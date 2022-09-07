How To Save A Ridiculous Amount Of Money You Spend On Grocery

Monthly groceries are a thing. But how can you save while you’re spending on groceries? Can budgeting be done quickly while grocery shopping?

So in this article, we’ll mention different steps to save on your grocery bill. Steps like:

Creating a Grocery Budget Grocery shopping once a week Creating a sustainable meal plan Going meatless Using Produce wisely Use leftovers Avoiding wastage Freezing Cut down on soda and snacks Buy from the farmer’s market Grow vegetables indoors

How to Save Money On Grocery Shopping?

After a lot of research, practice, and tweaking, we have come up with a grocery budget of $400 per month for almost 2.75 years. If at any time we have surpassed that amount, it was all because of an apparent lack of prior planning that we lacked on our part.

There were a few months in which we were either too tired, lazy or maybe too overwhelmed even to consider the grocery budget. But after learning our lessons, we have finally concluded that prior planning is helpful to stay on track budget-wise, even after crazy busy times.

Here we will elaborate on some essential points you should always keep in mind while you spend on groceries to stay within your budget.

These are a few ways to feed our family healthy and nutritious food on a budget.

#1 Create A Grocery Budget

The first thing you must do is always target a goal as to what is the exact amount you must spend on groceries every week! If you have already planned to stick to a budget, then you must always keep in mind to spend less than what you have previously spent before you start budgeting.

Don’t set unpractical goals for yourself so that you may fail while achieving them. Don’t be afraid to face challenging situations. Set a rule that you will try to budget $25 per person for weekly groceries if possible.

#2 Grocery Shopping Once A Week

Avoid frequent grocery shopping. The first rule to inculcating proper budgeting requires punctual shopping. Hence grocery shopping once a week is the most important first step. It’ll help you stick to a particular meal plan. Also, refrain from unnecessary and impulsive buying of products that are not required.

#3 Creating A Sustainable Meal Plan

Create a menu with groceries that you already have at hand. Maybe the box of noodles you have stored or a pack of pasta can help you use up the available groceries. You should keep in mind that every bit counts! You should remember that you are not buying groceries to decorate your home but to eat. Hence, challenge yourself to make proper use of the stored-up pantry.

#4 Going Meatless

Invest less in meat as it requires a lot of preparation and clean-up. They can taste awful as leftovers, leaving you with no choice but to grab takeouts. And you cannot make instant recipes with meat. Hence meat can be purchased at weekends or once every two weeks. Always plan for meals and recipes that you love cooking and eating.

#5 Use Produce Wisely

If you want to avoid any sort of spoilage and waste, always try to front loads your recipes at the beginning of the weekly planner! And don’t hesitate to store that wilting produce in the freezer to extend its shelf life.

#6 Use Leftovers

If you have leftovers from the previous day, try to use them at the beginning of the next week. When you are in debt destruction mode, decreasing the wastage of food is of prime importance. If you take care of your money, those saved pennies will save you someday.

#7 Avoid Wastage

You must make yourself accustomed to leftovers and avoid going out for lunch or dinner. Instead, prepare your dinner; if something remains, use it for the next day’s lunch. This way, you’’ thank yourself for not wasting any bit of food and be grateful. No doubt it’ll make your grocery budgeting hassle-free.

#8 Freeze Them

Any perishable pantry can be quickly frozen and can certainly be used later. For instance, any form of frozen meat or vegetables can easily be added to your salads, soups, or stir-fried meals. If any fresh fruit is available to you that is a bit lifeless but not quite ready to go to the bin, simply pop them in the freezer and later add them to your smoothies.

#9 Cut Down On Soda And Snacks

We’re all punishable for stacking extra soda and snacks like chips, chocolates, biscuits, and other junk items in our cart. Try preparing a junk-free grocery list and stick to it throughout your shopping. Soda and snacks do not only deteriorate human health but also weigh heavy on the budget scale. Hence ditching them can save you good money.

#10 Farmers Market

When you are buying produce that is brought straight from the farmer is not only beneficial for your pockets and your health. The local vendors who sell at a much-reduced rate must be your first choice if you seriously consider saving on your budget.

They tend to offer you organic and healthy food for considerably reduced rates.

#11 Cultivate Vegetables Indoor

So many environmental enthusiasts practice cultivating vegetables indoors, right by their kitchen countertops. Though it’s considered unnecessary in many households, it saves on groceries quickly. You can cultivate vegetables and fruits like coriander, mint leaves, thyme, tomatoes, and green beans.

The Final Verdict

Having read the article, you must now be aware of all the tips and tricks essential to saving your savings on groceries. Simply go by these above-stated ways, and you will surprise yourself with how much money you might be saving.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.