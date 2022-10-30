How To Start A Spray Tanning Business

Opening a small spray tanning business could be the way to earn additional income or even become your boss. But it’s important to do your research first to ensure you’re fully prepared for what’s involved. This blog post will cover starting a spray tanning business, from choosing a location and setting up your equipment to marketing your services and handling customer inquiries. So, if you’re considering starting a spray tanning business, keep reading!

SWOT Analysis of a Spray Tan Business

When starting any business, it’s crucial to conduct a SWOT analysis. This will help you identify the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats of your business venture. Doing a SWOT analysis will ensure you’re aware of both the positive and negative aspects of starting a spray tanning business so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not this is the right business for you.

Strengths: A spray tanning business has many potential strengths, including being a relatively low-cost business to start up, having a broad target market, and having a high potential for repeat customers.

Weaknesses: Some weaknesses of starting a spray tanning business include needing specialized equipment and training, low-profit margins, and the possibility of seasonality affecting the business.

Opportunities: There are many opportunities for spray tanning businesses, such as partnering with local salons or offering mobile services.

Threats: Threats to a spray tanning business include competition from other businesses, regulations regarding the use of chemicals, and liability issues.

Now that you’ve considered the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats of starting a spray tanning business, you can decide if this is the right business venture. If you choose to move ahead with starting a spray tanning business, keep reading for tips on how to get started!

What Supplies Do You Need to Start a Spray Tanning Business

There are several supplies you’ll need to start your own spray tanning business, including:

A spray tan machine : This is the essential piece of equipment you’ll need, as it’s what will apply the tanning solution to your client’s skin. There are many different types and brands of spray tan machines on the market, so research to find one that fits your budget and needs.

: This is the essential piece of equipment you’ll need, as it’s what will apply the tanning solution to your client’s skin. There are many different types and brands of spray tan machines on the market, so research to find one that fits your budget and needs. Tanning solution: You’ll also need to purchase a quality tanning solution for your machine. Again, many different brands and formulations are available, so research to find one that’s right for you.

You’ll also need to purchase a quality tanning solution for your machine. Again, many different brands and formulations are available, so research to find one that’s right for you. Protective eyewear : Protecting your eyes from the tanning solution is essential, so ensure to get some protective eyewear that will fit your glasses or contacts.

: Protecting your eyes from the tanning solution is essential, so ensure to get some protective eyewear that will fit your glasses or contacts. Disposable gloves : You’ll need to wear gloves while applying the tanning solution to protect your hands from staining.

: You’ll need to wear gloves while applying the tanning solution to protect your hands from staining. Masks : It’s a good idea to wear a mask while applying the tanning solution to avoid inhaling it.

: It’s a good idea to wear a mask while applying the tanning solution to avoid inhaling it. Trash bags : You’ll need to dispose of the used gloves and masks after each client, so have some trash bags on hand.

: You’ll need to dispose of the used gloves and masks after each client, so have some trash bags on hand. Towels : You should have towels on hand to remove any excess solution from your client’s skin.

: You should have towels on hand to remove any excess solution from your client’s skin. Optional: A pop-up tent: If you plan on doing mobile spray tanning, a pop-up tent can be a great way to create a private space for your clients to change into and out of their clothes.

How Much Does It Cost to Start a Spray Tanning Business

Starting a spray tanning business can be a lucrative and fulfilling career, but it’s essential to understand the initial costs you’ll need to cover. Transportation is a necessary expense if you plan on offering mobile services, and investing in spray tanning booths can also add up. Rent and decorations for your store will also factor in.

While it’s impossible to give an exact figure, some estimates put the cost of starting a mobile spray tanning business at around $3,000, and setting up a store with booths could cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

Ultimately, the key is to carefully consider your budget and make informed decisions about what expenses are worth investing in. With careful planning and hard work, you’ll be well on your way to success in spray tans.

How To Start A Spray Tanning Business

To start a spray tanning business, you’ll need to:

Choose a location: You can set up a shop or offer mobile services. If you open a store, pick a visible area with enough space to accommodate your equipment. If you’re planning on providing mobile services, consider investing in a pop-up tent to create a private room for your clients. Set up your equipment: You’ll need a spray tan machine, tanning solution, protective eyewear, disposable gloves, masks, and towels. You may also want to invest in a pop-up tent if you offer mobile services. Market your services: Make sure potential clients know about your business by creating a marketing plan. You can use flyers, postcards, and social media to promote your services. Handle customer inquiries: Be prepared to answer questions from potential clients about your prices, services, and availability. Train your employees: If you plan on hiring employees, train them on how to use the equipment and apply the tanning solution correctly.

Running a spray tanning business can be a fun and rewarding experience. With careful planning and execution, you can set yourself up for success.

How to Spray Tan

Spray tanning is a popular way to get a sun-kissed look without damaging your skin with UV rays. The process is simple: apply a self-tanner to your skin and then use a spray tan machine to distribute the product evenly.

Before you start, exfoliate your skin to remove any dead cells that could prevent the self-tanner from absorbing evenly.

Once you’ve exfoliated, apply the self-tanner evenly to your skin and let it dry for a few minutes.

Step into the spray tan booth and close the door when ready. The machine will automatically start spraying the self-tanner onto your skin. Make sure to move around so that the product is evenly distributed.

After a few minutes, the self-tanner will be absorbed into your skin, and you can step out of the booth. Wait a few minutes for the product to dry before getting dressed.

How to Find Clients for Your Spray Tanning Business

The best way to find clients for your spray tanning business is to market your services to potential customers. You can use flyers, postcards, and social media to promote your business. You can also offer discounts or coupons to first-time customers.

Another great way to find clients is to partner with local businesses, such as salons, gyms, or spas. You can offer spray tan services for their customers or employees—this is a great way to get your name out there and attract new clients.

When you’re starting, it’s also a good idea to offer discounts or coupons to customers. This will help you attract new business and build a loyal clientele.

How to Keep Your Spray Tanning Business Running Smoothly

To keep your spray tanning business running smoothly, you should:

Keep your equipment clean: Regularly clean your spray tan machine and replace the filters when necessary. Maintain a consistent product quality: Use high-quality self-tanner solutions and apply them evenly to avoid streaks or patchiness. Train your employees: If you have employees, ensure they’re adequately trained on how to use the equipment and apply the self-tanner solutions. Keep up with marketing: Regularly promote your business through flyers, postcards, and social media. Offer discounts or coupons: Attract new businesses by offering deals or coupons to first-time customers.

Final Thoughts

Starting a spray tanning business can be a fun and rewarding experience. With careful planning and execution, you can set yourself up for success. Be sure to market your services, train your employees, and keep your equipment clean to ensure a smooth operation. Thanks for reading!

FAQs

How much does it cost to start a spray tanning business?

The cost of starting a spray tanning business will vary depending on the equipment you need and your chosen marketing strategy. However, you can expect to spend around $1,000 to get started.

What are the most important things about running a spray tanning business?

Some of the most important things to know about running a spray tanning business include marketing your services, training your employees, and keeping your equipment clean. Additionally, offering discounts or coupons is essential to attract new customers.

What are some common mistakes made when starting a spray tanning business?

Some common mistakes when starting a spray tanning business include not marketing the business, not training employees, and not keeping the equipment clean. Additionally, some businesses fail to offer discounts or coupons to attract new customers.

How can I make sure my spray tanning business is successful?

There are a few things you can do to ensure your spray tanning business is successful. Firstly, be sure to market your services and train your employees. Keep your equipment clean and offer discounts or coupons to attract new customers. Finally, regularly monitor your business to ensure it is running smoothly.