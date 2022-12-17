How to Start a Franchise Business

There are several franchise opportunities in the market, encompassing several different industries and niches, making it easy to decide on a franchise business. Being a franchisee offers several advantages, including built-in brand awareness and an existing customer base. However, one of the main drawbacks to being a franchisee is that you cannot change things at will since you have to maintain the brand’s standards.

The steps to start a franchise business are similar to those required to open any other company. Moreover, you will need to pay the franchisor a franchise purchase fee and a franchise royalty fee. Depending on the franchise license, expect the franchise purchasing fee to range between $20,000 and $50,000, while franchise royalties on profits can reach anything from 4% to 12%.

Advantages of a Franchise Business:

• An established business model, brand, and customer base

• Support from franchisors in terms of training, marketing, and operations

• Access to a network of other franchisees who can provide support and advice

• Low risk compared with starting an independent business

Disadvantages of a Franchise Business:

• You will be required to follow the guidelines set by the franchisor.

• Initial start-up costs can be high, as you may need to pay franchise fees and other operational costs.

• There could be ongoing royalty payments based on your profits or sales figures.

• If the parent company goes bankrupt, it could have a detrimental effect on franchisees.

In conclusion, starting a franchise business is more complicated than setting up an independent company, but plenty of advantages can help make it worthwhile. If you’re interested in franchising, research what kind of franchises are available in your area and consider all the pros and cons before making a decision.

Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD)

The FDD is an important document you should read carefully before investing in a franchise. The FDD contains detailed information about the franchisor and franchise program, including financials, business operations, current, and past litigation, fees, products/services sold, and more. It is essential to have a thorough understanding of the FDD before signing on with any franchise business.

The franchisor typically provides the FDD during a pre-sale franchise disclosure period, which lasts 14 days before signing the franchise agreement. This document will outline all the critical information about the franchise you are looking to join, such as financial performance representation, initial payment, and ongoing fees, franchisor policies on advertising and marketing plans, requirements for training and support programs, restrictions on products/services to be sold, franchise termination clauses and renewal rights. It’s essential that you read through this document in detail before signing any contracts with the franchisor to ensure that everything is in line with your expectations.

By thoroughly reviewing the FDD before committing to a franchise purchase, you can make an informed decision on whether or not the franchise is right for you. Researching and understanding the franchisor’s business model, operations, and finances will provide a better idea of what to expect when joining a franchising program. Additionally, get any questions answered before signing on so there are no surprises along the way. With this information, you can decide to invest in a franchise business.

Top 10 Franchise Companies

Starting a franchise business can be an excellent way for entrepreneurs to build a successful company with the support of an established network. There are numerous franchisors available, and it can be overwhelming to narrow down your choices. To help make the decision easier, here is our list of the top 10 franchise companies in 2022:

1. McDonald’s: One of the most recognizable franchises in the world, McDonald’s is a fast food giant that offers franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs interested in running their restaurants.

2. 7-Eleven: This convenience store chain has been around since 1927 and offers prospective franchisees an easy way to get started in the retail industry.

3. Subway: Subway restaurants provide a healthier alternative to fast food and are popular across the globe. They offer an attractive franchise opportunity with low upfront costs and ongoing support from corporate headquarters.

4. Dunkin’ Donuts: This coffee chain is known for its delicious donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and other baked goods. Franchisees can benefit from Dunkin’s reputation as a leading coffeehouse chain and its global reach.

5. Pizza Hut: The world’s largest pizza chain offers a straightforward business model that requires minimal effort to set up and maintain. With a large customer base already in place, it’s an ideal option for those looking to break into the pizza industry.

6. KFC: Another fast food giant, KFC, is known for its fried chicken and other tasty menu items. With a recognizable brand and multiple franchise opportunities, it’s an attractive option for those looking to enter the restaurant business.

7. Ace Hardware: This home improvement store chain has been around since 1924 and offers franchisees access to their extensive inventory of products as well as ongoing support from corporate headquarters.

8. Dairy Queen: This dessert-focused chain provides a unique franchise opportunity with several different options available, including ice cream shops, restaurants, mall kiosks, and mobile units.

9. Jiffy Lube: This automotive service chain is an ideal option for those looking to enter the automotive industry and offers a wide range of products and services that can be customized to meet customer needs.

10. Anytime Fitness: This gym franchise allows entrepreneurs to own their health club without purchasing expensive equipment or hiring staff. It’s an excellent way for those interested in the fitness industry to get started without a significant initial investment.

Whether you’re starting from scratch or want to open an existing business, these top 10 franchises are worth considering (see the bottom of the article for even more franchises to consider). With many offering low startup costs and ongoing support, it’s easier than ever for aspiring entrepreneurs to get into the franchising game. So take some time, research, and find the perfect franchise for you.

Steps Required to Start a Franchise Business

Whether you start a food and drink, retail, business services, or other franchise business, you must follow several steps to begin your enterprise.

1. Research Franchise Opportunities

You can begin your search on a website like Franchise Direct. These categorize franchises by industry, allowing you to choose from various sectors, including working from home or franchises with lower costs.

The things to consider when deciding include the following:

Franchise purchase fee

Liquid capital required

Average revenue

Royalty fees

Marketing fees

Travel costs for training

Other fees and expenses (including rental, employees, maintenance, local taxes, etc.)

Next, evaluate the opportunities in your location for the type of franchise business that interests you most. Some franchises can sustain more than one location in a city, but you want to ensure your business does not underperform.

2. Create Your Franchise Business Plan

The franchisor already defines most aspects of the business, but you must still take charge of some critical elements of the company and how you plan to serve your community.

You must include the following aspects in your business plan:

Start with an executive summary and company description. It should state why it’s different, the problem it solves, and the customer base you plan to serve.

Follow this with a market analysis that defines your target audience and how your business differs from your competitors. Include the services or products you offer and the expected product life cycle.

Create a management plan that defines the management structure of your franchise business.

Define the funding required for your startup costs, including the franchise purchase fee and equipment. You must also create a list of your running costs, including employees, rental, franchise royalties, utilities, etc. Finally, define how you will pay off any financing if needed.

Include a section with your franchise business’s financial projections encompassing at least five years.

Most franchises include a marketing and sales plan, but a good understanding you the community you serve offers opportunities for you to create more specialized marketing.

The template below is the best guide if you don’t know how to create a business plan.

3. Carefully Study the Franchise License Agreement

Before signing the Franchise License agreement, please read it carefully and make sure you understand everything in the contract. You will have to uphold all the business standards laid out in the contract; otherwise, the franchisor can withdraw it at any time. Getting an attorney to go through this document with you is best.

4. Form Your Business Entity

Your franchisor may require a specific legal business entity, and most need a legal business structure like an LLC or corporation. You could also choose a sole proprietorship if it doesn’t specify the above. However, this places your assets at risk. Your attorney or tax advisor can give you the best advice if you have the freedom to choose, but remember that the two legal formations give you the best personal asset protection.

5. Choose Your Franchise Location

Most franchisors will provide a clear guide of the location and size required for their brand, but you will have to do the necessary legwork to find the space. For example, you may need to look for an office if it is an online franchise. However, consider all aspects of a location’s current and prospects when looking for a store.

6. Register Your Business and Get an EIN

Like all businesses, you must register your franchise business with the state and pay the registration fee. You will also need to get all the permits and licenses for the industry. Get information about these requirements from the SBA or your local Secretary of State.

Finally, every business must pay state and federal taxes. Therefore, your franchise business needs an Employee Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS.

7. Hire Employees and Get Training

With your agreements and a location in place, the next step is to meet your staffing requirements. Most franchisors tell you which job descriptions and titles you need to advertise. Some even have a database of prospective employees to make the task easier. Once you have hired the employees, you and they will have to attend a training program if the franchise requires it.

8. Opening Day

Usually, the franchisee is responsible for the expense of creating the space where they will operate from. The franchisor provides blueprints, custom fixtures, and signage. As you prepare for opening day, the franchisor will guide you through the process and do the advertising. Spread the word by inviting networking groups and your local Chamber of Commerce to the opening day.

The post-sale process is also essential when starting a franchise business. This involves ongoing communication between the franchisor and franchisee to ensure everything runs smoothly. The transition from pre-sale to post-sale should be seamless and involve regular check-ins with both parties to ensure that all goals and expectations are met.

Additional Franchise Tips

Research the franchisor and make sure they are reputable.

Consider the cost of starting a franchise, including startup costs, ongoing fees, and royalties.

Make sure you understand your responsibilities as a franchisee.

Be prepared to take on additional marketing, local networking, and customer service tasks.

Have enough working capital to cover expenses until business picks up.

Understand what kind of support the franchisor will provide after opening day.

Seek advice from experienced professionals to ensure success.

Bottom Line

Buying a franchise helps many people realize their dream of owning a business since they can leverage the franchisor’s business expertise and brand strength. If you want to become a franchise business owner, you need to follow the eight easy steps above and join the ranks of a successful business in the industry that interests you most.

FAQs

What types of businesses can I franchise?

You can franchise any business, including retail stores, restaurants, hotels, and service-oriented franchises like window cleaning or dog walking.

How much does it cost to buy a franchise?

The cost of buying a franchise varies from one franchise to another. However, you should expect to pay an initial fee that covers the franchisor’s costs for providing you with the license and training materials, as well as ongoing royalties based on your sales volume or percentage of revenue.

Do I need an attorney when buying a franchise?

Yes! It is essential to have an experienced lawyer go over the franchise agreement before you sign it. An attorney can advise you on the terms of the contract and provide legal protection and guidance throughout the process.

How do I choose a location for my franchise?

Location is often one of the most critical factors in determining success or failure for any business, including a franchise. Therefore, you must carefully consider aspects like foot traffic, parking availability, visibility from main roads and highways, local competition, and customer demographics to select an optimal site for your business.

What types of permits are required when opening a franchise?

The type of permit or license required will vary depending on the industry and state where your business operates. You may need a federal or state tax ID, a business license, an employer identification number (EIN), a zoning permit, and other specific permits depending on the products or services you offer. Check your state’s requirements to get all the necessary licenses.

Do I need to hire employees when opening my franchise?

The franchisor might require that you have one or more employees to open and operate the franchise. The type of workers needed will depend on the business model and job specifications set by the franchisor. Hiring qualified personnel is essential for any successful business, so ensure you find reliable workers who can help build your brand.

Can I make changes to the franchise once I purchase it?

The franchisor might allow some flexibility and customization regarding operations or product offerings. However, any significant changes must follow their guidelines and be discussed in advance since altering the agreement could void your rights as a franchisee.

What is included in the training provided by a franchisor?

Franchisees are typically required to attend an initial training program. This may involve online classes, seminars, on-the-job experience, workshops, and other methods that teach you how to run the business according to the franchisor’s standards and policies. The content of the training will depend on each franchisor’s requirements.

What other resources should I tap into when opening a franchise?

Working with experienced professionals like accountants, lawyers, or consultants is essential to ensure your compliance and success in the industry. Additionally, consider joining associations, invitations, networking groups, and your local Chamber of Commerce, as well as submitting press releases to media outlets to promote the grand opening of your business. This will help build awareness and draw customers on day one.

List of Franchises

These are just some of the many franchising opportunities available to aspiring restaurant owners. Depending on your budget, interests, and experience level, there is sure to be a franchise that meets your needs. Whether you’re looking to break into the industry or expand your current business, franchising may be the best way to do it. With low startup costs and ongoing support from corporate headquarters, owning a franchise can give you an accessible introduction to the food service industry. Take advantage of these opportunities today, and let them help you on the path to success!

1. 7-Eleven: This convenience store chain has been around since 1927 and offers prospective franchisees an easy way to get started in the retail industry.

2. Ace Hardware: This home improvement store chain has been around since 1924 and offers franchisees access to their extensive inventory of products as well as ongoing support from corporate headquarters.

3. Dollar General: This variety store chain provides a great opportunity for franchising with low startup costs and access to their large range of products.

4. GNC: This health and wellness store chain offers a variety of supplements, vitamins, and other products that make it a great franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the retail industry.

5. Petco: This pet supply retailer has been around since 1965 and offers franchisees an easy way to get started in the pet care industry as well as access to their wide selection of products.

6. Toys “R” Us: This toy store chain has been around since 1957 and provides franchisees with an established customer base as well as access to their extensive range of products.

7. Subway: This sandwich shop chain has become one of the most popular franchises in the world, providing a great way to break into the food industry with low upfront costs and ongoing support from corporate headquarters.

8. AMC Theaters: With over 5,000 locations worldwide, this movie theater chain is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the entertainment industry with minimal cost.

9. Dunkin’ Donuts: Offering coffee, donuts, and other treats since 1950, this franchise provides access to one of the most recognizable names in the food service industry.

10. H&R Block: This tax preparation service is a great way to break into the financial services industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

11. UPS Store: This shipping and postal services franchise provides an easy way to break into the business services industry with low startup costs and access to their products.

12. Cruise Planners: This travel franchise offers a great way for entrepreneurs to break into the tourism industry with access to their extensive network of suppliers and resources.

13. Wild Birds Unlimited: This bird-feeding franchise provides a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the pet industry with access to their vast selection of bird-related products.

14. Liberty Tax Service: With over 4,000 locations worldwide, this tax preparation service is a great way for aspiring business owners to enter the financial services industry at minimal cost.

15. The UPS Store Network: This shipping and printing services chain has been around since 1971 and provides franchisees with an easy way to get started in the business services industry.

16. Mailbox Plus: This franchise offers a great way to break into the mailing and shipping services industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

17. Anytime Fitness: This gym chain has been around since 2002 and provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to get started in the fitness industry with low startup costs.

18. IntelliTurf: This lawn care franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the landscaping industry with access to their extensive range of products and services.

19. Valpak Direct Marketing Systems: This direct mail advertising company has been around since 1968 and provides franchisees with an easy way to enter the marketing industry at minimal cost.

20. Clothes Mentor: This clothing store chain provides an easy way to break into the retail industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

21. Pet Supplies Plus: This pet supply franchise provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the pet care industry with access to their large selection of products and services.

22. Two Men and a Truck: This moving franchise has been around since 1985 and offers a low-cost way for aspiring business owners to get started in the transportation industry.

23. Anytime Ice Cream & Yogurt: This ice cream shop chain is a great way for entrepreneurs looking to enter the food service industry with access to their wide selection of desserts and treats.

24. College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving: This moving and junk removal franchise offers a great way to break into the transportation services industry with minimal cost.

25. PuroClean Property Restoration Specialists: This property restoration franchise provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to get started in the restoration services industry at minimal cost.

26. Right At Home: This home care franchise is a great opportunity for aspiring business owners looking to enter the healthcare industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

27. Glass Doctor: Offering glass repair and replacement since 1962, this franchise provides an easy way to break into the building maintenance industry at low startup costs.

28. Primrose Schools: This preschool franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the education industry with access to their extensive range of products and services.

29. Budget Blinds: This window-covering franchise provides an easy way for aspiring business owners to get started in the home improvement industry at a minimal cost.

30. Curves Fitness Centers: This fitness center chain is an excellent way for entrepreneurs to enter the health and wellness industry with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

31. Supercuts: This hair salon franchise provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the beauty industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

32. BrightStar Care: This health care franchise offers an easy way to break into the healthcare industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

34. Big O Tires: This tire shop franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to get started in the automotive industry at low startup costs.

35. Mr. Rooter Plumbing: This plumbing franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the building maintenance industry with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

36. Scotts Lawn Service: This lawn care company has been around since 1983 and provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to enter the landscaping industry at minimal cost.

37. Tire Kingdom: This tire shop chain is a great way for entrepreneurs to break into the automotive services industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

38. The UPS Store: This post

38. Rainbow International: This property restoration franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the cleaning services industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

39. Comfort Keepers: Offering home care since 1998, this healthcare franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to break into the healthcare services industry at minimal cost.

40. Power Washing Pros: This power washing company is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the exterior maintenance industry with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

41. Jazzercise: This fitness center chain provides a great way for entrepreneurs to break into the health and wellness industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

42. Stratus Building Solutions: This commercial cleaning franchise offers an easy way for aspiring business owners to get started in the janitorial services industry at low startup costs.

43. Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaners: Offering carpet cleaning since 1977, this franchise is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the cleaning services industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

44. MaidPro: This maid service company is a great way for entrepreneurs to break into the home cleaning industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

45. Brightway Insurance: This insurance agency provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the insurance industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

46. Miracle-Ear: Offering hearing aids since 1948, this franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to get started in the healthcare industry at low startup costs.

47. Cruise Planners:

47. Meineke Car Care Centers: This automotive repair shop chain provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to enter the automotive services industry at minimal cost with access to their extensive range of products and services.

48. Primrose Schools: This childcare franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the early childhood education industry with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

49. Fast Signs: This sign shop franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to get started in the signage industry at low startup costs with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

50. 1-800-GOT-JUNK?: This junk removal company is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the waste management industry with access to their large selection of products and resources.

51. Nu-Calgon: This HVAC cleaning and maintenance franchise provides a great way for entrepreneurs to break into the building maintenance industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

52. The Grounds Guys: Offering landscaping since 1987, this lawn care company is a great opportunity for aspiring business owners to get started in the landscaping industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

53. Air Team Cleaning: This air duct cleaning franchise offers an easy way for entrepreneurs to enter the building maintenance industry at minimal cost with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

54. Glass Doctor: This glass repair shop chain is a great way for entrepreneurs looking to break into the glass installation and repair industry with access to their large selection of products and resources.

55. FASTSIGNS: This signage company provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the sign-making industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

56. Park Lawn Corporation: Offering funeral homes since 1972, this franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to get started in the funeral services industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

57. JAN-PRO Franchising International Inc.: This commercial cleaning service offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the janitorial services industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

58. East Side Mario’s: This Italian restaurant franchise is a great way for entrepreneurs to enter the foodservice industry at minimal cost with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

59. The Maids Home Services: Offering house cleaning since 1979, this maid service company is a great opportunity for aspiring business owners to get started in the home cleaning industry at low startup costs with access to their large selection of products and resources.

60. We Fix It USA: This mobile device repair chain provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to break into the electronics repair industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

61. Velden Engineering & Consulting: This engineering consulting firm offers a great chance for entrepreneurs looking to enter the engineering industry with access to their wide selection of products and services.

62. Meineke Car Care Centers: This car care franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to get started in the automotive services industry at low startup costs with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

63. Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning Services: This carpet cleaning service provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the home services industry with access to their large selection of products and resources.

64. Home Instead Senior Care: Offering home care since 1994, this senior care company is a great chance for entrepreneurs to enter the healthcare industry at minimal cost with access to their wide selection of products and services.

65. Anago Cleaning Systems: This commercial cleaning franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to get into the janitorial services industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

66. Glass Guru: This glass repair shop chain provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to break into the glass installation and repair industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

67. Pet Supplies Plus: This pet store franchise is a great way for aspiring business owners to get started in the pet supply industry at low startup costs with access to their large selection of products and resources.

68. Mosquito Joe: Offering mosquito control services since 2011, this franchise is a great chance for entrepreneurs to enter the pest control industry at minimal cost with access to their wide selection of products and services.

69. ManageMowed: This lawn care company provides a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the landscaping industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

70. The Duct & Vent Cleaning Professionals: This air duct cleaning service offers an easy way for entrepreneurs to get into the home services industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

71. Great Clips: This hair salon franchise is a great opportunity for aspiring business owners looking to enter the beauty industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

72. Tutor Doctor: This tutoring company provides an easy way for entrepreneurs to enter the educational services industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

73. American Poolplayers Association: This organization offers an excellent chance for entrepreneurs to enter the sports and leisure industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

74. HomeVestors: This real estate franchise is an excellent way for aspiring business owners to get started in the property management industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and services.

75. The Cleaning Authority: Offering residential cleaning since 1977, this maid service company provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the home cleaning industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

76. Sky Zone Trampoline Park: This trampoline park franchise is an easy way for entrepreneurs to enter the sports and leisure industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

77. Brightway Insurance: This insurance agency provides an excellent chance for aspiring business owners looking to enter the finance and insurance industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and services.

78. Experimax Franchise Solutions: Offering computer repairs since 2008, this computer store offers an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to break into the technology industry with access to their products and resources.

79. True Blue Power: This commercial power solutions company provides an excellent way for entrepreneurs to enter the energy industry with access to their extensive range of products and services.

80. UBreakiFix: This electronics repair franchise is a great chance for aspiring business owners looking to break into the technology industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

81. The Grounds Guys: This landscaping company offers an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the lawn care industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

82. Fit4Mom: Offering fitness classes since 2001, this franchise is a great chance for aspiring business owners looking to break into the health and wellness industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

83. Rainbow International Restoration: This restoration service offers a great way for entrepreneurs to get started in the home repair and renovation industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and services.

84. Glass Doctor: This glass repair company provides an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the home services industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and resources.

85. The Joint Chiropractic: This chiropractic franchise is easy for entrepreneurs to enter the health and wellness industry with access to their extensive range of products and services.

86. PuroClean Property Restoration Services: Offering property restoration since 2001, this franchise provides an excellent chance for aspiring business owners looking to break into the home repair and renovation industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

87. Gutter Helmet: This gutter protection company offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the home services industry with access to their products and resources.

88. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors: This home inspection service is a great way for entrepreneurs to get started in the real estate industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and services.

89. You Move Me: Offering moving services since 2012, this franchise provides an excellent opportunity for aspiring business owners looking to break into the transportation industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

90. Kona Ice: This ice cream franchise is a great chance for entrepreneurs looking to enter the food service industry with access to their extensive range of products and services.

91. Pet Butler: This pet waste removal business offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the pet care industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

92. Pestmaster Services: This pest control company provides an excellent way for aspiring business owners to get started in the exterminator industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

93. Molly Maid: Offering maid services since 1984, this franchise is a great chance for entrepreneurs looking to enter the home cleaning industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and resources.

94. Safari Kid: This child care center offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the education industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and services.

95. College Hunks Hauling Junk: This junk removal business provides an excellent way for aspiring business owners to get into the waste management industry with access to their extensive range of products and resources.

96. Dream Vacations: Offering vacation planning since 2002, this franchise is a great chance for entrepreneurs looking to enter the travel industry at minimal cost with access to their large selection of products and services.

97. Clockwork Home Services: This home services franchise offers a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the repair and maintenance industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and resources.

98. Proshred Security: This document destruction service provides an excellent way for aspiring business owners to get started in the security industry with access to their comprehensive range of products and services.

99. Pet Wants: This pet food franchise offers an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to break into the pet care industry at low startup costs with access to their wide selection of products and services.

100. Senior Care Authority: This senior care business provides an excellent way for aspiring business owners to enter the health and wellness industry with access to their extensive range of products and services. ​​

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.