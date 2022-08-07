How to Motivate Your Workers and Improve Work Culture (7 Simple Tricks)

When it comes to working, one of the most important things you can do as a leader finds ways to keep your team motivated to do their best. When motivation falls, performance and morale go down, and the company suffers. But how do you motivate your employees correctly? Well, it’s all about improving the work culture.

You want to make the workplace something that employees like. They should enjoy being there, being around other employees, and doing their job. Nobody who despises their job’s work environment and culture will be motivated to do their best there. Therefore, improving the work culture is crucial.

You can do this in several ways, including offering open communication, team-building exercises, strong employee relationships, and more. Let’s discuss all of it right now.

1. Build Strong Bonds With Your Employees

One thing that saps employees’ willpower is feeling like their boss doesn’t care about them. Unfortunately, such feelings are often wrought by an employer who doesn’t communicate with employees and doesn’t engage them as individuals with skills and talents that help the company.

Employers can bond closely with their employees through face-to-face discussions, emails, meetings, and more. The main idea is to let your employees know that you are invested in their work and value their contribution. People valued in a workplace feel more motivated to do their best for it.

2. Be Transparent With Your Employees

Uncertainty prevents many people from taking action. For example, many employees worldwide do not voice serious concerns or express their issues with a working system because they fear how the manager will react. At the same time, employees feel out of the loop if a manager is not transparent with what is happening regularly.

Encourage transparency. Share important information about things happening with everyone, and let them know that their opinions and concerns can be voiced without retribution and that they will be considered. The more employees feel that their voice matters and are kept appraised of things, the better.

3. Use Team-Building Exercises

Most workplaces require a team of employees to function, yet many employees do not feel they are part of a team. However, a team performs much better than individuals merely working towards the same goal. Therefore, a manager can organize team-building exercises to foster friendship amongst employees.

Consider finding ways for everyone to spend time together outside of work. For example, going out for lunch, having a get-together on the weekends: when employees can spend time with each other outside of work, they will grow closer to each other and work better together.

4. Celebrate the Team

Everyone wants their hard work to be acknowledged or rewarded. So recognize the efforts of your employees. Appreciate them. Reward them if they do exceptionally well. Knowing your boss appreciates your hard work motivates you to do your best consistently. Nobody wants to try their best for someone who doesn’t enjoy them.

5. Acknowledge Their Lives

As a manager, your employee’s performance in the workplace is critical to you. But you have to remember; that they aren’t just employees. They have lives outside of that job; sometimes, those lives might require their attention. For example, maybe a kid needs to be picked up from school, or a family member gets sick.

Don’t make your employees feel trepidation at asking you for some leeway when something noteworthy happens in their lives. Remember that they aren’t in control of these things and didn’t want it any more than you did. An employee who feels like they will be punished for asking for understanding from you isn’t going to work hard for you.

6. Allow For Opportunity and Advancement

No one will be pleased in a job they know is a dead-end. If no raises or promotions are in sight, no matter how hard they work, why should they feel motivated to do their best? People want room to grow, and they aren’t going to be happy in a place where they can’t. So let your employees know that they can go places!

7. Avoid Micromanagement

No one likes being micromanaged. It shows that the person in charge doesn’t believe they can do their job. Instead of micromanaging your employees, mentor them: teach them and provide the tools they need to succeed. Then, trust them to perform. Employees who feel trusted by the leader feel more motivated.

Conclusion

Ultimately, improving workplace culture is about making your employees feel appreciated and essential. Nobody wants to be a cog in the machine. Everyone wants to feel like their efforts, opinions, and success matter. When employees feel valued, they find value in doing their best for you.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.