How To Reclaim Your Money and Life After a Motorcycle Crash in Indiana

What starts as a stress-relieving ride can quickly turn into a traumatic event. Anyone who rides regularly knows the risks of rolling around on two wheels. All it takes is one careless driver, and you go from not a care in the world to doctors’ bills, injuries, and a wrecked bike. You now have trouble for something that’s not your fault.

Hoosier state bikers can contact a motorcycle accident lawyer to learn how to reclaim their money and their life after a motorcycle crash. Working with an experienced personal injury lawyer ensures you receive the maximum compensation for your injuries.

How To Receive Compensation for Damages From an Indiana Motorcycle Crash

The best way to reclaim your life after a traumatic motorcycle accident is to ensure you’re compensated properly. This not only means your financial losses but also non-economic damages such as pain and suffering, both physical and mental. However, filing an Indiana motorcycle accident lawsuit shouldn’t be attempted by a novice who has little understanding of its sometimes complex process.

You’re not alone if you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident and don’t know what to do. Here are the steps you should take.

Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Never attempt to file a motorcycle accident lawsuit on your own. A matter as serious as this should only be handled by a professional law firm with experience handling motorcycle accident cases. Fortunately, you won’t have to shell out a dime since most lawyers will take on your case on a contingency basis, meaning they’ll be paid a percentage of your settlement.

It’s crucial not to procrastinate and put off speaking to a professional. Indiana’s personal injury lawsuit statute of limitations is 2 years. Attempting to collect compensation after this time will result in the court rejecting your case.

Gather Evidence

Indiana’s personal injury law states that the plaintiff holds the burden of proof. Your lawyer will have to provide evidence that the driver was negligent and caused the crash that resulted in your injuries. This can be a rather time-consuming task and not as easy as it seems. To prove both negligence and injuries, your lawyer will gather evidence such as:

Accident reports

Photos of your injuries and the accident scene

Any available surveillance video of the accident

Emergency room intake and discharge papers

Doctors’ notes and diagnosis

X-rays, CAT scans, and MRI images

Medical bills

Maintain Medical Treatment

While your legal team prepares your case, you must continue with your medical treatment and physical rehabilitation. Postponing or skipping medical appointments can be red flags to the defendant’s insurance company as a way to doubt that your injuries are legitimate or as severe as you claim. Failure to follow doctor’s orders or treatment plans is a sure way to sabotage your case.

Along with keeping up with your medical treatment, writing down everything about your injuries and recovery in an accident journal can be beneficial. This can be a valuable way to keep track of any medical appointments and any new symptoms or conditions you’re experiencing. An accident journal can help ensure you’re compensated for all expenses.

Lay Low on Social Media

Insurance companies are savvy and will use anything they can to downplay your injuries, and they can use anything you post on your socials as evidence. A good personal injury attorney will advise you on what you should and shouldn’t post, not to paint a picture that isn’t accurate. Avoid posting anything directly related to the accident and your injuries. If you claim that your injuries have negatively affected your well-being, anything you post could be used against you.

Let Your Lawyer Handle the Settlement Negotiations

You should never speak to the defendant’s legal team or insurance company without advice from your lawyer. Insurance companies may give you a chance to tell your side of the story, but they aren’t doing this in your best interest. They’ll be looking to use anything you say against you.

Even if you’re offered a quick settlement, it’s most likely nowhere near the amount that you’re legally entitled to. Let your lawyer handle all negotiations, and any requests for information from the defendant’s team should be directed to your attorney.

Reclaim Your Money and Your Life After a Motorcycle Crash Explained

A motorcycle crash can be traumatizing and change your life forever. Debilitating, life-altering injuries can be physical and affect you emotionally. Loss of income or the ability to earn a living is sometimes an unfortunate outcome after a motorcycle accident.

Working with an attorney with a background in motorcycle accidents is the best way to reclaim your life. They’ll fight to ensure you receive the maximum compensation for this traumatic experience.