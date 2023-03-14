How Can You Qualify for Long-Term Disability Benefits?

By
Jacob Maslow
-
0
4
.

It is generally accepted that someone works to provide for themselves and their family, but what happens when you cannot do so? You might consider qualifying for long-term disability benefits if you have a specific injury or illness. It can be challenging to figure out what qualifies as a long-term disability and what does not, but this is not something that you need to navigate on your own. According to Camporese Lalande Disability Lawyers, plenty of conditions could qualify for long-term disability. Still, you need to understand some of the basic tests that those deciding your case will use. What do you need to do if you want to qualify for long-term disability benefits?

Are You Still Able To Work?

If you want to qualify for long-term disability benefits, the administration officer overseeing your case will check and see if you can still work. For example, if you are still drawing an income, your case may not be approved, regardless of your severe condition. There is usually an income limit above which you are not able to qualify for disability benefits, but there may be other factors that will play a role in the income you are allowed to draw. If you have questions about how much money you can make and still qualify for disability benefits, contact a professional who can assist you. 

Is Your Condition Severe?

If you want to qualify for long-term disability benefits, your condition also has to qualify as severe. What qualifies as severe? Your condition has to make it nearly impossible for you to do basic activities related to your job. For example, your condition might limit your ability to sit, stand, walk, lift, or remember basic tasks. Your condition must also limit your ability to do these things for at least 12 months or more. If your condition does not interfere with basic work-related activities, you may not qualify for disability benefits. If your condition makes it nearly impossible to do your job, you may have a greater chance of being approved.

Is Your Condition Listed as a Disabling Condition?

Finally, even though the field of medicine is changing quickly, there is a list of severely disabling conditions that you may want to look at. If your condition is on this list, you may have a better chance of being approved. If your condition is not on this list, it does not necessarily mean that your case will not be approved, but you may have to apply to get your condition added to the list. As a result, it may take longer for you to decide. Still, you can expedite the process if you work with a legal professional with experience helping people get their specific conditions added to this essential list. 

Reach Out to an Expert Who Can Help You

Because this process can be confusing, you should contact an expert who can help you. You might think you can file your case independently. Still, if you want to maximize your chances of your case being approved and get your benefits as quickly as possible, you need to work with a legal professional who understands this area. That way, you ensure you receive all the benefits you are entitled to.

FAQs

What qualifies as a long-term disability?

Long-term disabilities are usually defined as conditions that make it difficult or impossible to do basic work-related activities. The condition must also last for 12 months or longer to qualify.

Do I need legal help to get approved for long-term disability benefits?

It is not necessary to hire an attorney when filing for long-term disability benefits, but it is recommended. An experienced legal professional can help you navigate the process and maximize your approval chances. They can also help you get added to the list of disabling conditions if yours is omitted.

What are some common disabilities that qualify?

Some common disabilities that frequently qualify include physical disabilities such as paralysis, muscular dystrophy, chronic back pain or injury, multiple sclerosis, and amputation; mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder; sensory disabilities such as blindness or deafness; and neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease or epilepsy.  Lastly, many other less commonly known conditions can also qualify.  It is best to contact an expert to determine if your specific condition qualifies.

Set Your Business Up For Success
Want to make this your most successful year yet? Make sure to cover all your bases. Focus on what you do best and find experts for all of the rest. Fiverr is a great place to find professional help in every field imaginable. Have countless to-dos? Fiverr’s freelancers can be counted on to do them all. On time and on budget.

Wondering where to start? Here are your 3 steps to business success:
1. Build a Better Brand
Want a brand that earns your customers’ trust and loyalty? Don’t confuse them with a bland brand.
Create a standout brand across every aspect of your marketing: Brand your logo, your website, your app, your social media.
You get the picture. (but make sure that picture looks good)

  • Get a world-class logo design

  • Design your social media to reflect your brand

  • Tailor your web and mobile design to fit your brand
Social Media Design
Logo Design
Web Design
2. Grow Your Customer Base
They’re not going to walk in your door if they don’t know who you are. Catch them while they’re browsing the Internet at home. Pop up on mobile while they’re walking around town. Whatever it takes to reel them in.
Pump up your presence online with these easy fixes:

  • Boost your social media marketing (SMM): Target your ideal customers and appear in their social media feeds.

  • Level up your search engine marketing (SEM): Pop to the top of the search results with your targeted ads.

  • Step up your SEO: Rank first on Google search results and get the attention your brand deserves.
SEO
Social Marketing
ASearch Engine Marketing
3. Stay Ahead of Your Digital Game
To keep pace with the latest digital trends, you have to keep up with the times. This means you need to give your users what they demand.
Constant content updates: Who wants yesterday’s news?
Short, engaging videos: Your customers crave them.
Seamless user experience (UX): Because no one wants to waste time looking around your site for info when they can find it elsewhere faster. A clean, user-friendly user interface (UI) can clean out the clutter and make your users even more engaged.
Stay ahead of the pack with:

  • Website Content

  • Short Video Ads

  • WordPress Site Building
Video Ads
Wordpress
Website Content
Everything your business needs is just 3 steps away!
Learn more about how to build and grow your business with
Fiverr Business Guides.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here