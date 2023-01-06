Creating the Perfect Lip Gloss Business Name: Tips and Ideas

Do you have a passion for beauty and cosmetics? Are you looking to start your own lip gloss business but don’t know where to begin? Choosing the right name for your lip gloss business is essential in helping it stand out from the competition. Creative, catchy names can help customers remember your product and give them an idea of what products they should expect from you. From cute girly names with taglines to regional or alliterative names with matching slogans, there are plenty of options for choosing the perfect name for your lip gloss business. Read on as we discuss how important creative lip gloss business names are!

Table of Contents:

What is a Lip Gloss Business?

A lip gloss business is a beauty business specializing in producing and selling lip gloss products. These businesses typically offer a variety of colors, flavors, and finishes to meet the needs of their customers. Lip glosses add shine and color to lips and provide moisture for dry or chapped lips. They can also create an ombre effect on the lips by blending different shades.

Lip glosses come in many forms, including tubes, pots, sticks, and liquid applicators. Many companies have developed unique packaging designs for their products, making them stand out from other brands on store shelves. Some companies even offer custom-made lip glosses with personalized labels or scents for special occasions such as weddings or birthdays.

The ingredients used in making lip gloss vary depending on the brand but generally include emollients like beeswax or shea butter; oils such as jojoba oil; waxes like carnauba wax; preservatives such as parabens; pigments including titanium dioxide; flavorings, for example, peppermint oil and thickeners, e.g., polyacrylamide copolymer beads. Combining these components creates a smooth texture that glides onto the lips without feeling sticky or greasy while providing hydration throughout wear.

In addition to selling traditional lipgloss products, some businesses may also offer additional services such as makeup application tutorials using their products or customized makeup kits explicitly tailored for each customer’s skin tone and preferences. This allows customers to get creative with their looks while still having access to quality cosmetics at an affordable price.

Starting a lipgloss business can be rewarding and challenging due to its competitive nature within the beauty industry. However, it is worth considering if you want to make money from home.

A lip gloss business is a great way to make money and express creativity. Choosing the right name for your business can help you stand out from the competition and create a memorable brand.

Key Takeaway: Starting a lip gloss business can be rewarding and challenging due to its competitive nature. Key elements include: – Unique packaging designs – Variety of colors, flavors, and finishes – Emollients, oils, waxes, preservatives, pigments, flavorings, and thickeners used in production – Additional services such as makeup tutorials or customized kits.

Why Should You Choose a Creative Name for Your Lip Gloss Business?

Choosing a creative name for your lip gloss business is essential in setting up your brand. A good name can help you stand out from the competition and make it easier for potential customers to remember your brand. It can also create an identity that resonates with your target audience, making them more likely to purchase from you.

List of Lip Gloss Business Names and Matching Taglines

When creating a creative name for your lip gloss business, you must consider the type of products you offer and what image you want to portray. Here are some catchy names and taglines that could work well for a lip gloss business: “Lipstick Luxe – Shine Brightly” or “Glow Glam – Get Your Glow On.” These names and taglines will help people remember who you are and what services you provide.

Cute Girly Names With Taglines

If you want to attract female customers, then cute girly names with matching taglines may be the way to go. Examples include “Glossy Galz – Makeup Magic.” or “Pucker Up Princesses – Luscious Lips Ahead.” These types of names have fun connotations that will appeal to women looking for high-quality makeup products.

Regional Names and Taglines

You can also use regional references when creating a unique name for your lip gloss business. For example, if you live in California, try something like “California Kissers – Pucker Up The West Coast Way.” This type of reference helps people identify where they can find your product while still keeping things lighthearted and fun.

Alliterative Names and Taglines Alliteration is another excellent way to come up with catchy names for businesses related to beauty products such as lip glosses. Try something like “Pretty Poppin’ Pouts – Perfection In Every Swipe.” or “Sensational Smackers – Smooth & Shiny”. Not only do these sound good, but they also give off positive vibes, which should draw in customers who appreciate quality cosmetics at reasonable prices.

List of Lip Gloss Business Names and Matching Taglines

A creative and memorable name can help your business stand out and attract more customers. Additionally, having a catchy tagline that goes along with your business’s name can further boost its appeal.

For example, “Lip Smackers” could have a tagline, “Smack Your Lips with Our Delicious Flavors.” This phrase captures attention and gives potential customers an idea of what they can expect from this particular lip gloss brand. Similarly, “Glossy Glamour” could be paired with the slogan “Glam Up Your Look with Our Glossy Shine.” which emphasizes how using their product can help enhance someone’s appearance. Lastly, for those who want something more subtle yet still eye-catching, there is always “Lip Lustre,” whose accompanying tagline could be “Let Your Lips Shine Brightly.”

You may also want to consider regional names and taglines when developing ideas for your lip gloss business. For instance, if you are based in California, then perhaps you might choose something like “California Kisses” (“Kiss Goodbye To Chapped Lips.”). Or if you’re located in Texas, then maybe “Texas Twinkle” (“Twinkle Like The Stars In Texas.”) would be fitting. Whatever route you decide to take, remember that it should reflect your location and product offerings so that potential customers know exactly what they are getting when purchasing from you.

Finally, don’t forget other aspects, such as font style or color scheme, when creating a logo for your new venture. These also play an essential role in ensuring that people recognize and remember your brand easily whenever they see it on the packaging or promotional materials down the line. A well-designed logo can help establish a solid visual identity for your business, which is key to building customer loyalty.

Choosing the right lip gloss business name and tagline can be difficult, but with creativity and brainstorming, you’ll find something that suits your brand perfectly. Let’s look at cute, girly names and taglines to help get your creative juices flowing.

Key Takeaway: When creating a name and tagline for your lip gloss business, it’s essential to consider factors such as creativity, memorability, regional references, font style, and color scheme. An effective logo can help establish an identity that customers will recognize and remember.

Cute Girly Names With Taglines

When naming your lip gloss business, you want something cute and girly. After all, the products you’re selling are designed for women. Some great examples of cute names with taglines include “Pretty Pouts” (Pucker Up with Our Pretty Pouts.), “Kissable Colors” (Kissable Colors That Last All Day Long.), or “Luscious Lips” (Make Your Lips Look Lusciously Beautiful.). These names sound fun and catchy and evoke a sense of femininity.

You can also get creative by using alliteration in your name and tagline. For example, try something like “Plump & Plushy Glosses” (Plump Up Your Pout With Plushy Glosses.) or “Vibrant Varnishes” (Vividly Vibrant Varnishes.). This type of name is memorable and will help customers remember your brand when shopping for lip gloss.

Another option is to choose a regional name that reflects where you live or do business. For instance, if you live in California, consider calling yourself “California Kisses” with the tagline: Get Ready To Be Kissed By The Sun Of California. This type of name gives off an air of exclusivity while still being fun and flirty at the same time.

Finally, don’t forget to incorporate puns into your lip gloss business’s name and tagline. Try something like “Glossy Glamour” (Gleam With Glossy Glamour.) or “Shine Bright” (Let Your Shine Bright Like A Diamond.). These puns make customers smile while reminding them why they love buying from your store first – because it’s unique.

No matter what cute girly name you decide on for your lip gloss business, make sure it accurately reflects who you are as a company so that customers know exactly what to expect when they shop from you. Good luck in finding the perfect fit for your new venture.

Cute girly names with taglines can help you create a unique and memorable brand identity for your lip gloss business. Now let’s explore regional names and slogans to find the perfect fit for your company.

Key Takeaway: When naming your lip gloss business, consider cute and girly names such as Pretty Pouts or Luscious Lips. You can also get creative by using alliteration, regional names, and puns. Make sure the name accurately reflects who you are as a company so customers know what to expect when they shop from you.

Regional Names and Taglines

Regional names are especially effective for businesses that operate in a specific area or city. Using local references, you can create an emotional connection with potential customers who may feel more inclined to purchase your product because of its familiarity.

If you live in the south, consider using “Southern Sweetness” as your name and accompanying tagline such as “Sweeten Up Your Look with Southern Sweetness.” This name will evoke nostalgia and make people think fondly of their home region while also giving them something unique they won’t find anywhere else.

The same concept applies to other regions; if you’re based on the West Coast, try something like “West Coast Shine” along with a tagline like “Shine Brightly on the West Coast.” These names help establish an identity for your brand rooted in local culture and values.

You could also use alliterative words when creating regional names for your lip gloss business; this is when two words start with the same letter or sound (e.g., “Pretty Petals”). Alliteration helps create catchy phrases that are easy to remember and often have positive connotations – perfect for drawing attention to your products. For instance, “Luscious Lips” would be ideal for those selling lip glosses designed explicitly for fuller lips or pouty looks.

No matter what type of regional name or tagline you choose, make sure it accurately reflects where you’re located and what kind of product you offer so customers know exactly what they’re getting when they buy from you. With some creativity and research into local trends, culture, and language, coming up with a unique yet appropriate name should be relatively straightforward – good luck.

When starting a lip gloss business, one of the most important decisions you’ll make is what to name your brand. A great way to stand out from the competition and give your product an identity is by choosing a regional name and tagline that reflects where you live or operate.

For example, if you are based in the South, consider “Southern Sweetness” as your brand name with a tagline like “Sweeten Up Your Look with Southern Sweetness.” This conveys both the regionality of your product and its purpose – making lips look sweet.

If you are on the West Coast, try something like “West Coast Shine” with a tagline such as “Shine Brightly on the West Coast.” This gives customers an idea of where they can find your products while emphasizing their shine-enhancing properties.

The Midwest could be represented by names such as “Midwest Magic” (“Magical Lips in The Midwest.”) or “Heartland Glamour” (“Glam Up Your Look With Heartland Glamour.”). These evoke images of Midwestern charm while hinting at how glamorous lips can look when wearing these products.

In New England, opt for names like “New England Sparkle” (“Sparkle On With New England Sparkle.”) or “Northeast Naturals” (“Natural Beauty From The Northeast”). Both emphasize natural beauty while giving customers an idea of where to purchase these items.

No matter which region you choose to represent through your branding, remember that it should reflect both who you are and what kind of product you offer. It should also be memorable enough so that people will recognize it when they see it again later on down the line. Good luck finding the perfect regional name and tagline for your lip gloss business.

Regional names and taglines can be a great way to make your business stand out in your local area, but don’t forget about alliterative names and taglines for a catchy phrase that will draw customers in.

Key Takeaway: When naming your lip gloss business, consider using regional names and taglines to stand out from the competition. Examples include alliterative words (e.g., “Pretty Petals”), local references (“Southern Sweetness”), and West Coast-inspired phrases (“West Coast Shine”). Ensure that your name accurately reflects where you’re located and what kind of product you offer for maximum customer appeal.

Alliterative Names and Taglines

Alliterative names and taglines are a great way to make your lip gloss business stand out from the competition. Alliteration is when two or more words in a phrase start with the same letter, such as “Perfect Plumpers” or “Beautiful Balms”. This type of name can be catchy and memorable for potential customers. It also helps create an identity for your brand that will help you build recognition in the marketplace.

When creating alliterative names and taglines for your lip gloss business, it’s essential to keep them short, sweet, and easy to remember. The goal is to have something people can easily recall when they think about your product line. Additionally, try to use words that evoke positive emotions, so customers associate good feelings with your products. For example, if you want customers to feel confident wearing your lip glosses, choose words like “gorgeous” or “luxurious”.

In addition to choosing alliterative names and taglines for your lip gloss business, it’s also important to consider how they fit into the company’s overall branding strategy. You’ll want these elements to work together seamlessly. Hence, customers get a consistent message about what makes up your brand’s core values—quality ingredients or luxurious packaging designs—and why they should choose yours over others on the market today.

Finally, don’t forget about matching visuals. An eye-catching logo design paired with an alliterative name and tagline can go a long way towards making sure potential customers recognize who you are right away when browsing online stores or seeing ads on social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook. A cohesive look across all channels will help ensure that everyone knows which products belong under which umbrella.

Alliterative names and taglines can be a fun and creative way to make your lip gloss business stand out. You can create a unique name that draws customers in with the right combination of words. Let’s look at how to choose the perfect name for your lip gloss business.

Key Takeaway: Creating an alliterative name and tagline for your lip gloss business can help you stand out from the competition. Keep it short, sweet, and memorable while considering how it fits into the overall branding strategy. Additionally, don’t forget to pair a logo design with your alliterative name and tagline for maximum recognition.

How to Choose the Right Name For Your Lip Gloss Business?

Choosing the right name for your lip gloss business is an important decision that can impact its success. It should be memorable, easy to pronounce and reflect your brand identity. Additionally, making sure the domain name is available before settling on one name is essential.

When deciding on a name for your lip gloss business, consider factors such as memorability and pronunciation. A catchy yet simple name will help customers remember you more quickly and make it easier for them to find you online or in stores. For example, “Lip Luster” has a fun ring while still being easy enough to say and spell out correctly without any confusion.

It’s also crucial that the chosen name reflects your brand identity in some way. This could mean incorporating words related to beauty or cosmetics into the name, like “Glossy Glamour,” or using puns like “Smoochable Shine” if you want something more playful and lighthearted. Whatever direction you choose, ensure that it accurately conveys what type of products or services you offer. Hence, potential customers know exactly what they’re getting when they come across your business’ website or store shelves.

Be mindful of how well-known phrases may sound different in other languages, too; certain words may carry negative connotations that could hurt sales if not addressed beforehand. For instance, let’s say someone wanted their company called “Kiss Me”. This phrase might be interpreted differently depending on where people are from since there are multiple ways of saying “kiss me” in various languages worldwide (e.g., besame). To avoid misunderstandings due to language barriers, research beforehand how others might perceive specific phrases outside of English-speaking countries before finalizing anything.

Finally, once all these considerations have been considered, don’t forget to check whether the domain name is also available. An accessible URL associated with your business will make finding information about it much easier for potential customers who search online instead of relying solely on word-of-mouth recommendations from friends and family members. Additionally, having an address specifically promoting lip glosses would give off a professional vibe which could lead more people to want to try out whatever the said company offers products or services.

Key Takeaway: When choosing a name for your lip gloss business, consider factors such as memorability and pronunciation, reflect your brand identity, research any potential language barriers, and check the domain name availability.

FAQs

How do I come up with a catchy business name?

Coming up with a catchy business name can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. First, consider what your business does and the message you want to convey. Think of words that describe your product or service and combine them creatively. You can also seek inspiration from other businesses in your industry or use puns or rhymes to make your name stand out. Finally, please research online to ensure no one else is using the same name before making it official.

What are good names for beauty businesses?

1. Glowing Beauty – A name that conveys the idea of a business focused on providing beauty services that make customers look and feel their best.

2. Beauty Boutique – A catchy, sophisticated name for a beauty business that offers high-end products and services.

3. Divine Elegance – An elegant, timeless name to represent a business offering luxurious beauty treatments emphasizing relaxation and pampering.

4. Glamour Haven – A fun, upbeat name to reflect a business specializing in glamourous makeup looks and hairstyles for special occasions or everyday wear.

5. Refined Radiance – An inviting title to express the concept of enhancing natural beauty through professional services like skincare, hair styling, and more.

What’s another word for lip gloss?

Lip gloss is also commonly referred to as lip shine, lip balm, or lip glaze. It is a cosmetic product that gives lips a glossy appearance. Lip gloss can be applied on its own or over lipstick for added color and texture. It typically contains emollients such as mineral oil or lanolin that help keep the lips moisturized while providing a glossy finish.

Is a lip gloss business profitable?

Yes, a lip gloss business can be profitable. It is a relatively low cost to start, and the potential for profit margins is high due to the wide range of products available. Additionally, an ever-growing demand for cosmetics makes it easier to find customers and build a successful business. With careful planning and execution, a lip gloss business has great potential for success.

400+ Catchy And Creative Names for Your Lip Gloss Business

1. Glossy Lips – “Shine on!”

2. Pucker Up – “For truly kissable lips”

3. Poppin’ Gloss – “Your lips will pop with color”

4. Lip Smoocher – “Smooth and shiny, just the way you want”

5. Shine Bright – “Let your lips dazzle”

6. Glitter Glam – “Let your lips sparkle with glamour”

7. Peachy Pout – “Add a touch of sweetness to your lips”

8. Gloss Rush – “Go bold and glossy!”

9. Sweetheart Lips – “So soft and kissable, they’ll make hearts flutter”

10. Lip Slick – “Smooth glide, maximum shine”

11. Lip Luster – “Glimmer and glow with luscious lips”

12. Glossy Goddess – “Your lips will be divine!”

13. Luxe Lips – “Ultimate luxury for your lips”

14. Lip Drips – “Your lips, dripping in shine”

15. Lip Shine – “Let your beautiful smile shine through”

16. Lip Splurge – “Treat your lips with a little luxury”

17. Glitter Kiss – “Let your lips sparkle and shine”

18. Pout Perfection – “The perfect pucker in every color”

19. Luscious Lips – “Lip-smacking gorgeousness!”

20. Gloss Addict – “Addicted to shine? You’ll love this stuff!”

21. Lip Lux – “Feel the luxury on your lips”

22. Glossy Kisses – “Kissable, glossy lips all day long”

23. Lip Lovin’ – “Lovin’ your lips with every kiss”

24. Lusciously Glossy – “Your lips will be lush and glossy!”

25. Plump Pucker – “Pucker up for a fuller lip look”

26. Plumped Up – “Your lips, plumped up with gloss”

27. Perfectly Glossy – “Perfectly glossy lips all day long”

28. Shine Time – “It’s time to shine!”

29. Lip Shimmer – “Shine on with luscious lip shimmer”

30. Glitterati Lips – “Achieve a glamorous look with glitterati lips”

31. Pucker Chic – “Chic pout that will make heads turn”

32. Lips of Love – “Lip love never looked so good!”

33. Lip Bling – “Make your lips sparkle with bling”

34. Glossy Vibe – “A glossy vibe that will last all day long”

35. Crystal Lips – “Your lips, glistening like crystals!”

36. Perfectly Plump – “Plump up your pout for a perfect finish”

37. Lip Dazzle – “Dazzling lips for you to show off”

38. Glitter Galore – “Glitter galore with every pucker”

39. Kissable Kussh – “Kissably soft and glossed lips!”

40. Shine Queen – “Your lips will reign supreme!”

41. Lip Lust – “Lust after a glossy pout all day long”

42. Glossy Glamour – “Glam up your lips with gloss”

43. Glitterati – “Be the star of the show with glitterati lips!”

44. Plump & Shine – “Plump and shine your way to beautiful lips”

45. Smoochably Glossy – “Smoochably glossy lips that won’t quit”

46. Sparkle Pout – “A sparkle for every pucker”

47. Sweet Lips – “Sweeter than sweet lips”

48. Lip Shine On – “Let your lip shine on!”

49. Lip Sweetener – “Sweeten up with a glossy pout”

50. Pucker Up Princess – “Your lips will be fit for a princess!”

51. Glossy Charm – “Enchanting lips with glossy charm”

52. Glitterati Glam – “Achieve that glamorous look with glitterati glam!”

53. Lickable Gloss – “Your lips, lickably glossy all day long”

54. Shine Forever – “Let your lip shine last forever”

55. Lip Knockout – “Knock ’em out with a glossy pout”

56. Glistening Goddess – “Glisten like a goddess!”

57. Pucker Power – “Power up your pout!”

58. Kiss-Ready Lips – “Kiss-ready lips, just the way you want them”

59. Glossy Smoocher – “Smooch your way to glossy perfection”

60. Lip Star – “Be the star of the show with luscious lips!”

61. Gloss Addiction – “Addicted to shine? You need this!”

62. Lip Gleam – “Gleam and glimmer with luscious lip gloss”

63. Shine Supreme – “Supreme shine for your perfect pucker”

64. Glitter Pout – “Your pout will sparkle and shine”

65. Sparkle Shine – “Sparkle and shine all day long”

66. Glossy Pucker – “Your pout, glossy and perfect”

67. Sweet Shine – “Shine sweetly with a glossy finish”

68. Luscious Shine – “Luscious lips with a dazzling shine”

69. Smooch-Worthy – “Smooch-worthy lips for every occasion”

70. Lip Love Affair – “Fall in love with your lips!”

71. Sweet Nectar – “A sweet nectar that will make your lips sing”

72. Light Up Your Lips – “Let your smile light up your lips with this gloss”

73. Shine Bright – “Shine bright and beautiful with a glossy finish”

74. Glistening Glamour – “Glamorous glistening lips that won’t quit”

75. Lip Sparkle – “Your lips will sparkle with every kiss”

76. Kissably Glossy – “Kissably glossy, just the way you like it”

77. Plump Princess – “Be the plump princess of your dreams!”

78. Smooch-Ready – “Smooch-ready lips for any occasion”

79. Pucker Perfection – “Achieve pucker perfection with gloss”

80. Glossy Gorgeous – “Your lips, gorgeously glossy all day long”

81. Pout Queen – “Rule the world with a glossy pout!”

82. Lip Lustre – “Lip lustre that will last all night long”

83. Flirtatious Fuss – “Flirtatiously fuss-free with lip gloss”

84. Stain Love – “Make your stain of love stick around”

85. Glitterati Kiss – “A glitterati kiss for every occasion”

86. Shine All Day – “Shine on and on with this luscious gloss”

87. Kissable Shine – “Kissably glossy lips that won’t quit”

88. Sparkle Queen – “Be the sparkle queen of your dreams”

89. Lip Luxury – “Luxuriously glistening lips for you to show off”

90. Lusciously Glossy – “Lusciously glossy lips, just the way you like it!”

91. Lip Magnetism – “Your lips will be irresistibly magnetic with gloss”

92. Glossful Glimmer – “Glimmer and shine with a glossful pout”

93. Pucker Up Perfectly – “Pucker up with perfectly glossy lips!”

94. Tempting Shine – “Tempting shine that won’t quit”

95. Lip Sparkle Diva – “Be the sparkle diva of your dreams”

96. A Glossy Affair – “A glossy affair to remember”

97. Radiant Pout – “Radiantly pouty lips for all occasions”

98. Sweet Lips & Shine – “Sweet lips and a brilliant shine!”

99. Glitterati Glow – “Your pout will glow like glitterati”

100. Glossed Up Gorgeous – “Gloss yourself up to gorgeous perfection!”

101. Pout Power – “Power up your lips with a glossy pout”

102. Glisten Up – “Glisten up and be the star of the show”

103. Glossy Glow – “A glowing, glossy finish that won’t quit”

104. Lickable Lustre – “Lickably lustrous lips for any occasion”

105. Shine On – “Shine on and on for a lasting impression!”

106. Pucker Up – “Pucker up and get your shine on”

107. Glittery Gloss – “Glittery gloss that will last all night long”

108. Sparkle Pop – “Pop with sparkle for a brilliant finish”

109. Kissable Shine – “Kissably shining lips that won’t quit!”

110. Luscious Locks – “Lusciously glossy locks, just the way you want them”

111. Shine Queen – “Be the shine queen of your dreams”

112. Glisten Up Your Lips – “Glisten up your lips with this gloss”

113. Glossylicious – “Glossyliciously dazzling lips, just for you!”

114. Flirtatious Finish – “Flirtatiously perfect finish with lip gloss”

115. Lip Lustre Love – “Love at first luscious lip lustre!”

116. Pucker Perfection – “Pucker perfection for any occasion”

117. Gloss Appeal – “The appeal of glossy lips is undeniable!”

118. Sparkle Sensation – “A sparkly sensation that won’t quit”

119. Shine All Night -“Shine on and on all night long!”

120. Glossy Queen – “Be the glossy queen you were born to be!”

121. Lip Shine – “Your lips will shine with every kiss”

122. Plump and Glossy – “Plump up your lips with a glossy finish”

123. Glitterati Pout – “A glitterati pout to show off!”

124. Sweet Shine – “Sweet, shiny lips just the way you like it!”

125. Kissable Glimmer – “Kissably glimmering lips for the perfect pout”

126. Sparkle and Shine – “Sparkle and shine all through the night!”

127. Gloss Diva – “Be the diva of your dreams with lip gloss!”

128. Glossy Glow Up – “Glow up with a glossy sheen that won’t quit”

129. Luscious Lustre – “Lusciously lustrous lips for every occasion”

130. Shiny Smooch – “Smooch your way to shiny, kissable lips!”

131. Shine Bright – “Shine bright and never look back!”

132. Glitterati Finish – “Finish off your pout with a glitterati shine”

133. Lip Love – “Love your lips with this glossy finish”

134. Pucker Perfectionist – “Be the pucker perfectionist you always wanted to be”

135. Shine On and On – “Shine on and on for a lasting impression!”

136. Lip Glossylicious – “Glossyliciously dazzling lips, just for you!”

137. Shine Queen Diva – “Be the shine queen diva of your dreams”

138. Glittery Glimmer – “Glimmer with glittery perfection any day of the week”

139. Glossed Up Goodness – “Lip goodness that is perfectly glossed up”

140. Bright & Shiny – “Brighten up your pout with a glossy sheen” 141. Kissable Sparkle – “Kissably sparkling lips that won’t quit”

142. Lickable Shine – “Lickably shiny lips for a mesmerizing look”

143. Glitterati Glimmer – “Glimmer your way to glitterati perfection!”

144. Brilliant Pout – “A brilliant pout with a glossy finish”

145. Sparkle & Shine – “Sparkle and shine all night long!”

146. Glossy Goals – “Attain your glossy goals today!”

147. Lip Lustre Love – “Love at first luscious lip lustre!”

148. Plumped Up Perfection – “Plump up your lips with perfection”

149. Pucker Up & Shine – “Pucker up and get your shine on”

150. Glossy Glam – “Glamorous lips with a glossy finish” 151. Flaunt Your Lips – “Flaunt your lips with the perfect gloss!”

152. Shine Star – “Be the star you were meant to be!”

153. Glitzy Glow – “A glitzy glow that won’t quit”

154. Lip Smackin’ Shine – “Lip smacking shine for every occasion”

155. Gloss Goddess – “Be the gloss goddess of your dreams!”

156. Plump & Glossy – “Plump up your lips with a glossy finish”

157. Glitterati Gal – “A glitterati gal to take you places”

158. Sparkle Up & Shine – “Sparkle up and shine on!”

159. Gloss Appeal Magic – “The magical appeal of gloss will make you shine!”

160. Lickable Lustre – “Lickably lustrous lips, just the way you like it!”

161. Shine Supreme – “Supremely shiny lips to make heads turn”

162. Lip Perfectionist – “Be the lip perfectionist you want to be”

163. Glossy Fabulousness – “Fabulousness with a glossy finish!”

164. Shine All Day – “Shine all day and night for maximum impact!”

165. Smoochable Sparkle – “Smoochably sparkling lips that won’t quit!”

166. Lustrous Lips – “Lustrous lips with a glamorous pucker!”

167. Plumped Up Glimmer – “Glimmer your way to plump, kissable lips”

168. Glossy Galore – “Galore of glossy goodness at your fingertips”

169. Sparkle Queen – “Be the sparkle queen you were meant to be!”

170. Shine Brightly – “Shine brightly and never look back!”

171. Glitterati Shine – “Shine with glitterati brilliance all day long!”

172. Glossy Fab – “Fabulous lips with a glossy finish”

173. Pucker Up & Sparkle – “Pucker up and let your sparkle shine!”

174. Shine Stunner – “Stun everyone with your shiny pout!”

175. Luscious Lip Lustre – “Lusciously lustrous lips for maximum impact”

176. Pop the Gloss – “Pop the gloss for a juicy pout!”

177. Glitter Glamour– “Glamorous, glitzy lips that won’t quit!”

178. Lip Shine Star – “Become the shine star you were meant to be!”

179. Glitzy Perfection – “Glistening perfection that makes your lips pop”

180. Shine On – “Shine on and never look back!”

181. Glossy Goodness – “Goodness and gloss in one amazing package”

182. Sparkle Superstar – “Be a sparkle superstar with glossy lips!”

183. Pink Power Pout– “Power up your pout with this pink hue”

184. Lustrous Lip Shine – “Lustrously shiny lips for maximum impact”

185. Plump & Glossified – “Plump up your lips for a glossy finish”

186. Shine Like A Star – “Shine like a star and never look back!”

187. Glossy Glamazon – “Be the glamorous gloss goddess you were meant to be!”

188. Pucker Up & Glimmer – “Pucker up and let your glimmer shine!”

189. Sparkle & Plump – “Plump and sparkly lips that won’t quit”

190. Shiny & Fabulous – “Shiny and fabulous lips that make heads turn”

191. Lip Lustre Luxury – “Luxurious lip lustre that makes you feel special”

192. Glossy & Gorgeous – “Gorgeous lips with a glossy finish”

193. Glitzy Galore – “Galore of glitz that turns heads”

194. Shine Supremely – “Supreme shine and sparkle for the win!”

195. Lickable Glamour– “Glamorous lip shine made to be licked”

196. Glossy Glitterati – “Glitterati gloss to make you shine!”

197. Pout Perfection – “Perfect pout with a glossy finish”

198. Sparkle Up & Pucker – “Pucker up and let your sparkles shine!”

199. Glitter Gal – “Be the glitter gal of your dreams!”

200. Shine On & Sparkle – “Keep shining and sparkling on!”

International Names and Taglines

201. Lip Gleam – India/Pakistan – “Lip gleaming brilliance like no other”

202. Brillant Boca – Spain/Portugal – “Brilliant boca for the perfect shine”

203. Poudre Lumineuse Lèvres – France – “Powdery luminescence for your lips”

204. Lipgloss Glamourös- Germany – “Glamorous lip gloss that won’t quit”

205. Brilho Labial Perfeito – Brazil – “The perfect labial brightness shines on!”

206. Lucidità Labbra Luccicanti – Italy– “Luminous lips with lucent shine”

207. Sosokan Lips – Indonesia – “Sosokan your lips to make them pop”

208. Brilho Labial Magnífico- Portugal – “Magnificent lip shimmer to make you sparkle!”

209. Φως Γονέων Στα Χείλη – Greece– “Light of the gods in your lips”

210. 煌めく唇 – Japan – “Sparkling and glittery lips for a dazzling look”

211. Błyszczące Usta – Poland – “Błyszczące usta, aby Cię rozświetlić”

212. Цветущие Губы – Russia – “Blooming lips with a sparkling finish”

213. Lèvres Brillantes – France – “Lèvres brillantes pour un look d’enfer”

214. Glänzende Lippen – Germany – “Glänzende lippen die nie aufhören zu glitzern!”

215. Boca Brilhante – Spain/Portugal – “Boca brilhante para um olhar deslumbrante!”

216. चमकीले होंठ – India/Pakistan– “Shimmering lips with a glossy hue”

217. 光芒万丈の唇 – Japan – “Bright and shining lips for maximum impact”

218. 반짝반짝한 입술 – Korea – “Twinkling twinkle of the lips that won’t quit”

219. ริมฝีปากแห่ – Thailand – “Glossy lips with a sparkling touch”

220. Đôi Môi Nâng Bậc – Vietnam – “Level up your pout for the perfect look!”

221. شفاه متلألئة – Middle East – “Lush lips with a glimmering shine”

222. Labios Brillantes – Latin America– “Brilliant lips to light up the night sky”

223. Λεπτά Λιώσεις – Greece– “Soft glistening lips for an angelic look”

224. الشفاه مضيئة – Arab World – “Luminous lips that shine bright”

225. 煌煌之嘴唇 – China– “Gorgeous glossy lips to leave them mesmerized”

226. Lèvres Brillerantes – Canada/Quebec – “Brilliantly shiny lips that make a statement”

227. Buze Strălucitoare – Romania – “Shine bright with dazzlingly glossy lips”

228. Glanzvolle Lippen – Austria – “Glanzvolle lippen für einen perfekten Auftritt”

229. Блистърни Гъби- Bulgaria– “Gleaming lips that bring out the best in you”

230. Blekkende Leppur – Iceland – “Lustrously glistening lips for a stunning finish!”

231. Lucentezza Labbra – Italy– “Lucentezza labbra per un effetto brillante!”

232. لبخند های متنوع – Iran– “Vibrant lips with a shimmering glow”

233. Percikan Cahaya Bibir – Malaysia – “Iris of light for your lips”

234. Gyllene Läppar – Sweden – “Gyllene läppar som sparkar liv i allt”

235. Glansvolle Lippen – Netherlands – “Glansvolle lippen voor de perfecte look!”

236. شفائه كريمة اللمعان – Egypt – “Lip gloss with a luxurious sparkle”

237. 亮麗的唇彩 – Taiwan– “Glamorous lip colour that brings out the best in you”

238. Lippenstift Glanz – Switzerland– “Lippenstift glanz to make your lips pop!”

239. Lujuria Labios Resplandecer – Latin America– “Luxurious lips that sparkle and shine”

240. Błyszczące Usta – Poland – “Błyszczące usta, aby Cię rozświetlić”

241. שפתיים מובהרות – Israel – “Luminous lips that illuminate your look”

242. Mga Labing Maamong Bibig – Philippines– “Gorgeously glossy lips with a glimmer of gloss”

243. 立体的な口紅 – Japan – “3D lip colour for the perfect finish”

244. 光彩饰唇 – China – “Adorn your lips in dazzling shine!”

245. Lippenstift Glanzlichter- Switzerland– “Lippenstift glanzlichter to add a touch of glamour”

246. Lèvres Brillantes – France – “Lèvres brillantes pour une mise en scène exceptionnelle!”

247. Dazzlingly Glossy Lips – International– “Dazzlingly glossy lips for an irresistible look!”

248. 亮闪闪的唇彩 – Taiwan – “Shimmering and glossy lips for a dazzling effect”

249. Schöne Glanzlippen – Germany – “Schöne glanzlippen für einen unwiderstehlichen look!”

250. 반짝이는 입술 – Korea– “Twinkling and sparkling lips that never quit!”

251. Boca Espectacular – Spain/Portugal – “Espectacular boca para una mirada deslumbrante!”

252. आकर्षित होंठ – India/Pakistan– “Captivating lips with a dazzling look”

253. الشفاه مملوءة بالإضاءات – Arab World – “Lips filled with glimmers of light”

254. Gyllene Läppar – Sweden– “Gyllene läppar som får dig att skina!”

255. ริมฝีปากเด่ – Thailand – “Dazzlingly glossy lips that leave an impression”

256. Đôi Môi Nâng Bậc – Vietnam– “Level up your pout to stand out from the crowd”

257. Φωτισμένα Χείλη – Greece– “Illuminated lips for a dazzling look”

258. Lèvres Scintillantes – Canada/Quebec– “Scintillating lips for a perfect pout”

259. Buze Strălucitoare – Romania– “Buze strălucitoare pentru un finish uimitor!”

260. Glanzvolle Lippen – Austria – “Glanzvolle lippen für einen glamourösen Auftritt!”

261. Labbra Splendenti – Italy – “Labbra splendenti per un look che non passa inosservato!”

262. لبخند های میراث – Iran– “Lusciously glossy lips for a timeless look”

263. Lippenstift Glanzen – Switzerland– “Lippenstift glanzen to make your lips shine bright”

264. الشفاه أشرقت – Arab World – “Lips that sparkle and shine like the stars above”

265. 亮闪闪的唇彩 – Taiwan– “Shimmering lip colour that never goes out of style”

266. Gyllene Läppar – Sweden – “Gyllene läppar som ger dig den där extra glansen!”

267. Glansvolle Lippen – Netherlands – “Glansvolle lippen voor eindeloos veel charme!”

268. 立体的な口紅 – Japan– “3D lips for the most sophisticated look”

269. 光彩饰唇 – China– “Adorn your lips with a luminous shine”

270. Lippenstift Glanzlichter – Switzerland– “Lippenstift glanzlichter to add an extra sparkle to your look”

271. Lèvres Scintillantes – France – “Scintillating lips for a sparkling finish!”

272. Dazzlingly Glossy Lips – International– “Dazzlingly glossy lips that will leave you feeling fabulous!”

273. Mga Labing Maamong Bibig- Philippines– “Gorgeous, shiny lips with a hint of shimmer and gloss ”

274. שפתיים מובהרות – Israel– “Luminous lips that shine and glow”

275. Lusciously Glossy Lips – International – “Lusciously glossy lips for a stunning look!”

276. Shimmering Lip Colour – UK/US – “Shimmering lip colour that gives you the perfect pout”

277. Schöne Glanzlippen – Germany – “Schöne glanzlippen für einen unwiderstehlichen Look!”

278. 煌めく唇 – Japan– “Glittering lips for a striking look”

279. 반짝이는 입술 – Korea – “Lips that glisten and sparkle like diamonds”

280. Boca Espectacular – Spain/Portugal– “Espectacular boca para un brillo único!”

281. आकर्षित होंठ – India/Pakistan – “Captivating lips with a luminous shine”

282. شفاه به روشنی روشن – Iran – “Lips that shine with a brilliant radiance”

283. ริมฝีปากเด่ – Thailand– “Dazzlingly glossy lips for an unforgettable look”

284. Đôi Môi Nâng Bậc – Vietnam– “Level up your pout with a glamorous shine”

285. Φωτισμένα Χείλη – Greece – “Illuminated lips for a unique brilliance”

286. Lippenstift Glanzen – Switzerland – “Lippenstift glanzen to give your lips a sparkling look”

287. 亮闪闪的唇彩 – Taiwan – “Shimmering lip colour that gives you the perfect pout!”

288. Buze Strălucitoare – Romania– “Buze stralucitoare pentru un finish sensational!”

289. Glanzvolle Lippen – Austria– “Glanzvolle lippen für einen glamourösen Auftritt!”

290. Labbra Splendenti – Italy– “Labbra splendenti che ti fanno brillare!”

291. الشفاه أشرقت – Arab World – “Lips that sparkle like a gemstone in the sun”

292. Gyllene Läppar – Sweden– “Gyllene läppar som ger dig den där extra glansen!”

293. Glansvolle Lippen – Netherlands – “Glansvolle lippen voor een stralende finish!”

294. لبخند های میراث – Iran – “Lusciously glossy lips that will make you shine”

295. 立体的な口紅 – Japan– “3D lips for a truly stand-out look”

296. 光彩饰唇 – China – “Adorn your lips with the perfect gloss and shine”

297. Lippenstift Glanzlichter – Switzerland– “Lippenstift glanzlichter to add a dazzling sparkle to your pout”

298. Lèvres Scintillantes – France – “Scintillating lips that will have heads turning your way!”

299. Dazzlingly Glossy Lips – International – “Dazzlingly glossy lips for a perfectly polished look”

300. Mga Labing Maamong Bibig- Philippines– “Gorgeous, glossy lips for a glamorous finish”

301. שפתיים מובהרות – Israel– “Luminous lips for a timeless beauty look”

302. Lusciously Glossy Lips – International – “Lusciously glossy lips that will make you shine like the stars above!”

USA Regional Names and Taglines

303. Glistening West Coast Lips – California/Oregon/Washington – “Pucker up with glossy lips from the West Coast!”

304. Sultry Southern Lip Shine – Texas/Louisiana/Florida– “Sultry Southern lip shine for kissable pouts in any season!”

305. Dazzling Atlantic Lips – North Carolina/South Carolina– “Dazzling Atlantic lips for a bright look that stands out!”

306. Midwestern Pout Perfection – Illinois/Michigan/Wisconsin– “Midwestern pout perfection to bring out your boldest beauty look!”

307. Radiant Rocky Mountain Lips – Colorado/Wyoming– “Radiant Rocky Mountain lips for a naturally luminous look!”

308. Eastern Seaboard Lips Shine – New York/New Jersey – “Eastern Seaboard lips shine to make your pout pop in any situation!”

309. Prairie Pucker Shimmer- Minnesota/Iowa/Missouri– “Prairie pucker shimmer to ensure you have the perfect kissable lips!”

310. Sky High Desert Pouts – Arizona/Nevada– “Sky high desert pouts for dazzlingly glossy lips that sparkle in the sun!”

311. Sweetheart Lips – Georgia/Alabama– “Sweetheart lips that will bring out your inner beauty!”

312. Magnolia Lusciousness – Mississippi– “Magnolia lusciousness for lips that shine brighter than ever!”

313. Appalachian Sunlit Lips – Virginia/Tennessee/Kentucky– “Appalachian sunlit lips for a natural glow that never fades!”

314. Glorious Midwest Sparkle – Kansas/Nebraska– “Glorious Midwest sparkle to make your pout pop!”

315. Great Plains Lip Shine – North Dakota/South Dakota– “Great Plains lip shine to create a captivating look with every smooch!”

316. Pacific Northwest Glossy Kisses – Alaska/Washington/Oregon– “Pacific Northwest glossy kisses for an unforgettable pout!”

317. Aloha Gloss shimmer and shine!”

318. Western Heartland Shine – Oklahoma/Kansas/Arkansas – “Western heartland shine to give your lips a radiant look!”

319. Appalachian Beauty Gloss- Virginia/Kentucky/Tennessee– “Appalachian beauty gloss for luxurious pouts with an enviable glow!”

320. Great Lakes Lips Sparkle – Michigan/Wisconsin/Illinois– “Great Lakes lips sparkle to light up your look with stunning shine!”

321. Bayou Kissable Pouts – Louisiana– “Bayou kissable pouts for a tantalizingly glossy finish!”

322. Mountain Magic Lips – Utah/Idaho/Montana- “Mountain magic lips that will add an extra twinkle to your smile!”

323. Golden State Shine – California– “Golden state shine to make your lips dazzle in the sun!”

324. Rust Belt Lips Shine – Ohio/Indiana– “Rust Belt lips shine for a totally irresistible look!”

325. Mid-Atlantic Lip Gloss – Maryland/Delaware– “Mid-Atlantic lip gloss to bring out your natural beauty with luxurious luster!”

326. Mountain State Pucker Perfection – West Virginia– “Mountain state pucker perfection to make your lips stand out!”

327. Hawaiian High Shine – Hawaii – “Hawaiian high shine for lush, glossy lips that everyone will envy!”

328. Northern Plains Lip Lustre – Montana/Idaho/Wyoming– “Northern Plains lip lustre for a look that will leave them speechless!”

329. Lone Star Lusciousness – Texas– “Lone star lusciousness to bring out the full beauty of your pout!”

330. Copper State Kissable Pout – Arizona– “Copper state kissable pouts for lips with undeniable shine!”

331. Sunshine State Glossy Lips – Florida– “Sunshine state glossy lips to make you shine like the stars above!”

332. Everglades Glittering Kisses – Florida– “Everglades glittering kisses to light up your smile and show off your beauty!”

333. Atlantic City Poppin’ Pout – New Jersey– “Atlantic City poppin’ pout to make sure you look your best!”

334. Garden State Glossy Locks – Connecticut/Rhode Island– “Garden state glossy locks for lips that shine like the stars in the sky!”

335. Ocean State Vibrant Shine – Massachusetts/Maine– “Ocean state vibrant shine to have all eyes on you with a dazzlingly bright smile!”

336. Granite State Lush Lipstick – New Hampshire – “Granite state lush lipstick for an attention-grabbing pout that won’t go unnoticed!”

337. Starlight Sparkle Pouts – New York/Vermont– “Starlight sparkle pouts to make sure you shine like the night sky!”

338. Keystone State Glistening Lips – Pennsylvania – “Keystone state glistening lips for an unforgettable look!”

339. Tar Heel Shine – North Carolina– “Tar heel shine that will light up your smile and show off your beauty!”

340. Palmetto State Pucker Perfection – South Carolina– “Palmetto state pucker perfection to ensnare the heart of your admirers!”

341. Peach State Perfect Pouts – Georgia– “Peach state perfect pouts for glamorous, kissable lips!”

342. Cornhusker Lip Shine – Nebraska– “Cornhusker lip shine to make sure your pout is ready to pop!”

343. Hawkeye Shine – Iowa– “Hawkeye shine that will have them swooning with just one look!”

344. Badger State Glossy Lips – Wisconsin– “Badger state glossy lips for a mesmerizingly beautiful smile!”

345. Silver State Glossy Pucker – Nevada– “Silver state glossy pucker to make your lips look irresistible!”

346. Bay State Pout Perfection – Massachusetts– “Bay state pout perfection for an unforgettable look!”

347. Ocean City Poppin’ Lips – Maryland/Delaware– “Ocean City poppin’ lips for glamorous, kissable beauty!”

348. Green Mountain Glistening Shine – Vermont– “Green mountain glistening shine that will light up the night sky!”

349. Empire State Kissable Shine – New York– “Empire state kissable shine to make your lips stand out!”

350. Aloha Luscious Shine – Hawaii– “Aloha luscious shine for an irresistibly glamorous look!”

351. Rocky Mountain Pucker Perfection – Colorado– “Rocky mountain pucker perfection to make sure your lips are red carpet ready!”

352. Badlands Glittering Gloss – North Dakota/South Dakota– “Badlands glittering gloss to make sure you always look your best!”

353. Land of Enchantment Lustrous Lips – New Mexico– “Land of enchantment lustrous lips that will leave them speechless with just one glance!”

354. Beaver State High Shine – Oregon– “Beaver state high shine for a look that will make heads turn!”

355. Evergreen State Glossy Finish – Washington– “Evergreen state glossy finish to give your lips the perfect finishing touch!”

356. Golden State Gleaming Pout – California – “Golden state gleaming pout to bring out the beauty of your smile!”

357. Alaskan Lip Lustre – Alaska– “Alaskan lip lustre to make sure your lips are always kissably soft and luscious!”

358. Midwest Lush Lacquer – Midwestern States– “Midwest lush lacquer for lips with an undeniable sparkle and shine!”

359. Great Lakes Glistening Gloss – Midwestern States– “Great lakes glistening gloss for a brilliantly beautiful pout that won’t go unnoticed!”

360. Heartland Sheer Shine – Midwestern States– “Heartland sheer shine to make your lips look irresistibly kissable!”

361. Prairie Pouts – Midwestern States– “Prairie pouts for a glamorous finish that will have them mesmerized with just one glance!”

362. Sunbelt Shimmering Shine – Southern States– “Sunbelt shimmering shine to bring out the beauty of your smile and make sure you sparkle like the stars in the night sky!”

363. Southland Glossy Smile – Southern States– “Southland glossy smile for an unforgettable look that will leave them speechless!”

364. Bayou Pearly Shine – Louisiana– “Bayou pearly shine to make sure your lips are always ready to pucker up!”

365. Lone Star Plumping Shine – Texas– “Lone star plumping shine for a bold, attention-grabbing pout!”

366. Gulf Coast Soft Touch – Gulf Coast of Southern United States– “Gulf coast soft touch for kissably smooth, mesmerizingly beautiful lips!”

367. Appalachian Pucker Perfection – Eastern States– “Appalachian pucker perfection for a look that will make them weak in the knees!”

368. Atlantic Seaboard Irresistible Shine – East Coast of United States– “Atlantic seaboard irresistible shine to make sure your lips always look their best!”

369. Great Plains Smooth Finish – Midwestern and Rocky Mountain States– “Great plains smooth finish to keep your lips looking irresistibly kissable all day long!”

370. Pacific Rim Glossy Glow – West Coast of United States– “Pacific rim glossy glow for a glamorous, memorable look!”

371. Canada Radiant Shine – Canada– “Canada radiant shine for a pout that will make them weak in the knees and leave them speechless with just one glance!”

372. Alaska Polar Kiss – Alaska– “Alaska polar kiss for lip perfection that’s always ready to pucker up!”

373. Hawaii Blazing Lustre – Hawaii– “Hawaii blazing lustre to give your lips an unforgettable sparkle and shine!”

374. Caribbean Tropical Sparkle – Caribbean Islands– “Caribbean tropical sparkle to make sure your lips stand out from the crowd!”

375. Mexico Mesmerizing Sheen – Mexico– “Mexico mesmerizing sheen for a bold, attention-grabbing pout!”

376. Central America Brilliant Shine – Central America– “Central America brilliant shine to give your lips the perfect finishing touch!”

377. South America Gleaming Smirk – South America– “South America gleaming smirk to make sure you always look your best!”

378. Europe Sheer Shine -European Countries– “Europe sheer shine for a look that will make heads turn!”

379. Asia Moisture Rich Finish -Asia– “Asia moisture rich finish to bring out the beauty of your smile and keep your lips looking irresistibly kissable all day long!”

380. Africa Luscious Lustre – African Countries– “Africa luscious lustre for a glamorous finish that will have them mesmerized with just one glance!”

381. Australia High Definition Gloss – Australia– “Australia high definition gloss for lustrous lips that will leave them speechless!”

382. New Zealand Plumping Pout – New Zealand– “New Zealand plumping pout for an unforgettable look that won’t go unnoticed!”

383. Antarctica Arctic Sheen – Antarctica– “Antarctica arctic sheen to make sure your lips are always ready to pucker up with undeniable sparkle and shine!”

384. Oceania Radiant Kiss – Oceania– “Oceania radiant kiss to give your lips a brilliant, beautiful finish!”

385. World Wide Wonder Lip Lacquer – Worldwide– “World wide wonder lip lacquer for a glamorous pout sure to turn heads wherever you go!”

386. Global Glamour Glossy Finish – Worldwide– “Global glamour glossy finish for a look that will make them weak in the knees and leave them mesmerized!”

387. Universe Unforgettable Shine – Worldwide– “Universe unforgettable shine to bring out the beauty of your smile and make sure you sparkle like the stars in the night sky!”

388. Intergalactic Irresistible Sheen – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Intergalactic irresistible sheen for lips that are always ready to pucker up!”

389. Outer Space Opulent Finish – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Outer space opulent finish to give your lips a bold, attention-grabbing pout!”

390. Celestial Splendor Luminous Shine – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Celestial splendor luminous shine to make sure your lips look their best whatever dimension you’re in!”

391. Cosmo-Luxe Lip Color – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Cosmo-luxe lip color for a glamorous finish that will have them speechless every time!”

392. Galactic Gorgeous Glossy Sheen – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Galactic gorgeous glossy sheen for a pout that will make them weak in the knees and leave them wanting more!”

393. Universal Velvet Matte – Worldwide– “Universal velvet matte for a look that will always be remembered!”

394. Planetary Plump Pout – Worldwide– “Planetary plump pout for irresistibly kissable lips no matter where you go!”

395. Starlight Shine Lip Lacquer – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Starlight shine lip lacquer to give your lips an unforgettable sparkle and shine!”

396. Interplanetary Vibrant Shine – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Interplanetary vibrant shine to ensure your lips stand out from the crowd!”

397. Astro-Fabulous Intense Color – Beyond Earth’s Atmosphere– “Astro-fabulous intense color for a look sure to make heads turn whenever you pucker up with undeniable sparkle and shine!”

398. Starstruck Glittering Finish – Worldwide– “Starstruck glittering finish to give your lips the perfect finishing touch!”

399. Cosmo-Chic High Definition Gloss – Everywhere in the Universe– “Cosmo-chic high definition gloss for a glamorous pout that will make them weak in the knees!”

400. Stellar Splendor Luscious Lustre – Everywhere in the Universe– “Stellar splendor luscious lustre for a look sure to leave them mesmerized no matter where you go!”

401. Interstellar Iridescent Sheen – Everywhere in the Universe– “Interstellar iridescent sheen for impeccably kissable lips that won’t go unnoticed!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.