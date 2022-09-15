How to Lower The Cost per Click For Your Online Advertising Campaigns?

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is the best way to generate leads and increase sales. However, a successful PPC campaign that increases ROI requires increased click-through rates (CTR) and a lower cost per click (CPC).

Several factors can help your business maintain a low CPC. Let’s look at some suggestions:

Long-Tail Keywords Increase Conversions

Popular, high-volume keywords are usually shorter but have a higher CPC. So instead, search for and bid on relevant long-tail keywords. These consist of four words or longer and have fewer advertisers bidding for them, meaning they are cheaper but offer you lower CPC.

The downside of using long-tail keywords means fewer visitors landing on your website. But, these have a higher conversion rate because they are more specific and catch buyers who have moved along their buying decision process.

One good example is the search “chrome men’s watch” instead of the more general term “men’s watch,” showing that the person has already narrowed down what item they want to purchase.

One of the best and easiest tools for finding long-tail keywords for PPC campaigns is Google Ads Keyword Planner. Here you can see the search volume and estimated average CPC of keywords. You can also type your keyword into the Google search bar and, take suggestions from the drop-down, add them to the Google Ads Keyword planner to get the estimated search volume and CPCs for

Watch Your Keyword Match Types

The most common keyword match types used in ad groups include Broad Match, +Broad +Match +Modifier, Phrase Match, and Exact Match.

The tighter the targeted search query is to your keyword, the more your CPC. However, thanks to Google’s extended searches that help broad matches, you can control what you pay by combining phrases or broad-match keywords. Of course, the best way to see which matches will bring the best results is to test them.

Proper Use of Negative Keywords

Negative keywords help prevent your ads from showing with irrelevant keywords. Therefore, use negative keywords to prevent your ads from being triggered by an unwanted word or phrase, making sure you reduce your CPC.

You should add these negative keywords to your entire account and add them to your campaigns and ad groups.

Use a Manual Bidding Strategy

Automatic bidding allows Google to handle everything and can save you a lot of time, but if you want to reduce your CPC, you need to choose manual bidding. Manual bidding allows you to prioritize the best keywords for maximized clicks, helping to generate better quality leads. It is also easy to carry out adjustments for those underperforming ads.

However, with manual bidding, you need to manually fill out the bidding for each ad, making it time-consuming. Yet, it allows you to lower bids on keywords that received plenty of impressions but didn’t convert to sales or increase bids for those that converted.

Finally, use the CPC metric to help you determine your bidding strategy. Provide the search engine with the maximum amount you are willing to spend on your keywords.

Maximize Reach According to Location, Days, Times, and Devices

You can lower CPC if you show ads to your audiences on the right day, time, location, and device, but you first need to determine several things. First, find out the days when you have your best sales and which are the worst. Next, find the time that brings in the most conversions and which geo-location and devices provide quality traffic.

Based on this information, you can stop ads generating clicks and no sales and increase bids with reasonable conversion rates.

Increase Your Quality Score and Ad Relevance

A high-quality score with search engines positively impacts the position of your ads and lowers your cost per click. However, it also has a good effect on your conversion rate. Therefore, ensure that your keywords, landing pages, and ads are relevant. In addition, creating highly targeted ads pertinent to search queries provides a reduced bounce rate.

Retarget to Re-engage

Retarget a campaign to help capture those who clicked on one of your ads without taking further action. With Google Ads, you can segment your Remarketing Lists to serve the ads based on the pages that they initially used.

Bottom Line

As you can see, several ways can help lower your cost per click without affecting the clicks and visibility of your advertising campaigns. Your main aim is to direct traffic to your website with high purchase intent across the various platforms.

Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, and other PPC platforms offer you incredible control and flexibility. Thanks to this, you can modify, pause, and retarget to ensure that you reach your target audience when they are ready to convert.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.