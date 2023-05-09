Jasper AI Free Trial: Quick Guide to Getting Started

Discover Jasper AI, the AI-powered copywriting assistant revolutionizing content creation for businesses. With thousands of 5-star reviews, Jasper has become a go-to tool for effortlessly crafting engaging and persuasive content, including blog posts, marketing copy, and AI-generated images. Simplify your content creation process and elevate your digital marketing game with Jasper AI.

For those interested in exploring this cutting-edge solution, Jasper offers a 7-day Unlimited words free trial. During this trial period, potential users can test out the platform’s capabilities and convenience to determine whether it’s the right fit for their content generation needs. By choosing the desired brand tone of voice, users can see how Jasper adapts and crafts content tailored to their specific requirements, making it an ideal solution for teams looking to streamline their writing and ideation processes.

The availability of this free trial allows businesses and individuals to experience the efficacy of the Jasper AI copywriting platform firsthand, without committing to a paid plan. Thus, it provides a risk-free opportunity to assess the platform’s potential benefits and suitability for their organization, ensuring informed decision-making when it comes to investing in their content strategy.

Jasper AI Free Trial

Jasper AI offers a free trial for users who want to explore the platform before committing to a paid plan. This section will provide details on how to sign up for the trial, its duration and conditions, and the benefits offered during the trial period.

How to Sign Up

To sign up for the free trial, follow these steps:

Just click here Choose single user (Creator or Teams plan) Click on the “Start your 7-Day Free Trial” button. Follow the prompts to create your account.

Duration and Conditions

The Jasper AI free trial lasts for 7 days. This trial period allows users to test the features and performance of the platform. During the trial, users have access to:

Plant-based features

Unlimited words generated by AI

Multi-user capabilities (depending on the chosen plan)

Benefits

There are numerous benefits to trying out the Jasper AI free trial, including:

Exploring the platform before committing to a paid plan

Access to AI-generated content for a variety of purposes, such as blog articles, social media posts, and marketing copy

Ratings from 10,000+ users that have given the platform a 5/5 star rating in reviews

Access to customer support to help you get the most out of your trial experience

By participating in the free trial, users can familiarize themselves with Jasper AI’s features and determine if the platform meets their content creation needs.

Features and Capabilities

AI Writing Tool

Jasper.ai offers an AI Writing Tool that allows users to create high-quality content for their marketing needs. The tool includes several features, such as:

Templates for various content types including blog posts, email, ad copy, and social media

AI-generated article ideas and content improvement suggestions

GPT-3 powered language model for natural and accurate writing

SEO Optimization

With Jasper.ai, users can enhance their content’s search engine optimization (SEO). The platform offers several capabilities to help achieve better search rankings:

Keyword optimization to target specific search terms

SEO-focused templates for blog posts and other content types

Integration with tools like Frase for improved SEO research

Plagiarism Checker

To ensure unique and original content, Jasper.ai provides a built-in plagiarism checker. This feature allows users to:

Detect any copied content before publishing

Compare their work against an extensive database, including Copyscape

Maintain a high standard of content integrity

Multiple Languages

Jasper.ai supports multiple languages, making it an effective tool for creating content in various markets. Its features include:

AI-generated content in several languages, with ongoing expansion

Integrations with translation tools such as Deepl for improved language support

Templates catering to non-English speaking audiences

Tone of Voice

Users can customize the tone of voice for their content with Jasper.ai. This enables content creation that aligns with brand voice and messaging. Some of the options available are:

Selecting different tonal presets for content, such as informative, friendly, or persuasive

Adjusting AI-generated content to suit a specific tone or style

Refining output through the platform’s user-friendly document editor

Pricing and Plans

Jasper Commands

Jasper offers two primary plans to cater to the needs of individuals and teams. Each plan comes with a range of features and exclusive access to Jasper Commands, which helps users increase their productivity by leveraging the power of AI for content generation.

Creator Plan

The Creator Plan is designed for freelancers, marketers, and entrepreneurs who want to harness the power of AI for their content creation requirements. The plan includes:

Price : $49/month (or $39 if billed annually)

: $49/month (or $39 if billed annually) Unlimited AI words per month

Over 50 templates

50 memories

1 Brand Voice

1 User

AI Art feature

This plan is suitable for those who wish to automate their daily work while maintaining a consistent and personalized brand voice.

Teams Plan

The Teams Plan is an extension of the Creator Plan and is geared towards organizations that require additional collaboration features. The plan includes everything in the Creator Plan, plus:

Unlimited AI words per month

3 Brand Voices

3 Seats (users)

150 Memories

Documents and workflows

The Teams Plan enables businesses to scale their content generation effectively while maintaining control over multiple brand voices and streamlining their content creation processes. With added user seats, this plan makes it easier for businesses to collaborate on projects and ensure consistency across their content.

Integrations and Extensions

Chrome Extensions

Jasper offers a Chrome Extension that significantly enhances users’ content workflow. By adding this extension to their Chrome browser, they can easily access Jasper’s artificial intelligence capabilities while working in various online platforms. This allows for a seamless integration with their existing processes, and helps create better content faster.

API

For a more customized and extensive utilization of Jasper’s AI capabilities, it provides an API. This enables developers and organizations to incorporate Jasper’s content generation features into their own custom solutions, applications, or processes. Additionally, users can create, update, and manage their content programmatically, scaling their content creation efforts with ease.

Third-Party Services

Jasper’s versatility also extends to its compatibility with Third-Party Services. A few examples of these integrations include:

Surfer SEO: Jasper’s integration with Surfer SEO enables users to optimize their content, ensuring it is SEO-friendly and will rank well in search engines.

Grammarly: To further enhance the quality of the content produced, Jasper’s integration with Grammarly allows users to easily check and correct grammar and syntax errors within the platform.

Frase: Combining the powers of Jasper and Frase, users can optimize their content research, automate content brief creation, and generate high-quality posts quickly and effectively.

By integrating with various third-party services, Jasper proves to be a versatile tool for content creators, allowing them to adapt their workflows and improve the overall quality of their output.

Alternatives to Jasper AI

There are several alternatives to Jasper AI for those who are looking for content generation tools. In this section, we will discuss the following options: Copysmith, Copy.AI, Writesonic, Content At Scale, and Article Forge.

Copysmith

Copysmith is an artificial intelligence-powered writing tool that helps users generate high-quality content. Some of its key features include customizable templates for various content types, integration with various platforms like WordPress and Shopify, and support for multiple languages.

Copy.AI

Copy.AI is another alternative to Jasper AI that focuses on automating content creation with the use of artificial intelligence. It offers a wide range of tools for creating various types of content, including blog posts, social media content, and email campaigns. Users can start with pre-built templates and customize them according to their needs.

Writesonic

Writesonic is an AI content generator that strives to deliver high-quality, engaging content for businesses and individuals. It offers features like article briefs, AI-based grammar checks, and content optimization to help users create content that resonates with their target audience. Additionally, Writesonic supports multiple languages, allowing users to create content for various markets.

Content At Scale

Content At Scale is a content generation platform that leverages machine learning algorithms to help users produce large volumes of content efficiently. It allows users to generate content in several formats, such as blog posts, social media captions, and email campaigns. Its AI-driven approach aims to produce high-quality, readable content that matches the user’s requirements.

Article Forge

Article Forge is an AI-powered content creator that automates the entire writing process, from research to final edits. It uses advanced algorithms to understand topics, generate unique content, and rewrite existing content. It also has built-in SEO optimizations to help users rank higher on search engines.

Overall, these alternatives offer a variety of features and functionalities for content creation. Users can choose the best option according to their needs and preferences, keeping in mind the different aspects, such as AI capabilities, pricing, and integrations.

FAQs

What is included in the Jasper AI free trial?

The Jasper AI free trial allows you to explore Jasper for 7 days and includes unlimited words of content generation. This trial provides a risk-free opportunity to test Jasper and determine if it’s the right AI writing tool for your needs.

How can I start a Jasper AI free trial?

To start a Jasper AI free trial, click on any of the links in this article. Follow the sign-up process to create a free account and begin using the tool during the trial period.

Which features are available during the free trial?

The free trial gives you access to all of Jasper’s templates, and if you opt for the trial of the Boss Mode plan, you can also use the document editor, Jasper Commands, Long Form Assistant, and language translation features.

Are there any limits during the free trial?

No, the free trial is unlimited words.

What happens after the 7-day free trial?

When the 5-day free trial ends, you’ll need to choose one of Jasper’s three plans – Creator, Teams, or Business – and pay for a subscription if you wish to continue using the service. Each plan offers different features, so you can select the one that suits your needs best.

