Do you want to give budgeting with cash a try? Budgeting with cash can be a valuable first step on your journey to becoming debt free, and now that there are so many efficient – not to mention stylish – wallets out there, it’s easier than ever to start budgeting your cash. If you have been doing this for a while you may just want to get your hands on a beautiful cash envelope wallet, so you can budget in style.

Whatever your reasons for clicking on this article, we’ve got something for you! Not only do we have 11 of the best cash envelope wallets for budgeting your money, but we also have the answers to some frequently asked questions, and some tips to get you started budgeting your cash more efficiently.

But before we dive right into those 11 great wallets, let’s take a closer look at cash envelope wallet systems generally and what they are.

What Is A Cash Envelope Wallet System?

If you mainly budget with physical cash, then a cash envelope wallet can help you organize your cash in line with your budget. An envelope wallet can separate your cash into categories such as budgets for food, gas, clothes, household items, and entertainment.

Your cash for each of these categories should fit neatly into each category, and once all your cash is in the wallet you can clearly see how much money you’re going to be spending for a month, if your budget is set up that way.

You can have more categories to your wallet than the ones listed above, or fewer if some categories above are not things you are cash budgeting for. For example, you may not use cash to pay for things like gas or clothes.

Overall, a cash envelope wallet helps keep cash budgeting simple and seamless and is definitely worth a try.

Why Should I Look Into A Cash Envelope Wallet System?

If you’re not sold already, let’s take a closer look at the advantages to using a cash envelope wallet system. Having a budget predominantly focused on physical cash and monitoring the expenses in your envelope wallet is guaranteed to save you money, and help you put money aside for treats for yourself and your family. Let’s take a look at how a cash envelope wallet system does that.

Tracks Expenses Easily

A cash envelope system lets you easily track your expenses, and each category of your wallet will have a space to track every purchase you make. It gives you a chance to see with your own eyes where exactly your money is going.

After all, monitoring your expenses and your cash is crucial to cash budgeting, and with a cash envelope wallet you can do this.

Reduces Overspending

If you’re cash budgeting and you run out of money, the only thing you can do is to stop spending. After all, if you don’t have cash on you then you can’t make any frivolous or impulsive purchases. This is what makes cash budgeting so effective in putting an end to overspending.

On the other hand, when you’re mainly using a card to pay for things it’s harder to keep track of what you have available in your budget. Funds came straight out of your bank account, without you even realizing it sometimes.

But a cash envelope wallet keeps your budget organized without overspending.

When Should I Buy A Cash Envelope Wallet?

There isn’t a right or wrong time to buy a cash envelope wallet, or start budgeting with an envelope system wallet. But if you have been cash budgeting with paper envelopes then a cash envelope wallet is a definite upgrade.

After all, paper envelopes can be very flimsy and if the envelope rips then you can easily lose your money.

If you’re an experienced cash budgeter or if you’re new to this kind of budgeting system, you’re sure to love this cash envelope notebook wallet. It has RFID blocking and a wide variety of features that you need to budget with cash successfully.

What impresses us the most about this cash envelope wallet is how easily the money envelopes slide into the wallet. The wallet also has a zipper to keep your cash protected and secure. If your money envelopes become damaged, they are more readily available, and you can even make your own envelopes.

You can find the following in this budgeting wallet:

12 budgeting envelopes

12 budgeting sheets

14 sticker labels

Monthly budget

Monthly calendar

Yearly calendar

Ruler

Plus, this cash envelope wallet also has a 90-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re not satisfied you’ll have no problem getting your money back.

Pros

It has plenty of features to help you budget successfully.

It has a wrist strap.

The wallet is large enough to carry a phone.

It also has plenty of space for a checkbook and credit cards.

Cons

Unfortunately, it is only available in one color.

If you’re looking for an affordable cash envelope wallet then this is the wallet for you! One of the key features we look for in a cash envelope wallet is envelopes that prevent your money from falling out of our wallets. Luckily, this isn’t a problem with this wallet as it has an internal binder that can hold 12 budgeting envelopes.

The other great features of this wallet include multiple debit cardholders and budgeting sheets for every month. The latter is crucial when it comes to budgeting with a cash system, as you need to be able to monitor your daily expenses and also write down every expense after making a purchase so you can stay on budget.

This budgeting wallet has the following:

12 budgeting sheets

12 budgeting envelopes

12 slots for debit cards

Yearly budget sheet.

A coin pocket.

Binder notes.

It is also an affordable wallet with a sleek black design.

Pros

Comes with a leather wallet organizer.

Also comes with a pen loop.

Budget-friendly price.

A unisex wallet, ideal for men or women.

Cons

Wallet is available in just one color.

As the name suggests, this wallet is designed for more than just cash! It isn’t just a cash stuffing wallet, but a cash stuffing binder, calculator, planner, and zipper envelopes to keep your cash secure.

This wallet really helps make budgeting with cash easier. Not only does it keep your wallet safe with zipper envelopes and a binder, but with a planner you can easily track your daily expenses, and with the calculator you can work out your budget without mistakes.

Pros

Although packed with features, this wallet is easy to use.

Has everything you could need for budgeting.

The calculator is a nice touch that sets it apart from the rest.

Cons

At 8” x 11”, this wallet might be too large for some.

If you would like to give a cash envelope wallet a try, but already have a wallet at home that you love, then this Hommie wallet is an excellent alternative, and is an excellent first step into cash budgeting.

In this cash system wallet, you will find:

15 expense tracker sheets.

12 waterproof envelopes.

24 envelope stickers.

A carrying pouch.

If you would like to get a better grip on your finances and want to start small then this wallet would be an excellent place to start. The budgeting envelopes and pouch can help you stay on track with your budgeting.

Pros

Budget-friendly.

Waterproof.

Available in multiple colors.

Cons

It’s a carrying pouch rather than a wallet.

Less durable than other wallets on this list.

This all-in-one budget wallet organizer is sure to grab your attention, after all, it’s absolutely gorgeous! What we love the most about this wallet is the cash envelopes. Each one is made of plastic and is three-hole punched so it can slip into the wallet with ease. These are a lot more convenient and durable than paper envelopes that can easily fall apart.

Plastic envelopes can be used over and over, and while this envelope wallet is one of the more expensive wallets on this list, you won’t have to replace the plastic envelopes so it’s definitely value for money.

Other features in this budget wallet organizer include:

12 budgeting sheets

Envelope labels

Yearly calendar

To-do list

Grocery cost tracker

Plus, the manufacturer is a family-run business, so if you like to support small businesses then this is the wallet for you! But if you’re unhappy with this wallet, they also offer a 100% money-back guarantee.

Pros

It has RFID blocking technology.

Comes with a wrist strap.

There is plenty of space for your debit cards, as there are 12 debit card slots.

There is a zipper pocket for change.

Cons

Wallet is only available in one color.

Emblazoned with the Dave Ramsey name, this wallet only comes in black and is made out of faux leather. It includes:

Cash envelopes.

A guide to using cash envelopes

Debt cardholder

A memo pad

Space for your checkbook.



The guide to using the envelope system we find extremely helpful, and while this wallet is undeniably popular it does have some drawbacks, like not much space for debit cards. This may not be too much of a drawback though, as you will mainly be using the wallet to store your cash so you won’t need too much room for debit cards. Still, you may still want to use your wallet to hold cards such as your driver’s license or health insurance card.

This wallet has everything you need to get started, and if this is going to be your first cash envelope wallet then we highly recommend it.

Pros

Stylish appearance.

Space for pens.

Made by a trusted brand – Dave Ramsey.

High quality construction.

Cons

Only available in one color.

Doesn’t zip shut.

This cash system wallet was also produced by a well-known brand, Bella Taylor, who have plenty of experience in producing these types of wallets. It has individual built-in spaces for every category you’re budgeting for so you can securely store your cash. No need to worry about cash envelopes! If you would like a cash budgeting envelope but without the hassle of dealing with lots of envelopes, then we highly recommend this one.

The Bella Taylor cash wallet system includes:

Eight envelope slots for cash.

Six debit card slots.

Two window ID slots.

A pocket for a checkbook.

Printable tabs.

A pen loop.

If you already own a budget banner and have other systems to track your expenses and savings in place, then we highly recommend this wallet for you. It is one of the more simple wallets on our list, and doesn’t have the features of other wallets on our list.

Pros

Available in a variety of colors.

Durable.

A separate zipper pocket for cash.

Has a coin pocket.

Cons

A little on the large side.

One of the simpler wallets on our list.

One of the best parts about budgeting is that when we do it correctly we can occasionally treat ourselves to something a little extravagant, like this Kate Spade wallet! This is a great option if you’re a big fan of fashion, and like to budget while keeping stylish.

Pros

Comes with a wrist strap.

Made of high quality leather.

Available in multiple colors.

Cons

On the expensive side.

Doesn’t have a zipper closure.

Not only is this Savvy Cents wallet value for money, but it also has an attractive design and can securely hold your cash.

Pros

Comes at an affordable price.

Available in multiple colors.

Comes with a zipper closure.

Cons

Made of faux leather.

Doesn’t have room for a checkbook.

Plus, the cash envelopes are also magnetic so your cash is always secure in your wallet.

Pros

The magnetic cash envelopes help to keep your money safe.

Plenty of space to help you organize your money.

Has a zipper closure.

Cons

The removable cash envelopes might come in handy for some, but others may worry about losing their money in these envelopes.

This cash wallet has five different bill compartments, is available in 30 different colors, and also comes in attractive gift box packaging, which would make it an ideal present. If that wasn’t enough though, it also has RFID blocking so you don’t need to worry about identity theft!

Pros

The wallet is available in multiple colors.

Has RFID blocking to keep you safe.

Made of genuine leather.

Cons

The wallet is a bifold.

This wallet isn’t the most spacious, so you may not be able to keep a lot of cash in there.

Organizing Cash In Your Wallet

Whether you use an envelope system or not, it is useful to keep the money in your wallet organized.

If you don’t use an envelope budgeting system, it is handy to arrange your cash by keeping the denominations together, and organizing your dollar bills from lowest to highest. Not only does this eliminate the risk of you handing over the wrong amount of cash, but makes paying for items in cash quicker.

When adopting an envelope budgeting system, you have a couple of options of how you go about it. You can either use an envelope system wallet like the ones on your list, add cash envelopes to your regular wallet, or make your own dividers so you can keep cash separate and then organize your cash into different spending categories.

Can You Use An Envelope System Without Cash?

If you like to pay for items with a card rather than physical cash, this doesn’t mean you can’t use an envelope budgeting system. You can do this in a few ways. First, you can manually monitor your purchases using a budget book, a Google Sheets or Excel spreadsheet, or a budgeting app.

You can manually track your purchases whether you use a cash, or a debit or credit card, as long as you’re aware of how much you need to allocate to every category and keep an eye on it.

The second way to monitor your debit/credit card purchases is to open separate savings accounts for each budget category with a checking account linked. So you would pay for items with your debit card and then transfer money from the appropriate account.

It is generally recommended to always use separate accounts to help you budget. However, as a lot of savings accounts limit the number of transactions each month, you do have to be careful when doing this.

For this reason, it might be tough to use this method for envelope budgeting for every category. Still, you can still use this method and create savings accounts for as many categories as possible, while keeping the rest in a checking account that you can manually track.

FAQs

Can You Make Your Own Envelope Wallet System?

If you’re not entirely convinced by buying a cash envelope wallet, then you can absolutely make your own. Some people make do with using plain old white envelopes to budget their physical cash, but this isn’t exactly feasible in the long run. But you can make your own cash envelopes with more durable card, and these cash envelope templates are a great place to start.

Making our own cash envelopes is super easy and gives you a taste of cash budgeting. To make your own cash envelopes, you just have to download an online template (don’t worry, there are plenty available online), print, and fold. You can then label, organize and create a wallet that you can customize to your liking.

To make these wallets more durable you can try laminating the envelopes to prevent them from gathering dust.

Or you can customize your current wallet by grabbing some clips, and making some labels out of notebook paper. You can even use the pages from a mini notepad that are small enough to fit in your purse without having to cut them.

You then have to label your categories, clip your cash with the label, and place it on your wallet.

Where Can You Buy Cash Envelopes?

Solely using cash envelopes is also another option if you would like to dip your toes into cash budgeting without buying a cash envelope wallet.

You don’t have to settle for boring white envelopes either. You can just head over to Etsy to find a printable envelope design. You can find stylish cash envelopes over there that also have fun designs.

Final Thoughts

We hope that our eleven best cash envelope wallets have tickled your fancy, and if you weren’t convinced by cash budgeting that you are now!

Cash envelope wallets are excellent ways to help you with your budgeting. If you think that basic cash envelopes will be enough to help you stick to your budget then buying a box is all you really need. But if you would like an actual wallet with features like budget sheets and calculators, then a cash envelope wallet is a good choice.

However, if you’re just starting out with cash budgeting and are not sure what you need, or even if you would like a more customized cash wallet, then you can easily make your own with budget-friendly materials from Amazon and Etsy.

