How Operational Analytics Can Shift Focus

Operational analytics is a segment of business analytics that shifts the focus away from merely understanding data that has emerged from several software systems to going a step further and getting that data to operate automatically inside the tools used to keep a business running smoothly.

With data analysis and business intelligence, operational analytics measures real-time and existing operations inside an organization to improve daily activities and make it possible to execute instant decisions based on a steady flow of real-time data.

In this modern age when technology is constantly emerging, companies’ importance to understand how to use their data effectively is a premium asset.

Data must remain secure and protected. But it also needs to be analyzed internally from operational processes to create valuable opportunities for the business.

When big data was in its infancy, the focus was centered around customer experience. Now we see data drift towards company operational performance.

The core differentiator behind operational analytics is data accessibility. Operational analytics democratizes data across organizations so that non-data teams can leverage that information in the tools they use day in and day out.

By pushing the data back into the native tools of the end-users, businesses establish a single source of truth across the entire organization because every data source showcases the most recent and updated version of the data. This means that different business teams will always be aligned and working towards the same goal and contributing to the organization’s success.

Learn what operational analytics can do to expand your business objectives.

1. Effective decisions

Businesses that want to become consultants who let their data speak on their choices benefit from operational analytics. With the rapid delivery rate of data, making cutting-edge decisions that speak to what is working right now instead of last year’s results can prevent the bottom from falling out from under a company’s efforts by reacting in real-time.

2. Profit increases

All across the world, companies are looking for ways to reduce the cost of doing business. Armed with operational analytics, these establishments can locate major and minor problems that are in dire need of being addressed to save substantial amounts of money and to keep profits surging upwards. Profitability keeps a company able to scale and expand while remaining competitive.

3. Satisfy the customer

If there are no customers to service, then there is no business to run. Operational analysis can work incredibly well to assist in the area of customer satisfaction. Under normal circumstances, it could take months to identify whatever might be pushing customers away. But with operational analytics, the source of performance highs and lows can be determined immediately and adjusted accordingly.

4. Keep data streamlined

It is not good to have all your business data, IT data, and security data scattered. However, having it all in one manageable place to spot problems and difficulties as they occur makes it easier to create backups and recoveries for all data to ensure its safety. In addition, operational analytics provides the ability to share recent and relevant data with other employees.

5. Stay ahead of the competition

Using cognitive computing, computerized models that can simulate the human thought process in complex situations, businesses can operate with stronger intentionality by having a deeper perception of their data. As a result, it is much easier to remain ahead of your industry competitors when analyzing customer and operational data.

6. Employee engagement

Access to data insights encourages employees to engage with their employer and become empowered to offer their insights into current productivity circumstances.

Promoting collaboration within the company through the transparency of operational data makes it more apparent to everyone involved what needs to be done to make the business stronger.

Operational processes are a highly critical factor in ensuring the effective delivery of your service or product to consumers. With social media and digital applications for any possible task directly on our cell phones, the need for improved customer satisfaction and instant gratification continues to grow. When customers are not happy, they have the means to make the world know that your company is responsible.

Operational analytics can combine business analysis, process design capabilities, and data analysis to reduce cost and streamline your operations. Therefore there is no reason to allow siloed data sets or trouble accessing third-party data to be a reason to delay getting involved in operational analytics. Instead, use makes your operational data to your advantage and reap the long-term rewards.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.