How You Can Start a Consulting Business on the Side

Starting a consulting business on the side if you already have a network of clients from your industry is a great way to leverage its growth. The startup and overhead costs are minimal, and you can offer a service to businesses wanting to outsource the departments requiring your skills. Consulting can include services like accounting, auditing, advertising, business, career counseling, computer programming, HR, marketing, payroll management, and taxes, to name just a few.

Whether you want to incorporate your consulting side hustle or just run it with your social security number, it is easy to get started.

SWOT Analysis of a Consulting Business

Strengths:

Low startup costs

Wide range of services available to clients

Flexibility in determining fee structure

Ability to attract additional clients by marketing and networking effectively

Can be done on a part or full-time basis.

Weaknesses:

Uncertainty of income due to fluctuating demand for services

May require long hours to provide quality service

Opportunities:

Grow the business through word-of-mouth referrals and strategic partnerships with other businesses and organizations.

Threats:

Intense competition from larger consulting firms and other freelance consultants, who may have more resources than you do.

The need for ongoing training and education to stay current on industry trends, technologies, and methodologies.

Steps to Starting a Consulting Business

Your expertise is your product with a consulting business, and you need to market yourself correctly. Follow the steps below to get your consulting firm started on the right foot.

Audit Your Value Proposition to Clients

You offer your clients your skills, certifications, and experience. For example, suppose you have experience in publishing but have helped build a publishing business from scratch; you could also provide new ventures with advice on more than just the publishing aspects but also how to launch a successful business.

Also, consider what other skills you can develop and incorporate into your services so that you can provide more services to help your clients. One example is taking an online marketing course to help them set up their social media marketing.

Conduct some Research on Competitors and Clients

Look online to find other people offering the same services you plan to provide. Their websites and social media can give you invaluable insight into what they offer, what they do well, and what you can improve about these services.

Next, research your potential clients. Existing or older clients will be able to tell you if they have used consultants before and give you some insights into their experience and what they would want from a consultant. These insights will help you plan your services and target market.

You can also network with your industry’s associations at events, seminars, and workshops to establish relationships and find potential clients.

Finally, online communities can help you find a niche in your consulting services because you can find the issues they struggle with the most.

Work Out What to Charge and How to Bill Clients

If you have no idea what to charge, you could ask other consultants in your industry for quotes. Then, based on your skills and experience, you can settle on a middle-of-the-range charge. Once you build a steady clientele, you can always increase your rates.

Create a short story about your consulting business and why your services can help them improve their business and income.

Finally, decide how you will bill clients for your services. Usually, most consulting businesses prefer hourly or per-project rates instead of retainers because these may include a clause that prevents you from working for a client’s competitor simultaneously, limiting your potential income.

Write Your Consulting Business Plan

Even though you plan to run your consulting business on the side, you still need a business plan to help guide you as you grow your services. The business plan acts as a point of reference in the future, helping you make the required decisions, but it will also come in handy if you ever need financing if you decide to move to larger premises and make this your full-time business.

If you are unsure how to create your business plan, the template we provide below is the perfect guide. Remember to include the following from your initial research:

The value you will offer to clients

The services that will make your consulting business money

Your required operational resources (computer equipment, software, etc.)

How can you expand your services in the future and business growth

How your competitors affect your position

All costs of running the business and financial projections

Decide on the Business Structure

Consider the differences between the different business structures before deciding on a sole proprietorship or a limited liability company (LLC). Whether you choose one or the other for your consulting business will determine how you report, pay taxes, and your personal liability if you get sued or can’t pay your debts.

Ask your attorney or tax expert for the best way to proceed.

Give Your Consulting Business its Name

You can register your consulting business under your name or find a more creative name. The business name often depends on your chosen business structure, but you can also register a DBA if you want to change it. Whatever name you choose, remember you will need to check that it’s unique on the databases of the state and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Also, make sure the name has an available domain name and purchase it.

We give examples below if you want an original name and slogan for your consulting business. You can use them as provided or to build onto your ideas and create a memorable name that’s easy for your clients to remember.

Open a Business Banking Account

You might be working on the side, but you will want to separate your business assets from your personal finances. The benefits of a business bank account make your bookkeeping so much easier, especially working out your taxes (including tax deductions) and your professional expenses.

Obtain Licensing

If you have a consulting business as a side hustle, you may not need any licensing or permits from your state, but in some states, you will need a general business license.

Market Your Consulting Business

Your consulting business needs a website that conveys your biography, the services you offer, and some information about your existing clients. Word-of-mouth advertising from satisfied clients can help you market your business, but you may also need to resort to cold-calling clients. Ask your satisfied clients to refer you to their friends and associates, and offer your services for public speaking at events related to your industry.

Finally, you can also advertise in trade journals and magazines that reach your target market, but you don’t need to spend a fortune. It would help your business if you also send out newsletters.

Additional Marketing Tips

• Utilize paid online advertising through search engines, social media platforms, and websites.

• Use direct mail to reach potential clients in your target demographic.

• Take advantage of local networking opportunities such as trade shows and conferences.

• Go beyond “traditional” marketing techniques – try out content marketing, email campaigns, influencer marketing etc.

• Offer discounts or specials for first-time customers to encourage them to give you a try.

• Leverage the power of word-of-mouth by offering referral incentives to happy customers who recommend your services.

• Invest in other forms of promotion like radio ads or TV commercials if it fits within your budget.

• Use public relations to establish relationships with media outlets and industry influencers.

• Use data analytics to better understand your audience and make more informed marketing decisions.

• Make sure your branding is consistent across all platforms (website, brochures, business cards, etc.).

• Give back to the community – this can be a great way to build brand awareness while also doing something good.

• Be active on social media by creating content that’s of interest to your target market.

Expand Your Services in the Future

As you grow and become successful as a consultant, you may want to consider expanding your services or product offerings in order to meet customer demand and increase revenue. Consider adding additional consultancy services such as project management, strategic planning, or even adding a digital product that you can sell online. You could also focus on becoming a niche consultant in an area such as healthcare consulting, financial consulting, or technology consulting. This could help you stand out from the competition and boost your chances of success.

As you continue to develop your business, don’t forget to focus on customer service and feedback. Keep in mind what customers value most when it comes to their experience with your business — this will help you build long-term relationships with clients that keep coming back for more!

Get Insurance for Your Consulting Business

Insurance can protect you from a lawsuit if you have a disgruntled client and from extreme events that could cause damage to your equipment. Most consultants opt for general liability insurance but consult an insurance broker.

Final Take

Starting a consulting business on the side requires just a few steps. Then, as you grow your extra income-generating channel and boost your professional reputation, you may even be able to leave your full-time job, take on a few employees and launch a full-time consulting business.

FAQs

What do I need to start a consulting business?

You will need a name, logo, business structure, bank account, website, marketing plan, and insurance to start your consulting business.

Do I need any licensing or permits for my consulting business?

It depends on the state you are in. In some states, you will need a general business license. Check your state’s laws to find out if you need any specific licensing for your consulting business.

Do I need insurance for my consulting business?

Yes, it is recommended that you obtain insurance for your consulting business. This can protect you from legal action taken by clients and extreme events that could cause damage to your equipment. Consult an insurance broker to determine the best coverage for your needs.

Do I need a website for my consulting business?

Yes, it is recommended that you have a website for your consulting business. This will help you to market your services and provide information about you and your existing clients. Additionally, you may want to consider offering newsletters to reach potential customers.

What are some creative names and slogans for my consulting business?

Some examples of catchy names and slogans include “Think Big Consulting”, “Lead the Way Consulting”, or “Reach Your Goals Consulting”. We have a full list of names and slogans at bottom of the article. You can also use these ideas as inspiration to create something unique that reflects the nature of your consulting business.

Do I need to advertise my consulting business?

Yes, it is important to market your consulting business. To reach potential customers, you can use word-of-mouth advertising, cold-calling tactics, and public speaking events. Additionally, you can also consider advertising in trade journals or magazines that reach your target market.

What are the steps to start a consulting business?

The steps to starting your own consulting business include finding a name and logo, deciding on a business structure, acquiring a bank account, setting up a website, creating a marketing plan, obtaining licensing and permits as needed, getting insurance coverage, and advertising. Once you have all of these things in place, you can begin building your client base.

Are there any tax implications for my consulting business?

Yes, specific tax implications come with owning your own consulting business. Depending on where you reside and the type of services offered by your business, you may need to pay income or sales taxes. It is important to consult with a tax professional to understand your business’s specific requirements.

Are there any legal protections for my consulting business?

Yes, as a consultant, you may be able to take advantage of certain legal protections. Depending on your state or country, you may have the right to enter into contracts and protect yourself from copyright infringement. It is best to consult a lawyer for advice about the applicable laws in your area.

Is it easy to start a consulting business?

Starting a side consulting business does require some preparation and can be done relatively quickly with the right resources and knowledge. Once you have established yourself and started building up clients and income sources, you may even be able to leave your full-time job and pursue consulting full-time. It is a good idea to consult experts throughout the process to ensure you are taking the right steps and making sound decisions.

What advice would you give someone starting a consulting business?

My advice for anyone starting a consulting business would be to focus on creating effective marketing materials, developing strong relationships with potential clients, and setting clear expectations around rates, services offered, and timelines. Additionally, it is important to keep up with industry trends in order to remain competitive and relevant in your field. Finally, don’t forget to take care of yourself—running a business can be demanding so make sure you have time for rest and relaxation as well.

Names and Slogans for a Consulting Business

Starting a consulting business is an exciting way to share your knowledge and expertise with the world. Choosing the perfect name and slogan for your consulting business can be the first step in making it a success. Creative names that reflect the unique nature of your business, along with slogans that accurately depict the services you offer, are key components in developing a strong brand identity. Here are 20 ideas for names and slogans for a consulting business:

These names and slogans are intended to give you an idea of creating a brand identity that reflects the unique value you offer clients. Choose one or two that best encapsulate your services, and then use them consistently in all of your marketing.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.