Market Sentiment Reaches Historic Bearish Levels—What Comes Next?

Investor sentiment has reached one of the most bearish levels in history, yet paradoxically, the S&P 500 remains at an all-time high. This unusual divergence between market confidence and actual stock performance has left analysts questioning whether we are on the verge of a major market correction or an unexpected bullish surge.

Historically, when bearish sentiment spikes to extreme levels, it signals that the market is near its bottom, often preceding a strong rally. Previous instances of such high bearish sentiment include the 1990 bear market bottom, the mid-2008 Global Financial Crisis, and the 2022 market downturn. However, never before has this indicator reached such levels while the stock market itself is breaking records.

A Market at a Crossroads

The discrepancy in sentiment versus market performance suggests that investors lack conviction about where the economy is headed. On one hand, uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policies, inflation, and global economic instability has fueled skepticism. On the other, strong corporate earnings and persistent institutional investment in AI and technology stocks continue to prop up market indices.

Adding to the confusion is the divergence in Net Options Sentiment (NOS) data, particularly between SPY (S&P 500 ETF) and QQQ (Nasdaq 100 ETF). Typically, NOS trends provide a clearer picture of institutional sentiment and positioning:

SPY Net Options Sentiment sits at 0 , a level historically seen during extended bear markets , indicating caution among investors.

QQQ Net Options Sentiment, however, is at 34 , a number more characteristic of bullish conditions , suggesting that institutional investors are still optimistic about technology stocks.

This divergence suggests that institutions might be hedging their bets—either bullish on tech but wary of broader market conditions, or positioning themselves defensively in the face of potential volatility.

Tariffs and Market Reactions

A key development looming over the market is President Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada, along with a doubling of existing 10% tariffs on Chinese imports. Typically, such tariff announcements rattle the stock market, as increased costs for imported goods threaten corporate margins and consumer spending.

However, this time, the market has remained unexpectedly resilient. Pre-market indicators showed positive movement despite the tariff news, raising two possible explanations:

Investors don’t believe Trump will actually enact the tariffs. Given past rhetoric that didn’t always translate into action, the market may see this as another negotiation tactic rather than a definitive policy shift . The impact of tariffs is already priced into the market. If investors had anticipated this move, stock prices may have already adjusted to reflect the probability of higher tariffs.

Either way, the lack of a sharp sell-off in response to the announcement suggests institutional confidence in market stability, at least in the short term.

Sector Performance and Opportunities

The market’s current weakness has not impacted all sectors equally. Some industries, particularly Consumer Defensive and Healthcare, have shown relative strength, likely benefiting from a rotation into more stable, recession-resistant stocks.

Meanwhile, despite QQQ’s relatively bullish Net Options Sentiment, the Technology and Communication Services sectors have suffered notable declines. This divergence raises further questions:

Is institutional bullishness in QQQ misplaced , or is this a temporary pullback before another run-up ?

Are defensive sectors like Healthcare and Consumer Defensive better positioned to weather upcoming volatility?

For investors, this creates both opportunities and risks. Momentum indicators suggest that:

Healthcare (MCK) is showing strong buy signals, with high Tech Flow and Net Options Move scores .

Real Estate (SBAC) could benefit from a downward trend in 10-year Treasury yields .

Consumer Cyclical (YUM) remains a potential standout in the sector, despite overall market weakness.

Conversely, caution is warranted for:

Large-Cap Growth Stocks , which still have significant room to decline as valuations remain stretched.

Energy (INSW) , which could be vulnerable to further drops in commodity prices .

SPY and VUG ETFs , both of which continue to flash bearish signals in Net Options Sentiment data.

Market Risk and Strategy Moving Forward

Despite heightened bearish sentiment, the market remains at record highs, creating an environment of extreme uncertainty. Risk assessments indicate:

SPY market risk rating: 7/10 → Higher downside risk.

QQQ market risk rating: 5/10 → Lower, but still uncertain.

For risk management, hedging with SQQQ (a leveraged inverse ETF for the Nasdaq) at around 6% of a portfolio’s allocation may provide downside protection if volatility increases.

What Comes Next?

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether this extreme bearish sentiment signals a reversal or if broader market instability is ahead. If SPY’s Net Options Sentiment rises, it may indicate a short-term rally, while a drop in QQQ sentiment could signal a bearish turn in tech stocks.

Regardless of direction, one thing is clear—this is not a time for complacency. With tariffs, market sentiment extremes, and sector rotations all in play, investors should stay alert and flexible in their strategies.

This analysis is based on data collected by Prospero.AI, a firm specializing in AI-driven investment insights.

