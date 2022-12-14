Best Way to Start a Scrubs Business Plus 300 Names and Slogans

How to Start a Scrubs Business

Scrubs are an essential item for people in the medical industry. If starting a scrub business appeals to you, it is a 10 billion dollar industry with excellent opportunities as the demand for scrubs continues to rise. Consider that the average medical professional, particularly doctors and nursing staff, needs to own several sets of scrubs to ensure they have a clean set daily.

What does a scrubs business do?

A scrubs business that specializes in creating and selling washable clothing for medical professionals. This includes basic scrub sets and other medical apparel such as lab coats, coveralls, and specialized gowns or aprons. Depending on your scope of services, you can also offer custom embroidery with the doctor’s name or the name of the hospital they work at.

SWOT Analysis of a Scrubs Business

Before starting a scrubs business, it is essential to evaluate the market and ensure there is a need for more scrub apparel. To do this, consider making a SWOT analysis of the area you plan to serve. Strengths and weaknesses should focus on elements such as local competition, pricing structure about competitors’ prices, supply chain services available in the area, and any other factors that can influence your success. Opportunities should include looking at changes in healthcare laws or regulations that could open up new markets for scrubs. Finally, threats can include competitive products entering the marketplace and rising shipping costs.

Strengths

High demand – medical professionals and people in the medical industry need to own several sets of scrubs for daily use.

Brand recognition – There is strong brand recognition for scrubs, with many name brands becoming popular among consumers and healthcare workers. This makes it easier to market your products effectively and gain customers quickly.

Weaknesses

Low margins – Scrubs tend to have low-profit margins due to competition from other suppliers. It can be difficult to price your product competitively without sacrificing too much on profit margins.

High cost of production– Producing high-quality scrubs can be costly as you may need to source materials from reliable vendors and manufacturers that charge high prices compared to other apparel items.

Opportunities

Expanding markets – Scrubs are becoming increasingly popular, and there is a growing demand for medical apparel in countries around the world. This presents opportunities for expanding your business to new markets and countries.

Online sales– With more people shopping online, selling scrubs on eCommerce websites provides an opportunity to reach a larger audience and drive more sales.

Threats

Competition – The market for scrubs is highly competitive and crowded, with multiple suppliers offering similar products at different prices. It can be difficult to stand out from the crowd and differentiate your product.

Price wars – Price wars are common in this industry as competitors compete to offer the most attractive pricing. This could eat into your profits and make it challenging to remain profitable.

By doing a SWOT analysis, you can better understand the potential opportunities and risks involved in starting a scrubs business. This will help you plan and strategize how to move forward with your business.

Steps to Start a Scrubs Business

Starting a scrubs business requires several steps. Besides looking for the correct medical uniform manufacturers, you also need to determine your business licensing requirements, draw up a business plan, and decide on the best structure for your business. Let’s look at the steps needed to get your scrubs business off the ground:

1. Find Suppliers of Scrubs

There are several scrubs manufacturers, but you will need to meet the high standards required by the medical industry. Therefore, pay close attention to the quality of the material and the stitching since scrubs need washing at high temperatures.

You also need to consider the style of these scrubs since medical personnel often want something more than just the conventional colors. Also, consider some of the comfort features that will make your scrubs easier to wear.

1. Mediscrubs: This Australian-based company is one of the world’s leading suppliers of modern and stylish scrubs. Their product range includes traditional colors, prints, and fabrics designed for comfort and durability.

2. Med Couture: Med Couture has been manufacturing scrubs since 1998 and offers various styles and colors to fit modern medical professional’s needs. They specialize in high-quality fabric that is comfortable and durable enough to last through many washes.

3. Landau Uniforms: For almost 50 years, Landau Uniforms has been providing quality scrubs at an affordable price. They offer traditional styling with modern designs and custom options such as embroidery services to personalize uniforms for your customers.

4. Cherokee Scrubs: Cherokee scrubs are both fashionable and functional. Their collections feature various styles and colors, from modern cuts to bright prints. They also offer several comfort features, such as moisture-wicking fabric and drawstring waists for optimum fit.

5. Grey’s Anatomy Scrubs: Grey’s Anatomy scrubs are designed with the medical professional in mind. Their products are high-quality, comfortable, and designed to last through multiple washes without fading or shrinking. They also have an extensive range of colors and styles for every taste and preference.

6. Jaanuu Scrubs: Jaanuu is known for its innovative designs that combine fashion and function in their scrubs. They use high-performance fabrics that provide both comfort and breathability. Their scrubs also come in various colors, prints, and styles to suit any medical professional.

7. Skechers Scrubs: Skechers has been making quality uniforms for over 20 years. Their scrubs feature moisture-wicking fabric that is designed for maximum comfort and durability. They also offer custom embroidery services so you can easily personalize your scrubs.

8. WonderWink: WonderWink offers an extensive range of stylish and comfortable scrubs in classic cuts and modern styles. They use high-quality fabrics that are made to last through multiple washes without fading or shrinking. They also provide the option for customized embroidery services at an additional cost.

9. Barco Uniforms: Barco Uniforms have been manufacturing scrubs since 1982, offering a wide range of classic and fashion-forward styles. Their products are made from high-performance fabric designed for maximum comfort, even in the most challenging medical environments.

10. FIGS Scrubs: FIGS is known for its stylish yet functional scrubs that combine fashion with function. They use high-tech fabrics that provide breathability and flexibility and moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable all day long.

Once you have identified a few suppliers, contact them to get more information about pricing, availability, and delivery times. This will help you decide which supplier best

2. Consider Your Business Model and Location

The best business location will depend on whether you want an online store, a retail store, or direct sales. With an online store and direct sales, you could work from a delegated space in your home and have storage space for the scrubs. With a retail store, you will need to find suitable premises at a good location and negotiate a lease.

Niches to Consider

Choosing a niche for your scrubs business is an important step in setting up the foundation of your business. There are many niches to choose from, from traditional medical scrub uniforms to custom-printed designs or loungewear. Here are some popular niches you may consider:

• Medical Scrubs – Medical scrubs come in various styles, colors, and fabrics and are designed specifically for medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, dentists, and veterinarians.

• Sports Team Wear – Sports team wear includes customized pieces with logos or brands representing the team. These items can be sold at sports stores or through online retailers.

• Custom Printed Designs – Custom printed designs allow customers to create their designs and have them printed on the scrub fabric. This can be a great way to promote your business and provide customers with unique and personalized items.

• Lounge Wear – Loungewear includes comfortable scrubs that are perfect for relaxing at home or lounging around the house. These pieces often feature fun prints, cozy fabrics, and fashionable silhouettes.

• Maternity Scrubs – Maternity scrubs are designed specifically for expecting mothers and come in various sizes and styles. They feature stretchable fabrics intended to accommodate a growing baby bump while providing comfort throughout the pregnancy.

Once you have chosen your niche, you must decide how to market your products and what customer base you want to target. You may also consider partnering with other businesses that can help you reach a larger audience.

3. Create an Effective Business Plan

Creating an effective business plan is essential for any new business, and scrubs businesses are no exception. Before launching your business, take the time to create a detailed business plan that outlines your vision, mission statement, strategies for success, and financial projections. This will give you a roadmap as you set up and grow your business.

3. Decide on a Business Structure

An attorney can tell you which business structure best suits your business. Here are the four main ones:

Sole proprietorship: This is sometimes the ideal way to start your business if you are its only owner, don’t want a complicated business structure, and intend to run the business yourself. However, with a sole proprietorship, you don’t have the benefits of personal liability protection should you face a lawsuit or bankruptcy. You pay a self-employment tax of 15%.

Partnership: If you have one or more partners, you may prefer a partnership. The general partner has unlimited liability, and the rest have limited liability and control.

Limited Liability Company (LLC): The LLC is one of the most popular ways to start a business. This formal business structure protects you from personal liability and allows you to have pass-through taxation like sole proprietorships and partnerships without the strict reporting required by corporations. However, as with sole proprietorship, you need to pay self-employment tax.

Corporation: Another formal business structure, the corporation offers the most protection. However, with a corporation, you need strict reporting and record-keeping, making it the most expensive to maintain.

4. Decide on Your Business Name and Slogan

You must have a business name to register your scrubs business with the state. There are several paths to finding an appropriate business name to help you build a brand. Brainstorming ideas is one, but you can also choose from one of the business names and taglines at the bottom of the article.

When deciding on your business name, check for its availability with your state and US trademark office. Also, find and buy its matching domain name and social media handles.

5. Write Your Business Plan

A business plan acts like a blueprint for your scrubs business because you analyze every aspect of how you will do business. For example, you must describe your competition and prospective customers in the business plan. You also break down your financial planning, including starting costs, monthly running costs (including employees), financing requirements, and sales targets.

Starting a scrub business can cost between $7,500 to $70,000, depending on the premises required and the amount of stock you intend to hold.

You also summarize the marketing requirements and all external factors like trends and challenges the scrub business faces. Finally, lay out a plan on how you can overcome challenges.

Taking the time to complete a business plan helps you identify risks and opportunities that can help your business succeed. You may find that you have to make changes to your business plan according to the economy, but it provides you with a solid path to start your business.

Your business plan should include:

• Market analysis – Analyze the market and identify trends in the industry so you can position yourself accordingly.

• Business strategy – Outline how to reach your customers, including which channels you’ll use for marketing and distributing your products.

• Financial plan – Develop a financial plan that outlines your startup costs, projected expenses, and anticipated income.

• Sales goals – Set sales goals for the first year of business so you can measure progress.

• Competition analysis – Research the competition and identify what sets them apart from you and how you can differentiate yourself in the market.

Creating an effective business plan will help ensure that your scrubs business is successful and profitable in the long run.

See the business plan example at the bottom to give you an idea of how to organize your business plan.

6. Register Your Business

Now that you have completed the first essential steps, you are ready to register your scrubs business with the state. First, you submit your details, including your business name to your Secretary of State with a registration fee. Registration takes just a few days in most states.

7. Meet the Business Licensing Requirements

The Uniform Retailers Association provides information about the licensing requirements for your scrubs business.

8. Register to Pay Taxes

Every business must register with the state and IRS to pay taxes. Therefore, apply to the IRS for an Employer Identification Number and find out the sales tax requirements for your state.

9. Insure Your Business

Every business needs insurance to protect itself from losses. General liability insurance is usually enough to protect your scrubs business but speak to an insurance broker to determine your coverage needs.

If you have employees, you will also need worker’s compensation insurance.

10. Decide on a Marketing Plan

Create a website for your scrub business to give it online visibility. Most medical personnel work long hours, meaning that even if you have a brick-and-mortar location, you could also offer them the option of ordering online from your website. Make your website appealing, easy to navigate, and easy for customers to pay for their scrubs.

You can also drive more traffic to your website and store through social media and search engine marketing. Blogging provides an excellent opportunity to showcase your products and increase your SEO.

Remember to take every opportunity to attend medical industry and community events to give your scrub brand more exposure. Networking and word-of-mouth have proven their worth in all businesses.

Join your local chamber of commerce, local medical organizations, and Google Business for added visibility.

Pricing Tips

Start with competitive pricing that ensures you make a reasonable profit margin. Remember that medical personnel use scrubs for long shifts and are more likely to go for cheaper options.

Also, ensure that any discounts and sales you offer are good value for the customer by giving something extra in the package. For example, include a free scrub top or bottom when they buy a set of your scrubs.

Finally, don’t forget to limit your offerings to match your budgeting capabilities and have an end-of-season sale as part of inventory management so you can move out older stock quickly.

Our Take on Starting a Scrubs Business

Once you have the necessary information, it is relatively straightforward to do. Follow our 10-step guide above and use the online resources to ensure your business thrives.

Pros of Starting a Scrubs Business

The scrubs industry is on the rise, and with it comes opportunities for entrepreneurs. Setting up your scrubs business allows you to be your boss and make money from something you are passionate about. You can also create jobs for others in this growing market. Plus, since medical personnel must wear scrubs to work every day, there will always be a demand for them.

Cons of Starting a Scrubs Business

Setting up a new business requires significant capital investment upfront. You may need to outsource production or purchase large amounts of stock initially, which could strain finances and resources. Additionally, the industry suffers from low-profit margins, so you must take a strategic approach to price and marketing. You also need to be mindful of the ever-changing economy and make necessary changes to your business plan accordingly.

Starting a scrubs business can be rewarding if you are willing to put in the hard work and dedication required. Make sure you understand all the legal requirements, have enough capital, and have an effective strategy for marketing your products. You can start your scrubs business today with proper planning and preparation!

FAQs

How much does it cost to start a scrub business?

Starting a scrub business can cost between $7,500 to $70,000, depending on the premises required and the amount of stock you intend to hold.

How do I register my scrubs business?

Register your scrubs business with the state by submitting your details and business name with a registration fee to your Secretary of State. Registration takes just a few days in most states.

What kind of insurance do I need for my scrub business?

General liability insurance is usually enough to protect your scrubs business but speak to an insurance broker to determine your coverage needs. If you have employees, you will also need worker’s compensation insurance.

What are some marketing strategies for my scrub business?

Create a website for your scrub business to give it online visibility. You can also drive more traffic to your website and store through social media and search engine marketing. Additionally, take every opportunity to attend medical industry and community events to give your scrub brand more exposure. Join your local chamber of commerce, local medical organizations, and Google Business for added visibility.

That’s it! You now have the essential steps on how to start a scrubs business. With the proper planning and execution, you will soon be on your way to success. Good luck!

Bonus Tip: Offer discounts and promotions for your customers as an incentive to buy from you. These offers can create loyalty among your existing customers and attract new ones. Also, keep up with market trends to stay ahead of the competition and ensure that your prices remain competitive in the industry. This will help you increase profits and ensure customer satisfaction.

Bonus Tip 2: Use marketing tools like email campaigns or digital ads to promote your scrub business online. Use keywords relevant to your business and target your ads to people who live near your store or work in the medical field. You can also use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to market your business. Make sure you use high-quality images and videos to grab attention and that your content is interesting and informative.

Bonus Tip 3: If you want to stand out from the competition, consider offering custom scrubs. This means that you will need to find a reliable supplier of high-quality fabric, but it will be worth it when you see the customer response. You can offer them the option to choose their colors and patterns and even have their names embroidered on the scrub top. This will make them feel unique and appreciated and likely to return for more.

These bonus tips can help you make your scrubs business a success! Just remember that having the proper knowledge is only half of the battle. You also need to be strategic in how you apply this information if you want to succeed. Good luck!

The bottom line is that starting a scrub business takes time, money, and effort. Still, proper guidance and preparation can provide an excellent opportunity for financial freedom in no time. With these steps on “how to start a scrubs business”, you are now equipped with everything you need to get started! All that is left is for you to take action and create something amazing. So, go ahead and start your business today!

Sample Business Plan

The following is a sample business plan for starting a scrubs business.

Mission Statement: To provide quality scrub sets at competitive prices while offering exceptional customer service and an enjoyable shopping experience.

Objectives:

Increase sales by 20% in the first year of operation

Establish a loyal base of customers within the local community

Develop strong relationships with suppliers to ensure a consistent supply of materials

Provide customers with custom orders, if desired

Build brand recognition through marketing campaigns

Market Analysis: The market for scrubs is growing steadily due to increasing demand from medical professionals and healthcare institutions. Our pricing model will be competitive, allowing us to attract customers looking for quality scrubs at an affordable price.

Business Strategy: We will focus on maintaining quality customer service and providing competitively priced scrub sets. Additionally, if desired by the customer, we will offer custom orders and use a mix of online and offline marketing tactics to increase brand recognition.

Financial Plan: We plan to invest $45,000 in startup costs for supplies, equipment, and rent for the first year of business. Our estimated earnings are expected to exceed $150,000 in revenue from sales during the same period.

Selecting a Name and Slogan for Your Scrubs Business

Finding the perfect name and tagline for your scrubs business can be daunting. You want something that reflects your brand, is catchy and memorable and sets you apart from the competition. To help streamline this process, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of 300 names and taglines designed to give you some ideas for what could work for your scrubs business. From clever wordplays to puns, our list has it all! Whether you pick from this list or use it as inspiration for creating your own, we hope it helps make naming your scrubs business easier and more enjoyable. Best of luck on your journey!

300 Names & Taglines:

1. Scrub Outfitters – “Dress to Impress with Quality Scrubs”: This name and tagline suggest an upscale shopping experience for medical professionals looking for quality scrubs.

2. Get Squeaky Clean – “From the Hospital to You”: This one emphasizes that their scrubs are of the same quality used in hospitals but accessible to everyone.

3. The Gown Gang – “Gearing Up Your Medical Career”: This is a fun twist on the term ‘gang’, highlighting how important proper attire is in a medical career.

4. Right Stitch – “Scrubs Tailored To Perfection”: This name and tagline emphasize the importance of having quality, well-tailored scrubs.

5. Scrub Spa – “Feel Refreshed with Quality Scrubs”: This implies that wearing their scrubs will make you feel refreshed after a long day at work.

6. Embellishments – “Make Your Uniform Sparkle”: This one emphasizes that their scrubs are unique and can be personalized to express your style in the workplace.

7. Clean Cut – “Sharp Looks for Medical Professionals”: This suggests that they provide high-quality, stylish scrub sets for medical professionals who want to look sharp and professional in the workplace.

8. The Wardrobe – “The Right Scrubs for Every Occasion”: This suggests that they have a wide variety of scrubs to choose from, so customers can find the perfect one for their needs.

9. Comfort First – “Maximum Comfort, Maximum Quality”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and quality in mind, so customers can feel comfortable while looking stylish.

10. Scrubology – “Everything You Need To Get Ready For Work”: This name and tagline suggest that they provide all the necessary items to get you ready for your shift – from scrubs to accessories like hats and shoes.

11. The Clothier – “From Workwear to Streetwear”: This suggests that their scrubs are so comfortable you can even wear them out of the office.

12. Scrub It Up – “Get Ready for Your Shift in Style”: This implies that wearing scrubs is a stylish way to get ready for work and will make you look professional.

13. Fabric First – “Premium Quality at an Affordable Price”: This name and tagline emphasize that they provide high-quality fabrics at an affordable price, so customers don’t have to sacrifice quality for cost.

14. Snapback Scrubs – “Fashion Forward Scrubs To Make You Stand Out”: This suggests providing scrubs with stylish designs and details so customers can stand out.

15. The Labcoat Lab – “The Scientists of Quality Scrubs”: This is a fun play on words that implies that their scrubs are designed with science in mind – to provide maximum comfort and quality.

16. Stitchology – “Fashionable Scrubs That Fit Perfectly”: This suggests that they specialize in providing scrubs tailored to fit perfectly, so you don’t have to worry about having an ill-fitting uniform.

17. Uniforms R Us – “Your One-Stop Shop for Medical Apparel”: This implies that they provide everything you need to look professional, from scrubs to accessories.

18. Expressions – “Your Style, Your Way”: This tagline suggests that customers can express their style with their uniforms, as they have a wide variety of options.

19. Designated Scrubs – “Stylish and Functional Uniforms for All”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so medical professionals can look good while doing their job.

20. Stitched N’ Styled – “Style That Fits You Perfectly”: This suggests that their scrubs are tailored to fit you perfectly, so you don’t have to worry about any ill-fitting uniforms.

21. Scrub Chic – “Medical Style With a Twist”: This tagline implies that they provide fashionable scrubs with unique designs and details so that medical professionals can express their style in the workplace.

22. Workgear HQ – “Your Ultimate Medical Uniform Connection”: This name and tagline suggest that customers can find everything they need for their medical uniforms at this store – from scrubs to accessories.

23. Wornwell Wearables – “Comfortable Apparel for Comfort Professionals”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with comfort in mind so that medical professionals can feel comfortable while on the job.

24. The Uniform Department – “Medical Attire for Every Occasion”: This implies that they have a wide variety of scrubs to choose from, so customers can find the perfect one for their needs.

25. Scrubology Boutique – “The Latest Trends in Medical Apparel”: This suggests that they provide fashionable scrubs with stylish designs and details so that medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry.

26. Style Lab – “Quality Medical Apparel With an Edge”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style so that customers can look fashionable while on the job.

27. Professional Wear – “For Working Professionals”: This tagline emphasizes that their scrubs are specifically designed for medical professionals so that they can look professional on the job.

28. Ready to Work – “Comfortable Scrubs That Make You Look Good”: This suggests that their scrubs offer a comfortable fit and stylish designs, so customers can look good while working on the job.

29. Scrub Up Boutique – “Your Medical Apparel Solution” implies that customers can find everything they need to complete their medical uniform at this store, from scrubs to accessories.

30. Scrubs and Beyond – “Your Medical Uniform Solution”: This suggests that they provide a wide variety of scrubs and medical uniforms for customers to choose from, so they can find the perfect one for their needs.

31. Scrub & Gear – “Fashionable Medical Apparel”: This implies that their scrubs are fashionable, so medical professionals can express their style in the workplace.

32. StyleScrubs – “Stay Stylish on the Job”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional while still expressing their individual sense of style.

33. Clean Cut Uniforms – “The Perfect Fit for Every Occasion”: This tagline implies that they offer perfectly tailored scrubs to ensure a comfortable fit, so customers don’t have to worry about ill-fitting uniforms.

34. Comfy Cuts – “The Comfort of Medical Apparel”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style in mind, so medical professionals can look good while feeling comfortable.

35. The Uniform Company – “High Quality Medical Apparel”: This implies that they provide high-quality scrubs, so customers can be sure that their uniforms will last for years.

36. Medical Wardrobe – “Dress for Success in the Workplace”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional and comfortable while on the job.

37. Scrubberz – “The Latest Trends in Medical Uniforms”: This tagline suggests that they provide fashionable scrubs with stylish designs, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry.

38. All Day Wearables – “Medical Apparel For All Occasions”: This implies that they have a wide variety of scrubs to choose from, so customers can find the perfect one for their needs.

39. Scrub & Shine – “The Comfort and Durability of Medical Apparel”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to be both comfortable and durable, so customers can expect them to last for years to come.

40. Uniforms 4U – “Your Dedicated Uniform Supplier”: This implies that customers can rely on them as a trusted source for quality medical uniforms, so they never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

41. Scrub Up Station – “Dress For Success in Style”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are fashionable, so medical professionals can look good while expressing their sense of style.

42. Uniform Stop – “The One Stop For Medical Apparel”: This implies that customers can find everything they need to complete their medical uniform at this store, from scrubs to accessories.

43. Scrub Heaven – “Your Medical Uniform Destination”: This suggests that they provide a wide variety of scrubs and medical uniforms for customers to choose from, so they can find the perfect one for their needs.

44. Scrub It Up – “Look Good While You Work”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style, so customers can look fashionable while on the job.

45. Pro Wear Store – “For Working Professionals”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional while still expressing their sense of style.

46. Uniform Outlet – “A Perfect Fit For Every Occasion”: This implies that they offer perfectly tailored scrubs to ensure a comfortable fit, so customers don’t have to worry about ill-fitting uniforms.

47. U-Fit Wear – “The Comfort and Durability of Medical Apparel”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to be both comfortable and durable, so customers can expect them to last for years to come.

48. Scrub Hub – “Your Medical Uniform Solution”: This implies that they provide a wide variety of scrubs and medical uniforms for customers to choose from, so they can find the perfect one for their needs.

49. Scrub It Up – “The Latest Trends in Medical Uniforms”: This suggests that they provide fashionable scrubs with stylish designs, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry.

50. Dress For Success – “Look Good While You Work”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style so that customers can look fashionable while on the job.

51. Scrub & Shine Store – “Dress for Success in Style”: This implies that their scrubs are fashionable, so medical professionals can look good while expressing their sense of style.

52. Scrub Wear – “The Comfort and Durability You Need”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to be both comfortable and durable, so customers can expect them to last for years to come.

53. All Day Comfortable Attire – “Medical Apparel For All Occasions”: This implies that they have a wide variety of scrubs to choose from, so customers can find the perfect one for their needs.

54. Style Uniforms – “Your Dedicated Uniform Supplier”: This tagline suggests that customers can rely on them as a trusted source for quality medical uniforms, so they never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

55. Scrub Wear Store – “The Perfect Fit For Every Occasion”: This implies that they offer perfectly tailored scrubs to ensure a comfortable fit, so customers don’t have to worry about ill-fitting uniforms.

56. Professional Medical Wear – “For Working Professionals”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional while still expressing their sense of style.

57. Comfy Uniforms – “Look Good While You Work”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style in mind, so customers can look fashionable while on the job.

58. Scrubs & More – “Your Medical Uniform Solution”: This implies that they provide a wide variety of scrubs and medical uniforms for customers to choose from, so they can find the perfect one for their needs.

59. The Closet Shop – “The One Stop For Medical Apparel”: This suggests that customers can find everything they need to complete their medical uniform at this store, from scrubs to accessories.

60. Professional Wear House – “Style Meets Comfort”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and comfort in mind, so customers can look stylish while staying comfortable.

61. Design Uniforms – “The Latest Trends in Medical Apparel”: This suggests that they provide fashionable scrubs with stylish designs, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry.

62. Scrub City Outfitters – “Your One Stop Shop for Medical Uniforms”: This implies that customers can find everything they need to complete their medical uniform at this store, from scrubs to accessories.

63. Comfort Wear – “Look Professional Without Sacrificing Comfort”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional while still providing a comfortable fit.

64. Style & Substance – “Look Good While You Work”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style, so customers can look fashionable while on the job.

65. Perfect Uniforms – “The Perfect Fit For Every Occasion”: This implies that they offer perfectly tailored scrubs to ensure a comfortable fit, so customers don’t have to worry about ill-fitting uniforms.

66. Medical Apparel – “The Most Durable and Comfortable Scrubs”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to be both comfortable and durable, so customers can expect them to last for years to come.

67. Prime Uniforms – “Only The Best Quality Medical Attire”: This implies that customers can rely on them as a trusted source for quality medical uniforms, so they never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

68. Wardrobe Scrubbers – “Dress For Success in Style”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are fashionable, so medical professionals can look good while expressing their individual sense of style.

69. Scrub Hub – “Making Medical Professionals Look Good”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional, so they can make a good impression at work.

70. Medically Fashionable – “Look Fabulous While You Work”: This suggests that their scrubs are stylish and fashionable, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the industry without sacrificing comfort and functionality.

71. Nurse Uniforms Inc. – “Your Source for High Quality Nursing Apparel”: This tagline implies that customers can rely on them as a trusted source for quality nursing uniforms, so they never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

72. Scrub Addicts – “Fashion For The Everyday Medical Professional”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional while still expressing their sense of style.

73. Scrubology – “The Science of Comfort and Style”: This implies that they provide a wide variety of scrubs with fashionable designs, so medical professionals can stay comfortable while looking stylish.

74. Uniforms R Us – “We’ll Help You Look Your Best”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style in mind, so customers can look fashionable while on the job without sacrificing comfort.

75. Medi Wear – “Make a Statement in Your Scrubs”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while at work.

76. The Uniform Store – “The Place to Shop for Medical Apparel”: This suggests that customers can find everything they need to complete their medical uniform at this store, from scrubs to accessories.

77. Scrub Boutique – “The Finest Medical Uniforms”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both comfortable and fashionable, so customers can look good while expressing their sense of style.

78. Comfort Zone – “Where Style Meets Comfort”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed with comfort and fashion, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends without sacrificing comfort.

79. My Medi Wear – “For Those Who Take Pride in Their Profession”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional to make a good impression at work.

80. FabScrubs – “Where Fashion Meets Functionality”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

81. MediStyle – “Make a Statement in Your Uniforms”: This implies that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style so that they can look good while on the job.

82. ScrubFashionista – “Be A Trendsetter With Our Uniforms”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to keep medical professionals up-to-date with the latest trends, so they can look fashionable.

83. WYSIWYG Scrubs – “What You See Is What You Get”: This suggests that customers can trust that their scrubs will be of the highest quality, so they never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

84. Comfort and Style – “Look Great While Feeling Comfortable”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with comfort and style in mind, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends without sacrificing comfort.

85. Medical Uniforms Now – “The Place To Find Quality Apparel”: This tagline suggests that customers can rely on them as a trusted source for quality medical uniforms, so they never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

86. ScrubLife – “Look Good, Feel Good”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers look professional while still expressing their sense of style, so they can look good and feel confident at work.

87. Elite Wear – “For Those Who Take Pride in Their Profession”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends without sacrificing comfort.

88. Uniforms by Design – “We Make Fashionable Medical Apparel”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

89. Scrubwear – “Style Meets Comfort”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and style in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

90. Uniform Factory – “Where Quality Counts”: This implies that their uniforms are of the highest quality, so customers never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

91. MedScrubs – “Be Stylish While Staying Comfortable”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

92. Scrubz – “The Perfect Uniform for You”: This implies that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style so that they can look good while on the job.

93. MedFashion – “Look Professional Without Sacrificing Style”: This suggests that their scrubs are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

94. Good Threads – “Where Comfort Meets Style”: This tagline implies that their uniforms are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

95. InstaScrubs – “For Those Who Take Their Profession Seriously”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while on the job.

96. Stylish Edition – “Look Good While Feeling Comfortable”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

97. MedUniforms – “Where Quality Matters”: This suggests that their uniforms are of the highest quality, so customers never have to worry about finding the right outfit.

98. Comfort Zone – “Feel Great While Looking Good”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can stay up-to-date with the latest trends without sacrificing comfort.

99. ScrubFashion – “Express Yourself Through Fashionable Apparel”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while on the job.

100. MedFashions – “Look Professional Without Compromising Comfort”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

Cute Girly Names and Taglines

.

101. Pretty in Pink – “Express Yourself with Colorful Apparel”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers express themselves with vibrant and colorful pieces, so they can look fashionable while on the job.

102. Glitz & Glam – “Fashionista Style for Medical Professionals”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to be stylish and functional, allowing medical professionals to stay up-to-date without sacrificing comfort or their individual sense of style.

103. Sweet Scrubs – “Be Feminine While Being Professional”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

104. Bloomin’ Beauty – “Style & Comfort that Blooms”: This tagline implies that their uniforms are designed to be both stylish and comfortable, allowing customers to express themselves through fashionably comfortable clothing.

105. Blossom Scrubs – “Where Elegance Meets Practicality”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

106. Girly Girlz – “Bring Out Your Feminine Side”: This tagline implies that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while on the job.

107. Glammed Up – “Fashionable Professional Attire”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

108. Cute Duds – “Style That’s Always in Vogue”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

109. Pro Chic – “Look Professional without Compromising Style”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while on the job.

110. Pretty in Prints – “Show Off Your Style”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable.

Maternity Names and Taglines

111. Momma’s Closet – “Style Meets Comfort”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, while also providing comfort during pregnancy.

112. Bump Up The Fashion – “Look Professional & Feel Comfortable”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable during pregnancy.

113. Preg-Chic – “Look Good & Feel Better”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their pregnancy.

114. Mommy & Me – “Mommy & Me Style Together”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date maternity styles.

115. Baby Bumpin’ – “Fashionable Scrubs for the Baby Bump”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable through their pregnancy.

116. Maternity Must-Haves – “The Best in Maternity Wear”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their pregnancy.

117. Mama & Me – “Style Together Through Pregnancy”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their pregnancy.

118. Blooming Beauty – “Look Good & Feel Even Better”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable through their pregnancy.

119. Bumpin’ Style – “Fashionable Scrubs for the Growing Baby Bump”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their pregnancy.

120. Mommy Meets Fashion – “Style Together Through Your Pregnancy Journey”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date maternity styles.

121. Pregnant & Fabulous – “Look Good While Feeling Good”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable through their pregnancy.

122. Bump To The Max – “Maximize Your Style During Pregnancy”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their pregnancy.

123. Maternity Madness – “Be Stylish Through All 9 Months”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their pregnancy.

124. Bump & Style – “Fashionable Scrubs for the Growing Mama”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date maternity styles.

125. Baby Bumpin’ Fashion – “Style Through Pregnancy With Comfort & Confidence”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their pregnancy.

126. Maternity Look Good – “Feel Good While Looking Great”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable through their pregnancy.

127. Bump It Up – “The Best in Maternity Uniforms”:This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their pregnancy.

128. 9 Month Style – “Be Stylish Through Your Pregnancy Journey”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both comfort and fashion in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their pregnancy.

129. Baby Bumpin’ – “Maximize Your Look Through Pregnancy”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their individual sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their pregnancy.

130. Mama Chic – “Fashionable Scrubs for the Stylish Mama-to-Be”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date maternity styles.

Regional Names

131. Louisiana Loungin’ – “Feel Comfortable in Style”: This tagline implies that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their loungewear apparel.

132. Georgia Glamour – “Style Through Your Day-to-Day”: This suggests that their scrubs are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles.

133. Florida Fashionista – “Be Stylish & Professional All Day Long”: This tagline implies that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while feeling good through their workday.

134. Mississippi Medical – “Stay Professional & Look Great”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

135. California Comfort – “Feel Good While Looking Your Best”: This implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

136. Texas Tres Chic – “Style & Comfort Through Any Job”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function, so medical professionals can look professional while feeling good through their workday.

137. Alabamian Allure – “Fashionable Scrubs for the Working Professional”: This suggests that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

138. Tennessee Trendsetter – “Be Stylish & Professional at Work”: This implies that their scrubs are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

139. Hawaiin Hospitality – “Feel Good & Look Great on the Job”: This tagline suggests that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while feeling good through their workday.

140. New York Nightingale – “Style Through Your Healthcare Career”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their healthcare responsibilities

141. Colorado Caring – “Be Professional & Look Trendy”: This tagline implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

142. Massachusetts Medics – “Feel Good While You Work”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

143. Maryland Medical – “Stay Comfortable in Style” implies that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

144. Virginia Vogue – “Professional & Fashionable Scrubs”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

145. Arizona Aesthetics – “Look Good While You Work”: This implies that their uniforms are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

146. Louisiana Loungewear – “Style With Comfort In Mind”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

147. Michigan Medici – “Comfortable & Trendy Scrubs”: This suggests that their uniforms are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

148. Illinois Image – “Look Professional & Feel Good”: This implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their healthcare responsibilities.

149. Indiana Infinity – “Functional & Fashionable Scrubs”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

150. Iowa Ingenuity – “Be Stylish & Comfortable on the Job”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

151. Wisconsin Wearables – “Look Good & Feel Great at Work”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

152. Florida Fabrics – “Style With Comfort in Mind”: This implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

153. Texas Tailored – “Look Good While You Work”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

154. Georgia Gear – “Feel Professional & Look Trendy”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

155. Oklahoma Outfitters – “Functional & Fashionable Scrubs”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

156. California Clothiers – “Be Stylish & Comfortable on the Job”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

157. Kansas Kits – “Look Professional & Feel Good”

This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their healthcare responsibilities.

158. Nebraska Novelties – “Style With Comfort in Mind”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

159. Minnesota Mania – “Look Good While You Work”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

160. North Dakota Duds – “Feel Professional & Look Trendy”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

161. South Dakota Dressers – “Functional & Fashionable Scrubs”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

162. Illinois Impressions – “Be Stylish & Comfortable on the Job”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

163. Missouri Modernists – “Look Good & Feel Great at Work”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

164. Alabama Attire – “Style With Comfort in Mind”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

165. Arkansas Artisans – “Look Professional & Feel Good”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

166. Florida Fashions – “Feel Professional & Look Trendy”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

167. Georgia Gear – “Functional & Fashionable Scrubs”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

168. Louisiana Labels – “Be Stylish & Comfortable on the Job”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

169. Mississippi Makers – “Look Professional & Feel Good”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

170. Texas Tailors – “Style With Comfort in Mind”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

171. Kentucky Kouture – “Look Good While You Work”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

172. Tennessee Tuxes – “Feel Professional & Look Trendy”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

173. Virginia Vogue – “Functional & Fashionable Scrubs”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

174. West Virginia Wearables – “Be Stylish & Comfortable on the Job”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

175. South Carolina Shoppe – “Look Professional & Feel Good”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

176. North Carolina Niceties – “Style With Comfort in Mind”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

177. Georgia Garments – “Look Good While You Work”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

178. Florida Finesse – “Feel Professional & Look Trendy”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

179. Alabama Attire – “Uniforms With Style”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

180. Arkansas Apparel – “Fashion Forward Comfort”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

181. Alaska Alternatives – “Look Sharp & Stay Comfortable”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

182. Arizona Attire – “The Perfect Balance of Style & Comfort”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

183. Hawaii Harlequins – “Fashion For The Whole Medical Team”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

184. Louisiana Lookbook – “Look Professional & Feel Great”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

185. Texas Tailored – “Style & Comfort to Expect”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

186. Mississippi Mode – “Be Professional & Stylish”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

187. Oklahoma Outfits – “Make a Statement With Style”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

188. Maryland Masterpieces – “Look Good & Feel Great”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

189. West Virginia Wonders – “Fashion For All Medical Professionals”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

190. Missouri Makeovers – “Style With Comfort in Mind”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

191. Georgia Gowns – “Look Professional & Feel Comfy”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

192. Kentucky Keepers -“Fashionable Scrubs For All Professionals”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

193. Illinois Idealists – “Never Compromise On Comfort or Style”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

194. Ohio Options – “Attire To Excel In Comfort & Fashion”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

195. Iowa Innovators – “Sharp Scrubs From Head To Toe”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function, so medical professionals can look professional while feeling good through their workday.

196. Arkansas Artists – “Look Professional & Feel Great In Style”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their medical duties.

197. Alabama Aestheticians – “Fashionable & Comfortable Medical Attire”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

198. Louisiana Laborers – “Fashionable & Functional Uniforms”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

199. Mississippi Magnificence – “Look Professional and Feel Confident”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

200. Wisconsin Wonderwear – “Style Without Compromise”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

Playful and Fun Business Names with Slogans and Analysis

201. Scrub-a-Dub-Dubs – “Get Cleaned Up In Style”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

202. Wardrobe Warriors – “Uniforms To Conquer The Day”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

203. Scrubbin’ It Up – “Go To Work In High Fashion”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

204. Stylin’ Survivors – “Achieve Comfort & Style At Work”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

205. Keep It Clean – “Look Your Best In Style”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their careers.

206. Scrub A Dubs – “Fashion & Function For All Professionals”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

207. Doctor Dapper – “Dress To Impress With The Finest Apparel”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

208. Scrub It Up – “Look Sharp & Feel Confident”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

209. Just Add Water – “Simplify Your Uniform Shopping Experience”: This implies that their uniforms are designed to be both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

210. Scrub Life – “Dress For Success In Style”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

211. Fabulous Fittings – “Feel Professional & Look Your Best”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

212. Cover Up – “Look Good And Feel Comfortable At Work”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

213. Scrub Hub – “Be Ready For The Day With Style”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

214. True Threads – “Style That Outlasts The Day”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

215. Full Protection – “Stay Clean & Look Good While You Work”: This implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

216. Scrubbin’ It All – “Look Professional & Feel Confident”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

217. Scrub Up – “Look Polished & Feel Relaxed”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

218. Topped Up – “Stay Fresh & Fabulous At Work”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

219. Ready Set Go – “Be Prepared With Perfection”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

220. Scrub Up Good – “Stay Professional & Look Great”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

221. Conquer The Day – “Look Your Best At Work”: This implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

222. ActiveWear Express – “Be Ready To Take On The Day”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

223. Uniforms For All – “Style That Lasts The Duty”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

224. Comfortably Covered – “Feel Comfortable & Look Your Best”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

225. Fit Right In – “Look Professional & Feel Prepared”: Their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good throughout their workday.

Scrubs Business Names and Slogans that Emphasize Function and Fashion

226. Ready To Go – “Be Ready For Anything”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

227. Style Plus Comfort – “Look Good & Feel Good At Work”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

228. Stretch It Out – “Stay Flexible While You Work”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

229. Ready For Anything – “Wear The Uniform That Suits Your Needs”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

230. Comfort Zone – “Look Good & Feel Comfortable At Work”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

231. Work Wear Wonderland – “Discover Your Professional Style”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

232. Comfort Couture – “Look Great & Feel Comfortable”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

233. Day Dreamers – “Style Up Your Workday”: This implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

234. Wardrobe Ready – “Dress For Success Every Day”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

235. Dream Apparel – “Be Comfortable & Look Fabulous”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

236. Dress Code 4 Life – “Look Professional & Feel Confident”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

237. Better Than Basics – “Functional Fashion For The Medical Scene”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

238. Medical Marvels – “Look Good & Feel Great On The Job”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

239. Work Wear Wonders – “Medical Professionals Look Good Too”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

240. Duty Done Right – “Your Fashionable Uniform Solution”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

241. Professionally Posh – “Look Good & Feel Great On Duty”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

242. All Dressed Up – “Fashionable Medical Apparel For The Working Professional”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

243. Focused on Fashion – “Look Your Best On Duty”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

244. Stylish Uniforms – “Be Professional & Feel Comfortable”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

245. Work Wear Elite – “Style Meets Function”: This implies that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

246. Formal & Functional – “Look Professional & Feel Confident”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function, so medical professionals can look professional while feeling good throughout their workday.

247. Dress Up Your Workday – “Be Comfortable & Look Fabulous”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

248. Uniforms For All – “Fashionable Medical Attire For All Occasions”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

249. Uniforms Unplugged – “Look Good & Feel Great On Duty”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind so that medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

250. Perfectly Put Together – “Style Your Way Through The Day”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

251. Scrub Up Good – “Fashionable Medical Apparel For The Working Professional”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

252. Medical Attire Matters – “Look Your Best On Duty”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

253. Comfort & Confidence – “Be Professional & Feel Comfortable”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

254. Scrubbed Style – “Fashionable Medical Attire For All Occasions”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

255. Stylishly Professional – “Look Good & Feel Great On Duty”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

256. Duty Done Right – “Style Your Way Through The Day”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

257. Dressed Up For Duty – “Fashionable Medical Apparel For The Working Professional”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

258. Work Wear With Style – “Look Your Best On Duty”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

259. Duty & Design – “Be Professional & Feel Comfortable”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

260. Get Dressed for Medical Success – “Fashionable Medical Attire For All Occasions”: This suggests that their uniforms are stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

261. Be Professional & Stylish – “Look Good & Feel Great On Duty”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

262. Get Ready for Work – “Style Your Way Through The Day”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

263. Professional Medical Apparel – “Fashionable Medical Apparel For The Working Professional”: This implies that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

264. Dress Up For Duty – “Look Your Best On Duty”: This suggests that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while feeling good through their workday.

265. Comfort & Professionalism – “Be Professional & Feel Comfortable”: This tagline implies that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good while staying comfortable throughout their career.

266. Scrubbed Style Success – “Fashionable Medical Attire For All Occasions”: This suggests that their uniforms are both stylish and functional, so customers can stay comfortable while looking fashionable with the most up-to-date styles for the workplace.

267. Start Your Day Looking Great – “Look Good & Feel Great On Duty”: This implies that their scrubs are designed with both fashion and function in mind, so medical professionals can look professional while also feeling good through their workday.

268. Look Professional While You Work – “Style Your Way Through The Day”: This tagline suggests that their scrubs are designed to help customers make a statement with their sense of style, so they can look good and stay comfortable throughout their medical duties.

