How Much Does a Billboard Cost in Los Angeles? Uncovering the Price Factors

Advertising is an integral part of any business, and billboards are a great way to get your message out there. But how much does a billboard cost in Los Angeles?

It depends on several factors, such as size, location, availability, etc. When considering advertising with billboards, it’s essential to understand the costs associated so you can make sure that this type of marketing fits into your budget. In this blog post, we will explore all the aspects related to how much a billboard costs in Los Angeles so you can determine if this form of advertising works for you!

Table of Contents:

What is a Billboard?

A billboard is an outdoor advertising structure typically found in high-traffic areas such as along highways, in cities, and near shopping centers. They are used to promote products or services to the public. Billboards come in many shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common – they’re designed to capture attention from a distance.

Billboards can be made of various materials, including paper, vinyl, metal, wood, or plastic. The most common type of billboard is printed on large sheets of paper that are then mounted onto a frame with posts at each corner for support. This type of billboard usually has two sides, so it can be seen by people driving both directions on the highway or street where it’s located.

The size and placement of billboards vary depending on their purpose and location. For example, some billboards may be placed close to the ground while others may tower above buildings at great heights; some may cover entire walls while others may only take up a small portion of space; some may feature bright colors while others use more subtle tones; and some may even include interactive elements like touchscreens or QR codes for added engagement with viewers.

No matter what kind you choose, though, all billboards must adhere to specific regulations set forth by local governments regarding size restrictions, lighting requirements (if any), visibility from nearby roads/streets, etc., which will affect their cost as well as how effective they are at reaching potential customers/clients who pass by them regularly.

It is, therefore, essential for anyone considering this form of advertising to become familiar with these regulations before investing in the creation or rental of space for their own billboard(s). This includes laws concerning what types of messages can appear on billboards, such as no profanity, and when they should be taken down after a certain time (usually six months).

A billboard is a large, often outdoor advertising structure that can be used to promote your business and reach potential customers. Now let’s look at how much a billboard costs in Los Angeles.

Key Takeaway: The cost of a billboard in Los Angeles depends on the size, placement, materials used, and other factors, such as local regulations. It is important to be aware of these laws before investing in this form of advertising, including restrictions on messages (no profanity) and how long it can stay up for (usually six months).

How Much Does a Billboard Cost in Los Angeles?

The cost of a billboard in Los Angeles can vary greatly depending on the size, location, and duration of the advertisement. Generally, prices range from $500 to $20,000 per month for a standard 14’ x 48’ billboard.

Location is one of the most important factors when determining how much you will pay for your billboard ad. The more popular or visible an area is, the higher price you will have to pay for your ad space. For example, if you want to advertise near Hollywood Boulevard or Sunset Strip, expect to pay significantly more than if you were advertising in a less populated area such as East LA or South Central LA.

Size also plays an essential role in determining how much your billboard costs. A larger sign will require more materials and labor, so it will be priced higher than smaller signs. Additionally, billboards come in different shapes and sizes, so make sure you know precisely what size sign you need before making any commitments with an advertiser or agency.

Duration is another factor that affects pricing regarding billboards in Los Angeles. If you plan on running your advertisement over multiple months, then expect to get discounted rates compared to shorter-term ads since there are fewer upfront costs associated with longer campaigns such as production fees and installation fees etc.. On the other hand if your campaign only lasts a few weeks, then these exact upfront costs may be included into the overall cost of renting out space for your ad, which could increase its total price tag substantially depending on how long it runs for.

Finally, remember that some companies offer discounts based on certain criteria such as frequency (how often they run their ads) or seasonality (what time of year they choose). It is always worth asking about potential discounts before signing any contracts, so ensure this conversation happens during negotiations.

The cost of a billboard in Los Angeles can vary greatly depending on various factors. To learn more about what impacts the price, read on to find out how these factors affect billboard prices.

Key Takeaway: The cost of a billboard in Los Angeles can vary greatly depending on size, location, and duration. Factors such as visibility, size, length of the campaign, and potential discounts should all be taken into consideration when determining the price of an advertisement.

Factors that Affect Billboard Prices

Location is one of the most important factors when determining how much a billboard will cost in Los Angeles. The closer the billboard is to a major highway or city center, the more expensive it will be. This is because these locations have higher visibility and are more likely to attract attention from potential customers. Additionally, billboards near popular tourist attractions such as Hollywood Boulevard or Universal Studios can command higher prices due to their high foot traffic and popularity among tourists.

Size also plays a vital role in determining billboard costs. Generally speaking, larger billboards tend to cost more than smaller ones since they require more space and materials for installation. In addition, digital billboards typically cost more than static ones since they need different technology to display images and videos.

The duration of your ad campaign can also affect billboard prices in Los Angeles. Longer campaigns usually come with discounted rates compared to shorter ones since advertisers can spread out their costs over a longer period which helps reduce overall expenses associated with running an ad campaign on a billboard.

Ultimately, all these factors should be considered when budgeting for your next advertising campaign using billboards in Los Angeles. Ads that feature complex graphics or animations may require additional production fees while simpler designs may be cheaper depending on what is needed for display purposes only.

Factors such as location, size, and duration all play a role in determining the cost of a billboard. To find out where you can get billboards in Los Angeles, read the next heading.

Key Takeaway: When budgeting for a billboard advertising campaign in Los Angeles, it is important to consider several factors, such as location, size, and duration. Locations near highways or tourist attractions can be more expensive due to their high visibility, while larger billboards tend to cost more than smaller ones. Additionally, longer campaigns typically come with discounted rates compared to shorter ones which help reduce overall costs associated with running an ad campaign on a billboard.

Where Can I Find Billboards in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles is home to a wide variety of billboards that can be found in all sorts of places. From the busy highways and freeways like the 405 and 101 to popular neighborhoods such as Hollywood and Downtown LA, you can find billboard advertisements almost everywhere.

When looking for billboards in Los Angeles, it’s essential to consider what type of advertisement you are trying to display. If your goal is maximum visibility, locations along major highways may be best since they have higher traffic rates than other areas. For example, if you want people driving from Santa Monica to downtown LA or vice versa on the 10 freeway to see your ad, then placing a billboard, there would make sense. Similarly, if you want people coming into town from outlying cities such as Ventura or San Diego via Highway 101, this could also be an ideal location for your billboard ad.

In addition to highway locations, billboards can also be placed in more localized spots within Los Angeles, such as near shopping centers or movie theaters where high foot traffic occurs daily. This kind of placement gives businesses an opportunity to target their ads at specific demographics who frequent these areas, often young adults or families with children, which could result in higher conversion rates than general advertising campaigns might achieve elsewhere.

Los Angeles has many billboard options, so it’s essential to research and select the best location for your advertisement. Next, we’ll discuss tips for choosing a billboard location to help you get the most out of your investment.

Key Takeaway: When looking for billboards in Los Angeles, it is important to consider the type of advertisement you are trying to display and where it should be placed. Major highways such as 405 and 101 provide maximum visibility due to higher traffic rates. Alternatively, localized spots like shopping centers or movie theaters can target specific demographics, which could result in higher conversion rates. Key takeaways: – Consider what type of advertisement you want displayed – Placement on major highways will have maximum visibility – Localized spots can target specific demographics

Tips for Choosing a Billboard Location

When selecting a billboard location for your ad campaign, there are several factors to consider. Traffic flow is one of the most important aspects when choosing a billboard spot. High-traffic areas will ensure more people see your advertisement, so look for locations with high vehicle and pedestrian traffic levels. Visibility from different angles is also key; you want potential customers to easily view your ad no matter which direction they’re coming from.

It’s also important to consider any restrictions placed on billboards by local laws or ordinances before renting space in an area. These regulations vary greatly depending on the city or state you’re advertising in, so research these rules thoroughly before signing any contracts or agreements with a billboard company.

Proximity to other businesses or attractions can also help draw attention to your advertisement and increase its visibility among passersby. Consider placing your billboard near popular tourist destinations such as museums, amusement parks, sports stadiums, and shopping centers if possible – this will reach more people who may not have seen it otherwise!

Finally, aesthetics should not be overlooked when selecting a location for your ad campaign. Ensure that the colors of the background do not clash with those used in the design of your billboard, and make sure it is visible enough without being too intrusive or overwhelming for viewers passing by. By considering all these factors when choosing a location for your billboard ad campaign, you can maximize its effectiveness and reach more potential customers than ever before.

Choosing the right billboard location is key to ensuring your advertisement reaches its target audience. Now that you know how to pick the perfect spot, it’s time to create an eye-catching ad!

Key Takeaway: When selecting a billboard location for your ad campaign, there are several factors to consider: • Traffic flow and visibility from different angles • Local laws or ordinances that may restrict billboards • Proximity to other businesses or attractions • Aesthetics of the background. By taking these into account when choosing a location, you can maximize your advertisement’s effectiveness and reach more potential customers.

Creating a perfect billboard ad

Creating a perfect billboard ad is essential for any business looking to impact its local market. It’s important to consider your billboard’s location, design, and message when creating one that will have maximum reach and engagement with potential customers.

Location: The location of your billboard is key to its success. You want it placed somewhere with high visibility and lots of foot traffic or vehicle traffic, depending on what type of advertisement you are running. Consider areas near highways, intersections, or other heavily trafficked locations like malls or shopping centers.

Design: Your design should be eye-catching and easily recognizable from a distance so people can quickly identify what product or service you are offering them. Make sure the text size is large enough to read from far away but not too big to take up all the space on the board. Use bright colors if possible, as they tend to draw more attention than duller ones. Additionally, try using images that relate directly to your product/service rather than generic stock photos, as this will help create an emotional connection with viewers who may be interested in what you offer them.

Message: Keep your message simple yet effective by conveying only one main point about why someone should use your product/service over others available in the marketplace today – focus on highlighting benefits rather than features here! Try using short phrases instead of long sentences so they can be scanned while driving past at high speeds without having time for much else besides glancing at it briefly before moving on to something else entirely different afterward (e.g., “Get 50% off now!”).

Creating a perfect billboard ad requires research, planning, and budgeting. Once these elements are in place, you can move on to the next step of advertising on transit to further maximize your reach.

Key Takeaway: A successful billboard ad requires careful consideration of its location, design, and message. It should be placed in an obvious area with lots of foot or vehicle traffic, have an eye-catching design using bright colors and relevant images, and convey a simple yet effective message highlighting the benefits of your product or service over others available. To ensure maximum reach and engagement with potential customers, keeping these key elements in mind when creating your perfect billboard ad is important.

Advertising on Transit

Advertising in transit is an effective way to reach potential customers. It can target a wide range of audiences, from commuters and tourists to residents. Transit advertising offers high visibility with its large format displays, making it ideal for campaigns that require maximum impact.

Types of Advertising on Transit:

Bus Ads: Bus ads are one of the most popular forms of transit advertising due to their affordability and widespread coverage. They offer excellent visibility as they travel through busy streets and neighborhoods in cities worldwide. Bus ads come in various sizes, ranging from full wraps to smaller formats such as window clings or posters inside the bus itself.

Train Ads: Train ads provide excellent exposure for brands because they are seen by thousands of people every day who use public transportation systems like subways and light rail networks. These ads can take many forms, including full train wraps, station domination campaigns, platform panels, digital screens inside trains or stations, and more.

Taxi Ads: Taxi cabs are another form of transit advertising that provides excellent visibility in urban areas where traffic congestion on roads during peak hours throughout the day. Taxi cab companies typically offer different ad packages, including vehicle wraps or decals, along with interior cards placed inside each taxi cab for added exposure when passengers enter them at airports or other locations around town.

Street Furniture Ads: Street furniture includes items such as benches, kiosks, and phone booths located near public transportation hubs like subway stations or bus stops which provide great opportunities for advertisers looking to reach commuters who pass by these spots regularly while waiting for their ride home after work or school activities, etc.. Advertisers can choose between static displays, such as posters affixed onto street furniture items or dynamic digital screens, which allow them to change content quickly depending on what type of message they want to communicate at any given time during their campaign period.

Advertising on transit is a great way to reach commuters in Los Angeles, but other options exist for businesses looking to get their message out. Next, let’s explore some alternative methods of billboard advertising.

Key Takeaway: Transit advertising is a great way to reach potential customers with high visibility. There are various types of transit ads, including bus ads, train ads, taxi cab ads, and street furniture ads. Each type offers different advantages depending on the size of the ad format, location, and desired impact for your campaign. Advertisers can choose between static displays or dynamic digital screens for flexibility in their messaging strategy.

Alternative to Billboard Advertising

Online Advertising

Online advertising is an excellent alternative to billboard advertising. It can reach large audiences and target specific demographics, making it an effective way to promote your business. With online ads, you can choose the type of ad that best suits your needs, such as display ads or search engine marketing (SEM). Display ads are typically placed on websites or social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. They often include images or videos that draw attention and link your website. SEM involves using keywords in text-based ads, so they appear when someone searches for those terms on Google or other search engines. This type of ad is helpful if you want people who are already interested in what you have to offer to find out more about your business.

Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is another excellent alternative for businesses looking for an effective way to advertise without billboards. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube allow businesses to connect with their customers directly through posts, stories, videos, and other content forms. You can also use paid campaigns on these platforms, which will help increase visibility by targeting users based on interests or location. Additionally, social media allows companies to interact with their followers in real-time, which helps build relationships with potential customers while providing valuable feedback from existing ones.

Radio Ads

Radio advertising is another option for businesses looking for alternatives beyond billboards. It offers various choices at varying prices depending on the station’s popularity and geographic area covered by its signal strength. Companies can create audio commercials that run during certain times throughout the day when listenership numbers are highest; this ensures maximum exposure while keeping costs down compared with television advertisements. Radio spots tend not to be intrusive since they don’t take up any physical space like billboards, allowing them to blend into the background noise instead of standing out too much.

Print Ads

Print materials often have longer shelf lives than digital counterparts, meaning messages stay visible for extended periods. This gives readers plenty of time to consider purchasing goods and services being advertised before moving on to something else entirely.

Advertising through billboards can be expensive, but other alternatives may be more cost-effective. Next, we’ll look at how to rent billboard space in Los Angeles.

Key Takeaway: Businesses looking for alternatives to billboard advertising have various options, including online ads, social media marketing, radio spots, and print materials. Each one offers different advantages depending on the type of message you want to send and the budget available. Online ads are great for targeting specific demographics, while radio and print can reach larger audiences with longer shelf lives. Social media provides an opportunity to build relationships with potential customers in real-time.

How to Rent billboard space

Renting billboard space is a great way to get your message out and reach potential customers. But it can be challenging to know where to start when looking for billboards in Los Angeles. Here are some tips on how to rent billboard space:

1. Choose Your Location Wisely: When choosing a location, consider the type of audience you want to target and what kind of traffic will pass by the billboard. It’s also important to consider the board’s size, as larger boards tend to cost more than smaller ones.

2. Research Vendors or Agencies: Some many vendors or agencies specialize in renting out billboards in Los Angeles, such as Lamar Advertising Company and Outfront Media Inc., so do your research before making any decisions. Make sure they have experience with outdoor advertising and ask for references from past clients if possible.

3. Consider Alternative Options: Billboard advertising isn’t always necessary. Other options available may be more cost-effective depending on your needs, such as digital signage or radio ads that can still reach large audiences without having an expensive physical presence like a billboard.

4 . Negotiate Prices: Many vendors offer discounts for long-term contracts so don’t hesitate to negotiate prices when signing up for one. Additionally, inquire about the vendor’s services, such as installation, maintenance, etc . This could help save money down the line.

Before signing any contract, ensure you understand all terms included, including payment schedules, cancellation policies, length of time allowed per ad run (i.e., month-to-month), etcetera. This will ensure that both parties remain protected throughout their agreement while avoiding any misunderstandings later on.

Key Takeaway: Renting billboard space in Los Angeles can be a great way to get your message out there and reach potential customers, but it’s essential to research before making any decisions. Consider factors such as the board size, location, vendor experience and alternative options when deciding which route is best for you. Negotiate prices with vendors and ensure all terms are understood before signing any contracts.

FAQs

How much does a billboard cost on average?

Generally speaking, the average cost for a standard 14′ x 48′ billboard is between $1,500 and $4,500 per month. This price can increase or decrease based on the market demand in that area and other factors such as visibility and time of year. Additional costs may be associated with design work or installation fees, which should also be considered when budgeting for a billboard advertising campaign.

How much does it cost to put something up on a billboard?

Generally speaking, smaller billboards in rural areas are cheaper than larger ones in urban locations. Prices can range from $500 for a 4-week run to upwards of $20,000 for an entire year. Additionally, there may be additional costs associated with designing or producing artwork for the billboard as well as installation fees. Ultimately, shopping around and comparing prices is vital before committing to any advertising purchase.

How much does a billboard cost in Beverly Hills?

The cost of a billboard in Beverly Hills can vary greatly depending on the advertisement’s size, location, and duration. Generally, prices for a standard 14′ x 48′ billboard range from $3,000 to $15,000 per month. Prices may be higher or lower depending on factors such as visibility and demand. Additionally, discounts are often available when multiple months are purchased at once. It is essential to research before committing to any advertising plan to get the best value for your money.

How much does a billboard cost per day?

Generally speaking, an urban area’s standard 14′ x 48′ billboard can range from $750 to $2,500 per day. Prices may be higher or lower depending on factors such as whether it is digital or static signage and how long you plan to keep your ad up. Additionally, discounts are often available for longer-term contracts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it’s essential to consider all the factors when determining how much a billboard cost in Los Angeles. The size of the billboard, location and other factors can have an impact on the overall cost. It is also essential to consider alternative forms of advertising, such as transit or digital billboards, if you are looking for more affordable options. Understanding your budget and researching different locations will help you decide where to place your billboard ad.

Starting and running a business can be an overwhelming task. Knowing how much it costs to advertise your business is essential for success, especially in Los Angeles, where billboard advertising is typical. To ensure you have the most cost-effective solution available, contact us today to learn more about what we offer in terms of pricing on billboards around Los Angeles. With our help, you’ll get the best bang for your buck in promoting your business!

Local Billboard Companies

In Los Angeles, a few billboard companies specialize in renting billboard space. These include:

1. Adquick: Adquick is an outdoor advertising company that provides billboard services to businesses across the US and wor. They have a selection of billboards near key attractions around each city, making them ideal for targeting potential customers who may be on vacation or visiting from out of town. Their website is adquick.com.

2. Billboards West: Billboards West is an outdoor media company that provides billboard advertising solutions to local businesses in Los Angeles County and beyond. They have a large selection of billboards located near key sites and attractions around the city, making them ideal for targeting potential customers who may be on vacation or visiting from out of town. Their website is billboardswest.com

3. Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Channel is an international media and entertainment company providing outdoor advertising in Los Angeles and worldwide. They have a wide variety of billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from, making them perfect for businesses looking for unique options for their ads. Their website is clearchanneloutdoor.com.

4. Outdoor Advertising: Outdoor Advertising is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services to local businesses in the Los Angeles area. They have a selection of billboards near popular sites and attractions around the city, making them ideal for targeting potential customers driving by or exploring the area on foot. Their website is outdooradvertisingla.com.

5. LA Billboard Company: LA Billboard Company specializes in providing top-quality billboard advertising solutions to businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They offer creative designs and ideas for customizing your ad to stand out from the competition and 24/7 customer service support. Their website is labillboardcompany.com.

6 MediaXchange Out-of-Home: MediaXchange Out-of-Home is a full-service outdoor advertising company that provides billboard services in Los Angeles and throughout the US. They have a selection of billboards near popular sites and locations, making them ideal for businesses that target local customers or tourists exploring the city. Their website is mxmedia.com.

7. Neo Advertising Solutions: Neo Advertising Solutions is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing billboard advertising solutions to businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They offer creative designs and ideas for customizing your ad to stand out from the competition and 24/7 customer service support. Their website is neoadvertisinginc.com.

8 Skyline Outdoor Media: Skyline Outdoor Media is an outdoor advertising company that provides billboard services to businesses throughout Los Angeles and the US. They have a selection of billboards near popular sites and locations, making them ideal for businesses that target local customers or tourists exploring the city. Their website is skylineoutdoormedia.com.

9 Street Furniture: Street Furniture is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services in Los Angeles and beyond. They have a variety of billboards located near key attractions around the city, making them ideal for targeting potential customers who may be on vacation or visiting from out of town. Their website is streetfurnitureadvertisinglosangeles.com.

10 Vibrant Media LLC: Vibrant Media LLC is an outdoor advertising company that provides creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles and beyond. They have a selection of billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from, making them perfect for businesses looking for unique options for their ads. Their website is vibrantmedia-la.com.

11 Big Signage: Big Signage is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services to local businesses in the Los Angeles area. They offer creative designs and ideas for customizing your ad to make it stand out from the competition and 24/7 customer service support. Their website is bigsignagela.com.

13. Lamar Outdoor Advertising: Lamar is one of the leading outdoor advertising companies in the US and has been providing billboard services to businesses nationwide since 1902. They have offices throughout Los Angeles and offer billboards in various sizes and locations. Their website is lamaradvertisingsolutions.com

14 Outfront Media: Outfront Media is an outdoor media company that provides creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles and beyond. They offer a wide variety of billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from, making them perfect for companies looking for unique options for their ads. Their website is outfrontmedia.com.

15 Guerilla Marketing Solutions: Guerilla Marketing Solutions is an outdoor media company that provides creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They offer unique ideas for customizing your ad to stand out from the competition and 24/7 customer service support. Their website is guerilla-marketing.com.

16 Xtend Media: Xtend Media is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing billboard services throughout Los Angeles and the US. They have a selection of billboards near popular sites and locations, making them ideal for businesses that target local customers or tourists exploring the city. Their website is xtendmedia.com.

17 Adspace Networks: Adspace Networks is an outdoor advertising company that provides creative solutions to businesses in the Los Angeles area and beyond. They have a variety of billboards located near key attractions around the city, making them ideal for targeting potential customers who may be on vacation or visiting from out of town. Their website is adspace-network.com.

18 JCDecaux: JCDecaux is an outdoor advertising company that provides billboard services throughout Los Angeles and the US. They offer creative designs and ideas for customizing your ad to stand out from the competition and 24/7 customer service support. Their website is jcdecauxna.com.

19 Admark Outdoor Advertising: Admark Outdoor Advertising provides comprehensive outdoor media services to businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They offer custom solutions for your advertising needs and have a selection of billboards located in strategic locations to maximize visibility. Their website is admarkla.com.

20 Westfield Outdoor Advertising: Westfield Outdoor Advertising is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services throughout Los Angeles and the US. They offer creative designs, high-quality printing services, and 24/7 customer service support to help you get your message out quickly and effectively. Their website is westfieldadvertising.com.

21 Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Channel Outdoor is one of the largest outdoor media companies in the US and has been providing billboard services to businesses nationwide for over 100 years. They offer creative designs, high-quality printing services, and 24/7 customer service support to help you make the most of your advertising campaign. Their website is clearchanneloutdoor.com.

22 Adgraphix: Adgraphix is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services throughout Los Angeles and beyond. They have a selection of billboards in strategic locations like airports and train stations – perfect for businesses looking to target commuters or tourists passing through town. Their website is adgraphixla.com.

23 Urban Outdoors Media: Urban Outdoors Media is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services to businesses across Los Angeles and the US. They offer a wide variety of billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from, making them perfect for companies looking for unique options for their ads. Their website is urbanoutdoorsmedia.com.

24 Hollywood Sign Advertising: Hollywood Sign Advertising is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They offer highly visible billboards near popular tourist attractions such as the iconic Hollywood sign, making them ideal for targeting potential customers who may be visiting from out of town or on vacation. Their website is hollywoodsignadvertising.com.

25 Outdoor Solutions: Outdoor Solutions is an outdoor media company specializing in custom solutions for billboards throughout Los Angeles and the US. They offer creative designs, high-quality printing services, and 24/7 customer service support to help you maximize your ad’s visibility while staying within budget. Their website is outdoor-solutions.com.

26 Screen Ads Media: Screen Ads Media is an outdoor advertising company specializing in digital billboard services throughout Los Angeles and beyond. They provide innovative solutions to businesses targeting potential customers with digital signage and various other products such as bus shelter ads and digital signs. Their website is screenadsmedia.com.

27 High Impact Media: High Impact Media is an outdoor media company that provides creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles County. They offer various billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from and provide digital signage services such as digital billboards and bus shelter ads. Their website is highimpactla.com.

28 Image Outdoor: Image Outdoor is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing innovative solutions for businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They provide custom-designed billboards in strategic locations and offer various digital sign options, including LED signs, lighted signs, LCD screens, and more. Their website is imageoutdoorla.com.

29 Westland Outdoor Advertising: Westland Outdoor Advertising is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing billboard services to businesses across Los Angeles County and beyond. They have a selection of high-visibility billboards located near popular tourist spots, making them perfect for companies looking to target potential customers who are visiting the area. Their website is westlandadv.com.

30 Kinetic Media Solutions: Kinetic Media Solutions is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles and the US. They offer a wide variety of billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from – perfect for companies looking for unique options for their ads. Their website is kineticmediasolutions.com.

31 Prime Time Outdoor: Prime Time Outdoor is an outdoor media company that provides billboard services to businesses across Los Angeles and the US. They offer a wide selection of high-visibility billboards near popular tourist attractions, making them perfect for targeting potential customers who may be visiting from out of town or on vacation. Their website is primetimeoutdoorla.com.

32 Big Picture Media: Big Picture Media is an outdoor advertising company specializing in digital billboard services throughout Los Angeles and beyond. They provide innovative solutions to businesses looking to target potential customers with digital signage, creative designs, high-quality printing services, and 24/7 customer service support to help you maximize your ad’s visibility. Their website is bigpicturemedia.com.

33 Citywide Outdoor Advertising: Citywide Outdoor Advertising is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing custom solutions for billboards throughout Los Angeles and the US. They offer various billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from – perfect for businesses looking for unique ad options. Their website is citywideoutdooradvertising.com.

34 Red Sign Media: Red Sign Media is an outdoor advertising company specializing in digital billboard services throughout Los Angeles and beyond. They provide innovative solutions to businesses looking to target potential customers with digital signage, as well as creative designs, high-quality printing services, and 24/7 customer service support to help you maximize your ad’s visibility. Their website is redsignmedia.com.

35 Outdoor Solutions: Outdoor Solutions is an outdoor advertising company that offers creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles and the US. They provide high-visibility billboards near popular tourist spots, making them perfect for companies looking to target potential customers visiting the area. In addition, they offer a wide selection of digital signs such as LED signs, lighted signs, LCD screens, and more. Their website is outdoorexpertsolutions.com.

36 Iconic Media Group: Iconic Media Group is an outdoor media company that provides custom-designed billboard services to businesses across Los Angeles and beyond. They offer a wide variety of billboards near popular tourist spots, making them perfect for companies looking to target potential customers visiting the area. Their website is iconicmediagroup.com.

37 Sky High Advertising: Sky High Advertising is an outdoor advertising company that specializes in providing creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles and the US. They provide high-visibility billboards near popular tourist attractions, making them perfect for targeting potential customers visiting from out of town or on vacation. In addition, they offer a range of digital sign options, such as LED signs, lighted signs, LCD screens and more. Their website is skyhighadvertising.com.

38 Lead Outdoor Media: Lead Outdoor Media is an outdoor media company that specializes in providing custom solutions for billboards throughout Los Angeles and the US. They offer various billboard sizes, locations, and designs to choose from – perfect for businesses looking for unique ad options. In addition, they provide creative services such as graphic design and printing to help you maximize your ad’s visibility. Their website is leadoutdoormedia.com.

39 M+M Digital Billboard Company: M+M Digital Billboard Company is an outdoor advertising company that provides digital signage solutions throughout Los Angeles and beyond. They offer innovative solutions to businesses looking to target potential customers with digital signage, creative designs, high-quality printing services, and 24/7 customer service support to help you maximize your ad’s visibility. Their website is mplusmdigitalbillboards.com.

40 Abundant Outdoor Advertising: Abundant Outdoor Advertising is an outdoor advertising company that provides creative solutions to businesses across Los Angeles and the US. They provide high-visibility billboards near popular tourist spots, making them perfect for companies looking to target potential customers visiting the area. In addition, they also offer a range of digital sign options, such as LED signs, lighted signs, LCD screens, and more. Their website is abundantoutdoormedia.com.

Also read

Are Billboards Still Effective in the Digital World We Live In?

How Much Inventory Exists for New York City Billboards and Who Owns It?

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.