8 ways to get higher SEO ranking

You’ll be familiar with Search Engine Optimization or SEO if you have a website.

Even if you’re not, don’t worry. It’s a system where the better your ranking is, the higher you can see your page on search engines.

Most business owners focus on Google or Bing search platforms, but different SEO strategies are available for different engines and regions.

Your aim should be to get your website on the first page of Google search results. This is because only 0.63% of users click on the second page. So, these tips will be useful if you wish to get a higher SEO ranking.

Target strong keywords

Before you get into the more technical aspects of SEO, you should search for important and reasonable keywords.

Get to know what you’re ranking for, as that will give you an insight into which keywords can be important. Keyword Search Tools are available online, so take their help.

Some common factors on which your keyword search will depend are volume (the number of times that particular keyword is searched in a month), domain authority, competition (the difficulty level in the keyword ranking), and keyword relevance.

If you’re a beginner, start with a low-volume keyword and proceed to the higher-volume ones.

Publish relevant content

Quality content is the most important aspect of ensuring a higher rank on the search results page.

Content will undoubtedly be a major strategy when studying SEO marketing strategies.

Therefore, you must ensure that your audience reads and appreciates whatever you post on your website.

Web writing is a field where professionals focus on quality-driven blogs. For example, if your brand sells clothing, you can hire a web blogger to post at least two weekly blogs.

One blog can focus on the latest fashion trends this year, while another can talk about how fashion trends and styles have changed over the past decade.

Check the keyword intent

There are four major types of keyword intent, informational, commercial, navigational, and transactional.

For SEO rankings, you have to focus on informational intent keywords. This means that you have to choose keywords while keeping the audience’s intention clear in your mind.

Let’s take an example. If you want to connect with an SEO company based in India and target the phrase “India SEO company,” Google will show you a list of top-class India-based companies that you might find useful.

But if you narrow your search and target “India SEO company that provides *XYZ* services,” you’ll find search results that are much more relevant to your search.

Pay attention to metadata

When designing your website, you’ll notice that each page contains a space between the <head> tags. This indicates content about your page, which is commonly called metadata.

Reviewing and updating the metadata is essential as your site undergoes modifications.

The title metadata is the most important and responsible for the page titles displayed on the top of your browser window.

As the name suggests, the description metadata is the textual description similar to your site’s display features. The keyword metadata, on the other hand, is used to tabulate search engine rankings.

Use visuals

Many people might not know this, but including visuals on your website can be a complete game-changer.

It also improves your SEO ranking in several ways, such as bringing in more audience and helping them engage with your site’s content.

Secondly, today’s search results are becoming increasingly focused on visuals. So the more pictures you have, the better it is for your business.

And the third most important reason you must include visuals is that these images can rank higher on the Google Images search results.

But don’t add random pictures that have little to do with your written content. Instead, add meaningful images that can enhance your brand value.

Don’t neglect technical SEO

Technical SEO is another way to vamp up your SEO ranking. This refers to understanding the technical aspects of your website and designing it properly so that web crawlers, or search engines, will be able to index it easily.

Yes, providing good content is necessary, but at the end of the day, if nobody sees how great your content is, there’s no use.

To ensure that your technical SEO aspects are strong enough, secure your page and make it mobile-optimized.

Also, ask someone to review all the content posted on your site so that nothing is plagiarized from another website. Finally, ensure that your page loads very quickly too.

Make your site mobile optimized

In today’s era of smartphones, not making your website mobile-optimized is a huge mistake.

Fewer people will visit your site, and your sales might also plummet. No visitor should have to zoom in or struggle while clicking on a button now that technology is so advanced.

Moreover, more traffic is generated on mobile phones than tablets or desktops.

This is primarily because people find it much easier to browse the web on their phones, such as while going to work or when they have a few minutes to spare.

So, if your website is meant only for laptops or desktops, talk to a web-designing expert and make all your pages mobile-friendly.

Earn good backlinks

You must build backlinks from the best websites to improve your SEO ranking. This is because it helps in enhancing your authority in your particular niches.

But to make this work out for the best, you must follow these tips:

Avoid earning links by spamming Don’t use sponsored links Avoid backlinks of irrelevant sites Don’t accept backlinks of non-indexed websites Never use backlinks of the same target keyword as you’re working on.

If you don’t follow these rules, your SEO ranking might decline.

Over to you…

Now that you know the basics of improving your SEO rankings, it’s time to contact a reputed SEO company and improve your business!