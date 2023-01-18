How To Get Followers On Pinterest To Boost Your Brand’s Visibility

In Q3 OF 2022 alone, Pinterest saw a huge “445 million monthly active users across the globe” (Statista, October 2022). That’s a lot of people who could potentially be seeing and engaging with your content. You need to build up your followers to get the most out of the platform.

Over the past couple of years, Pinterest has become increasingly popular with online shoppers. From home inspiration to fashion advice, Pinterest is full of helpful ideas, visuals, and even the ability to shop for specific products.

Pinterest themselves identified that “people on Pinterest spend 40% more than people on other platforms every month and have a 30% bigger basket size”. This is excellent news for any eCommerce business looking for new avenues to boost their sales.

Social media, as a whole, is the most powerful way to reach your target audience. What better way to gain a following than to build relationships and engage with your followers on Pinterest?

If you have never considered using Pinterest to boost your brand’s visibility and social media presence, it’s something you should be looking to take advantage of this year.

If you’re looking for answers on how to get followers on Pinterest to help boost your brand’s visibility and take advantage of this powerful platform, we’ve put together 10 tips to help you do just that:

1. Have a Clear Visual Brand

A recognizable visual brand style helps to create an immediate connection between your Pinterest followers and your brand. Translating your brand from your website and other social media platforms to Pinterest is essential for creating consistent brand recognition.

Use the same colors your customers will know and recognize from your website in the images you post on Pinterest.

And if you have specific fonts, make sure you use the same throughout your Pinterest profile too.

2. Use SEO Optimized Keywords

Pinterest is a search engine, so including relevant keywords in your profile and pin descriptions will help users find you in the sea of other pins.

You can use keyword research tools to identify the best keywords in your profile and pins, or the Pinterest Trends feature to help determine which search terms are trending within the platform.

Use these keywords across your profile, pins and pin descriptions, and board names.

If you’re not using words or phrases that people are actively searching for, it will be difficult for potential customers to find your content.

3. Use Quality Visuals That Pop

Pinterest is all about visuals, so upload content that catches the eye. You can use tools like Canva to create quality visuals for your pins and even take the time to create custom graphics that you can use.

When creating visuals for your pins, think about how they can stand out on a user’s feed. You won’t be attracting any attention if you’re consistently uploading simple images or stock photos. You want to ensure your images are genuine and original so that people can differentiate your content and content from other brands.

While you should be maintaining brand consistency across your channels, you can still be creative with your visuals. Experiment with different color combinations, font sizes and effects, and layout designs to give your content an extra edge.

4. Utilize Keywords Within Descriptions

The keyword research you should carry out before creating and posting any pins should be implemented across the board. Using these keywords in your descriptions is critical for helping pinners discover your content.

When creating descriptions for pins and boards, be sure to include keywords relevant to the product or service featured in the post. This will help users find your pins when searching for related information.

It’s also essential to ensure that your description is engaging and not just stuffed with keywords. Take the time to write interesting and informative descriptions that attract people’s attention and get them to engage with your content.

5. Connect Your Shopify Account to Your Pinterest Account

If you are an eCommerce company using Shopify, you should connect your Shopify store to your Pinterest account. This will allow you to create product pins and showcase individual products from your store directly on Pinterest.

Connecting the two accounts is a great way to direct potential customers to your store, allowing them to purchase items easily with simple clicks or taps.

You can also set up your Pinterest Shop easily, too. This will allow you to curate collections of products for users to browse and purchase, which can help with conversions.

The great thing about Pinterest for its users is that they can find and purchase an item within just a few clicks. The easier it is for customers to shop, the more likely they are to make a purchase. Connecting your Shopify account to Pinterest is the perfect way to do this.

6. Utilize the Pinterest Analytics Feature

Withing your Pinterest Business account, you can access the analytics feature, which will give you detailed insights into how your pins and boards perform.

The analytics feature allows you to track your impressions, engagement rates easily, saves and clicks to see which pins resonate with users and where people click through.

Having this data is powerful, as it allows you to adjust your strategy accordingly and tweak any elements that are not performing as well. The analytics feature can also give you valuable information about your audience, such as which pins sparked their interest and their demographic.

Using the Pinterest Analytics feature is an easy and efficient way to track the success of your content and adjust your strategy accordingly.

7. Use Group Boards

Group boards are boards created by multiple people and have members who can contribute pins to the board. Think of them as a collaborative version of regular boards.

Group Pinterest boards can be a great way to boost your exposure and reach more people with your content. You can join group boards related to your niche with larger followings than yours to get your pins in front of those users.

It’s also a great way to network with other brands and businesses in your niche, which can benefit both parties.

Not only can you discover new products and services that may interest your customers, but you can also make connections with brands with similar interests to yours.

8. Cross-Promote on Other Social Platforms

If you don’t yet have a Pinterest account for your brand, you will have to promote it so that your editing customers and potential customers know how and where to find you.

This is an easy way to get followers on Pinterest, especially if you have a solid following on other social media platforms.

Simply share your Pinterest profile link on other social media platforms and promote any interesting pins you have so that people are encouraged to follow your account.

You should also link to your profile so your website visitors know your presence on Pinterest and can follow you there.

Cross-promoting your content is a great way to get the word out about your business, products, and services. Plus, it only takes a few minutes to do so.

9. Utilize Pinterest Ads

Pinterest Ads are a great way to promote your brand to Pinterest users through a pay-per-click system. You can target a specific audience and reach them with tailored content relevant to their interests.

Pinterest Ads are great for generating leads and driving traffic to your website or store, as they allow you to target users interested in what you offer.

You can also use Pinterest Ads to test different content formats and see which gets the most user engagement. This can be incredibly helpful in determining what type of content works best for your audience.

10. Collaborate with Influencers

For some companies, particularly those in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle industries, integrating influencers into their marketing strategy can be beneficial.

Reaching out to influencers on Pinterest with an engaged audience and asking them to collaborate with you can help you reach a new set of potential customers and get your content in front of their followers.

By collaborating with influencers, you are not just getting access to their followers but also gaining credibility. As their followers trust them, working with influencers can help you boost your brand’s visibility and establish your authority in the industry.

In addition, influencers can provide valuable feedback on your content and offer helpful ideas for improving it. They may even be able to suggest ways of reaching a wider audience.

Summary: How Gaining More Followers on Pinterest Can Boost Your Brand

Pinterest is a social media platform that many brands are not taking full advantage of. With over 445 million active Pinterest users, companies should be looking at leveraging this platform to reach more customers.

You will need to create a strong Pinterest marketing strategy to ensure you make your stand on this ever-growing platform.

Attract your Pinterest audience by creating visually engaging and relevant content, which will draw them in from the offset. And don’t neglect your SEO. Research what keywords and phrases your target audience are using and incorporate these into your Pinterest content.

Schedule pins regularly to keep your content fresh and encourage people to check for new updates. And don’t forget to cross-promote on other social platforms, utilize Pinterest Ads and collaborate with influencers – all these strategies can help you get more followers on Pinterest and boost your brand.

Don’t get caught out not taking full advantage of Pinterest and its potential. Put in the effort now to gain more followers, and watch as your brand grows on this popular platform.

FAQs

How can I gain followers fast on Pinterest?

There’s no quick solution to rocketing your Pinterest followers overnight. However, there are several strategies you can use to help your account grow.

Make sure your content is what your target audience wants to see – look at the most popular pins for the keyword and include high-quality imagery.

How do I get pins noticed on Pinterest?

Your Pinterest content should be aligned with your target audience’s interests. Try using relevant keywords and phrases in your descriptions and cross-promoting on other social media platforms to draw attention to your pins.

How do I grow my Pinterest?

Ensure you share your Pinterest account across other social media platforms, so your existing followers and customers know you have an account. Utilize Pinterest Ads and collaborate with influencers to reach new potential customers.

How do I get more followers on Pinterest?

Creating a solid Pinterest marketing strategy is critical to watch your followers and engagement grow. Post regularly and ensure your content is visually appealing and relevant to your target audience. Use relevant keywords in the descriptions of your pins.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.