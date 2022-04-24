How Long Does Chime Take To Refund Money?

Like any bank account, Chime can process refunds on transactions. If you take merchandise back to a store and want the money returned, the store will have to oblige.

There are usually restrictions in place – for instance, that money has to go back into the account it originally was paid out of- which is quite possible with Chime since there’s an option where funds can be deposited into your account (not just linked ones).

However, sometimes, when making returns, it becomes messy because they happen so often at some retailers; therefore, we’ve put together this guide explaining how long refunds should typically take from start until finish inside our banking app.

How to Get a Refund on Your Chime Account

If you paid for something using your Chime Visa® or Debit Card and need a refund, it’s easy to get your money back. If the merchant has processed the transaction, you can request a refund on any purchase made within the last 120 days.

If it’s been longer than 120 days, you’ll need to contact the merchant directly to request a refund.

To request a refund:

Log in to your Chime account online or through the mobile app

Navigate to the Transactions tab

Find the transaction you’d like to get a refund for and select it

Click on “Request Refund”

Enter the amount you’d like to be refunded and hit “Submit.”

You should see the transaction drop from your account balance within 1-2 business days. After that, the merchant will have up to 10 business days to process the refund, but it may show up on your account sooner.

If you don’t see the refund after ten business days, please contact Chime support, and we can help investigate further.

It can take up to 10 business days for the merchant to process your refund and the funds to appear back in your Chime account. If you paid using a linked account and not your Chime Visa Debit Card, it may take longer for the refund to appear in that account.

Why are Refund Times on Returns so Long?

Refunds from merchants can take a few days because the store initiates the process, not Chime. When you make a return, and the store agrees to issue you a refund, they have to process the return first, sometimes taking a few days.

Once the merchant processes the return, they will send the refund to Chime, who will then post the refund to your account.

The timeline for a refund also depends on how you made the original purchase. For example, if you use your Chime Visa Debit Card, the refund should hit your account within 1-2 business days after we receive it from the merchant.

If you paid using a linked account (like a savings or checking account), the refund might take longer to appear in that account.

Are Your Funds Insured?

All US-issued Chime cards are FDIC insured for up to $250,000. This includes the funds in your Spending Account and the card itself.

Bancorp Bank is their partner bank and issues this credit card under a Visa license agreement with Visa U.S., Inc.; they will protect you entirely through their insurance up to $250,000 because they cover you!

Does Chime Give Refunds?

Chime gives refunds on transactions that are processed through Chime. If you need to return an item and get a refund, you can do so by requesting a refund through the app.

Once the merchant processes the return, the refund will be posted to your account.

How Long Does It Take Chime To Settle a Dispute?

A chime will investigate and attempt to resolve any disputes you may have with a merchant within ten business days of receiving your dispute.

If we cannot resolve this, you may then proceed with filing a claim through Visa.

To file a claim, please contact Chime support, and we will be happy to help.

Can I Withdraw Money From Chime Without My Card?

Yes, you can! With Chime’s Cash Pickup powered by Green Dot, you can withdraw cash from your Chime Spending Account at over 24,000 participating locations nationwide.

Log in to your Chime account and navigate to the “Move Money” tab to find a location near you. Next, select “Cash Pickup” and enter the amount you’d like to withdraw. You will then be given a code to take to any participating location to pick up your cash.

There is a $4.95 fee for each Cash Pickup transaction.

What is Chime’s Routing Number?

The Chime routing number is 031308313. You can find your routing number by logging in to your Chime account and navigating to the “Move Money” tab. Next, select “Direct Deposit” and see your account information, including your routing number.

You can also find your routing number on the bottom of your Chime Visa Debit Card.

What Happens if I Lose My Chime Card?

If you lose your card or it is stolen, you can quickly and easily cancel it in the Chime app or by logging in to your account on chimebank.com. You will then be able to order a new card which will be sent to you within 5-7 business days.

In the meantime, you can still access your account and use your account number and routing number to set up direct deposits or make online/mobile bill payments.

Conclusion – How Long Does Chime Take To Refund Money?

To summarize, it’s simple to get a refund on your Chime account. But, first, you need to return to the store you purchased the merchandise from and request a return.

As long as you bought goods with your Chime account, funds will be transferred within four days of returning them.