the expected 24.5% for social media within the next few years.

When a marketing medium reaches such a large audience who use their phones for an average of 3 hours and 23 minutes daily, you can understand why marketers want to use mobile marketing more than any other advertising.

However, there is one catch with mobile marketing; a negative mobile experience makes it 60% less likely that someone will purchase from a brand. Therefore, creating a perfect environment with mobile-optimized sites becomes increasingly important.

Furthermore, appropriate targeting rather than being annoying ensures that your marketing does not fall victim to the ever-popular ad-blocking.

Final Take

Mobile marketing costs can vary according to demographics and your competitors. Therefore, work out how to reach your target audience before choosing your channels and marketing strategy. Besides the increased time people spend on mobile devices, mobile marketing works because it allows you to target relevant audiences, to reach them immediately. It also allows your audience to interact, making them better prospects. So, why are you waiting? Get started by creating a mobile marketing budget and ensuring your profitability is not left behind.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is mobile marketing?

Mobile marketing is a form of marketing that uses mobile devices to reach audiences.

What are some benefits of mobile marketing?

Some benefits of mobile marketing include increased audience potential, brand awareness, and cost optimization.

What are some statistics on mobile marketing?

Answer: Mobile marketing is growing in popularity, with 35.7% of businesses budgeting for mobile marketing activities in the next few years. Additionally, people spend an average of 3 hours and 23 minutes daily on their mobile devices.

How can I make sure my mobile marketing is effective?

Make sure your mobile marketing budget considers demographics and competition. Additionally, focus on creating a positive mobile experience for users and targeting relevant audiences to avoid ad-blocking.

Tips and Tricks

1. Keep your mobile marketing campaigns short and sweet– think text messages or push notifications

2. Use images and videos sparingly- people are more likely to engage with visuals that are not too busy or overwhelming

3. Get creative with your call to action– make it specific and easy for customers to understand what you want them to do next

4. Geotargeting is key– focus on location-based messaging to ensure relevancy

5. Always test before you launch– send test messages to yourself or a small group of friends/family to ensure everything looks and sounds good before you go live

