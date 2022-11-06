With office parties just around the corner, it’s time to look for the perfect outfit to dazzle your colleagues. As you decide between an eccentric kimono or your go-to little black dress, you may realize that dressing for an office holiday party is more challenging than you think.

You have to consider what is and isn’t appropriate for the event. At the same time, you want to let your personality shine and show your colleagues another side of you. With so many considerations, finding the perfect work-party balance for your upcoming office holiday party is hard.

To help relieve you of any added pre-holiday stress, here are five tips on how to dress for an office holiday party:

Stay true to the office culture and event theme Choose a festive color or texture When in doubt, add sequins Be comfortable A red lip goes a long way

Read on to learn how each tip can help create the perfect office party look.

1. Stay true to the office culture and event theme

The first step to preparing your office party attire is understanding your company culture and the event details. If your office is more casual, wearing a more relaxed outfit will likely work. However, don’t be afraid to spice it up a bit! If jeans are your go-to for a workday, choosing a skirt or dress may be nice. Alternatively, dressing up is likely the safest option if you wear a suit daily. Remember to choose something appropriate, no matter the office norms, since it’s still a work occasion.

It’s also essential to keep the venue and theme in mind. If your office is casual, but the event is at a hip bar, you may want to wear something more trendy or elegant. If the event has a theme, be sure to dress accordingly. Whether it’s ‘70s glamour or an ugly sweater party, embrace it and have fun!

2. Choose a festive color or texture

The holiday season is the perfect time to get festive! Choosing colors like emerald green, striking red, and sapphire blue will make your outfit perfect for the event! Stay away from basic neutrals such as black and white; this is the time to embrace the merry season and go all-out with festive colors.

Another way to dress for the season is by incorporating fun textures. Wear a velvety kimono or a lace top for added flair and fun. If you want to stand out, add a holiday-themed accessory to show you’re really in the spirit of the season.

3. When in doubt, add sequins

Sequins automatically make any outfit feel more cheerful. You can wear a full sequins dress or pair a simple top with a fun skirt. You can also add fun colors like gold and red. No matter your style, you’re sure to shine at this year’s holiday party.

Some may question whether the sequence is too much for the office. However, we are confident that there’s no better time of the year for sequins. If you’ve ever been tempted to wear a shiny look to the office, now is your chance!

4. Be comfortable

There is nothing worse than dealing with an uncomfortable outfit. Whether your shoes are an inch too high, your shirt rests uncomfortably beneath your kimono, or your pants are a size too large, you can be assured that it will distract you from having the perfect night.

If there is one tip you take away from this guide, it is to make sure you are comfortable in your outfit. It may be worth staying in the house wearing the clothes for a couple of hours, shoes included, to see if it’s the right fit. Doing this will make you feel confident and comfortable for the entire party.

5. A red lip goes a long way

If you wear your favorite dress, but it’s neutral, you can always spice it up with make-up! A red lip can make any look appear more glamorous, and it’s a great way to add a festive flair! If you have never considered red lipstick, now may be a perfect time!

You can also bring a more dramatic focus to your eyes by experimenting with golden hues or striking smokey colors. Why not match your eyeshadow to a patterned kimono for a striking look? With make-up, there are endless options. Just have fun and see where your creativity goes!

Ready to choose an outfit?

With these five tips, you should be more than ready to choose the perfect look for your office holiday party. Great choices, such as a silky dress, velvet blazer, or festive-patterned kimono, will get you in the spirit and dazzle everyone at the event. It’s sure to be your best holiday look yet!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.